৬ মার্চ, ২০২১

প্রথমবারের মতো টেলিভিশন নাট্যকার সংঘের আজীবন সদস্য সম্মাননা পেলেন নাট্যব্যক্তিত্ব মামুনুর রশীদ। গত ৫ মার্চ শুক্রবার সন্ধ্যায় টেলিভিশন নাট্যকার সংঘের বার্ষিক সাধারণ সভায় তাকে এ সম্মাননা দেয়া হয়। সম্মাননা হিসেবে মামুনুর রশীদকে ফুলেল শুভেচ্ছা প্রদান করেন তথ্যপ্রযুক্তি ও অনুষ্ঠান বিষয়ক সম্পাদক জিনাত হাকিম, উত্তরীয় পরিয়ে দেন সহ-সম্পাদক বৃন্দাবন দাশ, মানপত্র পাঠ ও মানপত্র হাতে তুলে দেন সাধারণ সম্পাদক এজাজ মুননা। আর সম্মাননার ক্রেস্ট তুলে দেন সভাপতি মাসুম রেজা।

আজীবন সদস্য সম্মাননা পেয়ে নাট্যব্যক্তিত্ব মামুনুর রশীদ বলেন, আমি এর আগে অনেক স্থান থেকে সম্মাননা পেয়েছি। কিন্তু টেলিভিশন নাট্যকার সংঘকে আমার নিজের ঘর বলেই মনে করি। আর তাই নিজের ঘর থেকে সম্মান পাওয়া অনেক বড় একটি বিষয়। আজকে আমাকে যে সম্মান দেয়া হলো সেটি আমার স্মৃতিতে চিরভাস্কর হয়ে থাকবে।

উল্লেখ্য, মামুনুর রশীদকে সম্মাননা প্রদানের আগে শিল্পকলা একাডেমির সেমিনার কক্ষে বিকাল ৩টায় টেলিভিশন নাট্যকার সংঘের বার্ষিক সাধারণ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত হয়। মাসুম রেজার সভাপতিত্বে সভায় উপস্থিত ছিলেন বিটিভির সাবেক মহাপরিচালক ও টেলিভিশন নাট্যকার সংঘের সদস্য উপদেষ্টা এস এম হারুন-অর-রশিদ। সম্মেলন প্রস্তুতি পর্ষদের আহবায়ক জিনাত হাকিম শুভেচ্ছা বক্তব্য প্রদান করেন। সভার প্রথমে টেলিভিশন নাট্যকার সংঘের প্রথম সভাপতি ও অন্যতম প্রতিষ্ঠাতা প্রয়াত নাট্যকার মান্নান হীরাকে স্মরণ করা হয়। এরপর সাধারণ সম্পাদক এজাজ মুননা ও অর্থ সম্পাদক আলগীর হোসেন তাদের রিপোর্ট উপস্থাপন করেন। প্রশিক্ষণ ও গবেষণা সম্পাদক নাট্যকার নাজনীন চুমকীর সঞ্চালনায় সভায় নাট্যকার সংঘের শতাধিক সদস্য অংশগ্রহণ করেন।#

Playwright Mamunur Rashid received the Lifetime Member Award

For the first time, playwright Mamunur Rashid has been honored as a life member of the Television Playwrights Association. He was given the award at the annual general meeting of the Television Playwrights Association on Friday evening, March 5. Mamunur Rashid was felicitated by Information Technology and Program Affairs Secretary Jinat Hakim, Assistant Secretary Brindaban Das, who handed over the certificate and General Secretary Ejaz Munna handed over the certificate. President Masum Reza handed over the crest of honor.

Drama personality Mamunur Rashid, who received the Lifetime Member Award, said, “I have received honors from many places before. But I think the Television Playwrights Association is my own home. And so getting respect from your own home is a much bigger issue. The honor bestowed on me today will forever be etched in my memory.

It may be mentioned that the annual general meeting of the Television Playwrights Association was held at 3 pm in the seminar room of Shilpakala Academy before awarding the honor to Mamunur Rashid. The meeting was chaired by Masum Raza and attended by S M Harun-ur-Rashid, former director general of BTV and member advisor to the Television Playwrights Association. The convener of the conference preparation board, Jinat Hakim, delivered the welcome address. At the beginning of the meeting, the late Mannan Hira, the first president and one of the founders of the Television Playwrights Association, was remembered. Then General Secretary Ejaz Munna and Finance Secretary Alamgir Hossain presented their reports. The meeting was conducted by Training and Research Secretary Nazneen Chumki and was attended by more than 100 members of Television Playwrights Association.