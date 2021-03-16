এমটিবি এবং প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর মধ্যে চুক্তি স্বাক্ষর

jahir ১৫ মার্চ, ২০২১ / ১৭ জন দেখেছেন

মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি) এবং প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ

ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর মধ্যে স¤প্রতি প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ

ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর প্রধান কার্যালয়, ন্যাশনাল স্কাউট ভবন (৯ম

তলা), ৬০ আনজুম মুফিদুল ইসলাম রোড, কাকরাইল, ঢাকায় ক্যাশ ম্যানেজমেন্ট

সেবার জন্য চুক্তি স্বাক্ষরিত হয়।

অজিত চন্দ্র আইচ, ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক ও প্রধান নির্বাহী, প্রগ্রেসিভ

লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড এবং মোঃ বখতিয়ার হোসেন, হেড অব

ট্র্যানজ্যাকশন ব্যাংকিং ডিভিশন, মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড

(এমটিবি) নিজ নিজ প্রতিষ্ঠানের পক্ষে চুক্তিপত্রে স্বাক্ষর করেন। এছাড়াও এই

অনুষ্ঠানে প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেডের মোঃ আব্দুল

করিম, সিনিয়র জেনারেল ম্যানেজার ও মোঃ আজিজুর রহমান, সিনিয়র

অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্ট জেনারেল ম্যানেজার এবং এমটিবি’র মোহাম্মদ আশিক ইকবাল

খান, ইউনিট হেড, ক্যাশ ম্যানেজমেন্ট ডিপার্টমেন্ট ও আজম খান, হেড অব

কমিউনিকেশন্স ডিপার্টমেন্ট সহ উভয় প্রতিষ্ঠানের ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তাবৃন্দ

অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন।

Azam Khan

Head of MTB Communications Department (MCD)

