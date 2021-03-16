এমটিবি এবং প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর মধ্যে চুক্তি স্বাক্ষর

মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ মার্চ ২০২১, ০১:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি
মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি) এবং প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ
ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর মধ্যে স¤প্রতি প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ
ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর প্রধান কার্যালয়, ন্যাশনাল স্কাউট ভবন (৯ম
তলা), ৬০ আনজুম মুফিদুল ইসলাম রোড, কাকরাইল, ঢাকায় ক্যাশ ম্যানেজমেন্ট
সেবার জন্য চুক্তি স্বাক্ষরিত হয়।
অজিত চন্দ্র আইচ, ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক ও প্রধান নির্বাহী, প্রগ্রেসিভ
লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড এবং মোঃ বখতিয়ার হোসেন, হেড অব
ট্র্যানজ্যাকশন ব্যাংকিং ডিভিশন, মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড
(এমটিবি) নিজ নিজ প্রতিষ্ঠানের পক্ষে চুক্তিপত্রে স্বাক্ষর করেন। এছাড়াও এই
অনুষ্ঠানে প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেডের মোঃ আব্দুল
করিম, সিনিয়র জেনারেল ম্যানেজার ও মোঃ আজিজুর রহমান, সিনিয়র
অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্ট জেনারেল ম্যানেজার এবং এমটিবি’র মোহাম্মদ আশিক ইকবাল
খান, ইউনিট হেড, ক্যাশ ম্যানেজমেন্ট ডিপার্টমেন্ট ও আজম খান, হেড অব
কমিউনিকেশন্স ডিপার্টমেন্ট সহ উভয় প্রতিষ্ঠানের ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তাবৃন্দ
অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন।
Azam Khan
Head of MTB Communications Department (MCD)
Note to Editors:
“Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) is a third generation private commercial bank, based in Dhaka, Bangladesh and
has been adjudged as the Best Financial Institution of 2014 at the DHL-Daily Star Business Awards 2015. Earlier,
MTB had also received the first-ever best “SME Bank of the Year” and best “Women Entrepreneurs’ Friendly
Bank of the Year” by Bangladesh Bank and SME Foundation. MTB has recently been awarded the Best
Presented Annual Report-2018 (3rd position) in the Private Banks category by The Institute of Chartered
Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB). MTB aspires to be one of the most admired banks in the nation and
recognized as an innovative and client-focused company. With our current network of 118 branches & 27 Sub
branches, 163 Agent Banking Centers, 18 kiosks, 310 modern ATMs including 6 CRM Booths, 4 Air Lounges,
over 3,305 Point of Sales (POS) machines, located in prime commercial, urban and rural areas, MTB offers fully
integrated real time Online Banking Services, Internet and SMS Banking to its clientele, through a dedicated
Team of experienced Relationship Managers and Alternate Delivery Channels (ADC).”