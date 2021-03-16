মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ মার্চ ২০২১, ০১:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন

শিরোনাম :
মাস্ক না পরায় : লক্ষ্মীপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের জরিমানা ‘১৯ মার্চেই ৪১তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি’ এমটিবি এবং প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর মধ্যে চুক্তি স্বাক্ষর সাঁথিয়ায় মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কাজী নুরুল ইসলামের দাফনসম্পন্ন জামালপুরে বাংলাদেশ প্রতিদিনের একযুগে পদার্পণ  জামালপুরের ইসলামপুর শিশু ধর্ষণের অপরাধে শিক্ষকের যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড জামালপুরে পাঠদান কার্যক্রম পরিচালনা করায় বেসরকারি শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা যশোরে ৪২ তম বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি সপ্তাহে চ্যাম্পিয়ন দেশসেরা উদ্ভাবক মিজান  বড়াইগ্রামে কাভার্ডভ্যান-ট্রাকের মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১, আহত ৩ সাঁথিয়ায় ইউপি নির্বাচনে আ’লীগের চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী হতে চান চা বিক্রেতা আজগার আলী ব্যাচ’৯২ গ্রাজুয়েট ক্লাব এর আত্মপ্রকাশ ‘পরোক্ষ ধূমপানের স্বাস্থ্য ক্ষতি থেকে আগামী প্রজন্মকে বাঁচাতে হবে’ – অধ্যাপক ডা. মোঃ আব্দুল আজিজ, এমপি ব‌রিশা‌লে ডি‌প্লোমা ই‌ঞ্জি‌নিয়ার‌দের মানববন্ধন পতœীতলায় ছাগল খোয়াড়ে দেওয়াকে কেন্দ্র করে মারপিট, অতঃপর মামলা দায়ের, বাদীকে হুমকি প্রদান ৪ দফা দাবিতে টিক্যাবের ভোক্তা সমাবেশ

Home
জাতীয়, শিল্প সাহিত্য

এমটিবি এবং প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর মধ্যে চুক্তি স্বাক্ষর

  1. ১৫ মার্চ, ২০২১ / ১৭ জন দেখেছেন

সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি

মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি) এবং প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ
ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর মধ্যে স¤প্রতি প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ
ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর প্রধান কার্যালয়, ন্যাশনাল স্কাউট ভবন (৯ম
তলা), ৬০ আনজুম মুফিদুল ইসলাম রোড, কাকরাইল, ঢাকায় ক্যাশ ম্যানেজমেন্ট
সেবার জন্য চুক্তি স্বাক্ষরিত হয়।
অজিত চন্দ্র আইচ, ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক ও প্রধান নির্বাহী, প্রগ্রেসিভ
লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড এবং মোঃ বখতিয়ার হোসেন, হেড অব
ট্র্যানজ্যাকশন ব্যাংকিং ডিভিশন, মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড
(এমটিবি) নিজ নিজ প্রতিষ্ঠানের পক্ষে চুক্তিপত্রে স্বাক্ষর করেন। এছাড়াও এই
অনুষ্ঠানে প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেডের মোঃ আব্দুল
করিম, সিনিয়র জেনারেল ম্যানেজার ও মোঃ আজিজুর রহমান, সিনিয়র
অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্ট জেনারেল ম্যানেজার এবং এমটিবি’র মোহাম্মদ আশিক ইকবাল
খান, ইউনিট হেড, ক্যাশ ম্যানেজমেন্ট ডিপার্টমেন্ট ও আজম খান, হেড অব
কমিউনিকেশন্স ডিপার্টমেন্ট সহ উভয় প্রতিষ্ঠানের ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তাবৃন্দ
অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন।

 

Azam Khan
Head of MTB Communications Department (MCD)
Note to Editors:
“Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) is a third generation private commercial bank, based in Dhaka, Bangladesh and
has been adjudged as the Best Financial Institution of 2014 at the DHL-Daily Star Business Awards 2015. Earlier,
MTB had also received the first-ever best “SME Bank of the Year” and best “Women Entrepreneurs’ Friendly
Bank of the Year” by Bangladesh Bank and SME Foundation. MTB has recently been awarded the Best
Presented Annual Report-2018 (3rd position) in the Private Banks category by The Institute of Chartered
Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB). MTB aspires to be one of the most admired banks in the nation and
recognized as an innovative and client-focused company. With our current network of 118 branches &amp; 27 Sub
branches, 163 Agent Banking Centers, 18 kiosks, 310 modern ATMs including 6 CRM Booths, 4 Air Lounges,
over 3,305 Point of Sales (POS) machines, located in prime commercial, urban and rural areas, MTB offers fully
integrated real time Online Banking Services, Internet and SMS Banking to its clientele, through a dedicated
Team of experienced Relationship Managers and Alternate Delivery Channels (ADC).”

Please Share This Post in Your Social Media

‘১৯ মার্চেই ৪১তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি’

সাঁথিয়ায় মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কাজী নুরুল ইসলামের দাফনসম্পন্ন

জামালপুরের ইসলামপুর শিশু ধর্ষণের অপরাধে শিক্ষকের যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড

বড়াইগ্রামে কাভার্ডভ্যান-ট্রাকের মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১, আহত ৩

ব্যাচ’৯২ গ্রাজুয়েট ক্লাব এর আত্মপ্রকাশ

‘পরোক্ষ ধূমপানের স্বাস্থ্য ক্ষতি থেকে আগামী প্রজন্মকে বাঁচাতে হবে’ – অধ্যাপক ডা. মোঃ আব্দুল আজিজ, এমপি

মাস্ক না পরায় : লক্ষ্মীপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের জরিমানা

‘১৯ মার্চেই ৪১তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি’

এমটিবি এবং প্রগ্রেসিভ লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স কোম্পানী লিমিটেড-এর মধ্যে চুক্তি স্বাক্ষর

সাঁথিয়ায় মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কাজী নুরুল ইসলামের দাফনসম্পন্ন

জামালপুরে বাংলাদেশ প্রতিদিনের একযুগে পদার্পণ 

জামালপুরের ইসলামপুর শিশু ধর্ষণের অপরাধে শিক্ষকের যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড

জামালপুরে পাঠদান কার্যক্রম পরিচালনা করায় বেসরকারি শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা

যশোরে ৪২ তম বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি সপ্তাহে চ্যাম্পিয়ন দেশসেরা উদ্ভাবক মিজান 

বড়াইগ্রামে কাভার্ডভ্যান-ট্রাকের মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১, আহত ৩

১০

সাঁথিয়ায় ইউপি নির্বাচনে আ’লীগের চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী হতে চান চা বিক্রেতা আজগার আলী

১১

ব্যাচ’৯২ গ্রাজুয়েট ক্লাব এর আত্মপ্রকাশ

১২

‘পরোক্ষ ধূমপানের স্বাস্থ্য ক্ষতি থেকে আগামী প্রজন্মকে বাঁচাতে হবে’ – অধ্যাপক ডা. মোঃ আব্দুল আজিজ, এমপি

১৩

ব‌রিশা‌লে ডি‌প্লোমা ই‌ঞ্জি‌নিয়ার‌দের মানববন্ধন

১৪

পতœীতলায় ছাগল খোয়াড়ে দেওয়াকে কেন্দ্র করে মারপিট, অতঃপর মামলা দায়ের, বাদীকে হুমকি প্রদান

১৫

৪ দফা দাবিতে টিক্যাবের ভোক্তা সমাবেশ

১৬

শিবগঞ্জে বিশ্ব ভোক্তা অধিকার দিবস পালিত

১৭

তানোরে স্মার্ট কার্ড বিতরণ

১৮

সাপাহারে বিশ্ব ভোক্তা অধিকার দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

১৯

সড়ক দুঘটনায় নাভানা কোম্পানীর সেলস্ প্রতিনিধি নিহত

২০

তানোরের মুন্ডুমালা পৌর মেয়রের চেয়ারে টান

২১

নারীদের অধিকার প্রতিষ্ঠিত করতে হলে নারী-পুরুষ উভয়কে মানবিক হতে হবে: মোঃ মঞ্জুর হোসেন ঈসা

২২

ভারত থেকে বেনাপোল বন্দর দিয়ে ৮ ট্রাক বিস্ফোরক আমদানি

২৩

৩০ মার্চই খুলছে সব ধরনের শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান

২৪

করোনা বেড়ে যাওয়ায় দেশব্যাপী নতুন করে ৩ নির্দেশনা

২৫

একাধিকবার যৌন নির্যাতিত হয়েছেন সালমানের প্রেমিকা

২৬

চমকে দিলেন ন্যান্সিকন্যা রোদেলা

২৭

রোজা রেখে করোনার টিকাগ্রহণে বাধা নেই’

২৮

দ্রব্যমূল্যের ঊর্ধ্বগতি : নিন্ম গ্রেডের কর্মচারীদের কপালে দুশ্চিন্তার ভাজ

২৯

জুন পর্যন্ত সতর্ক থাকতে হবে

৩০

নারী উদ্যোক্তাদের বিসিকে প্লট দেওয়া হবে

৩১

প্রধানমন্ত্রী ‘তুমি কেমন আছো’

৩২

‘বায়োপিক’ দিয়ে আবারো জুটি হচ্ছেন সিয়াম-পরী

৩৩

কুড়িগ্রামের চিলমারীতে রাস্তার কাজ দ্রুত সম্পন্নের দাবিতে

৩৪

শেখ হাসিনা যতদিন থাকবেন, দেশের উন্নয়ন হবে: খাদ্যমন্ত্রী

৩৫

নিয়োগ পাচ্ছেন দুই হাজার ১৫৫ শিক্ষক

৩৬

২৯ মার্চ পবিত্র শবে বরাত

৩৭

সাংবাদিক আরিফুলকে নির্যাতনের এক বছর সাবেক জেলা প্রশাসকসহ জড়িতদের শাস্তির দাবিতে কুড়িগ্রামে মানববন্ধন

৩৮

স্টার্টআপ ইনকিউবেশন প্রোগ্রামের যাত্রা শুরু করল iDEA প্রকল্প

৩৯

বাগেরহাটে মোড়েলগঞ্জে ১৬ ইউনিয়নে আওয়ামী লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা

৪০

দুর্ঘটনা থামছে না রৌমারীতে ট্রাক্টরের বেপরোয়া চলাচল, প্রশাসনের নির্দেশনা মানছে না

৪১

দুমকিতে ৩টি ইউপি নির্বাচনে নৌকার মাঝি হলেন যারা।

৪২

জেনে নিন সমবয়সী মেয়েকে বিয়ে করলে যে সমস্যার তৈরি হয়!

৪৩

আধুনিক চিকিৎসায় গর্ভাবস্থায় লক্ষণ দেখেই বুঝুন সন্তান ছেলে নাকি মেয়ে

৪৪

বিয়ের কয়েক বছর পরও সন্তান না হওয়ার কারণ

৪৫

সুপ্রিম কোর্ট বারে সভাপতি মতিন আওয়ামী লীগ, সম্পাদক কাজল বিএনপি

৪৬

ঢাবি উপ-উপাচার্য করোনায় আক্রান্ত

৪৭

শ্রীলংকায় মাদ্রাসা ও নারীদের বোরকা নিষিদ্ধের উদ্যোগ..রয়টার্স ও আল জাজিরা

৪৮

এক বছরে আত্মহত্যা বেড়েছে ৪৪ দশমিক ৩৬ শতাংশ

৪৯

মডেল ও অভিনেত্রী স্বর্ণার বিরুদ্ধে থানায় অভিযোগের পাহাড়

৫০

নর্দান ইউনিভার্সিটি বাংলাদেশ এর স্থায়ী ক্যাম্পাসে এমবিএ প্রোগ্রামের নবীনবরণ অনুষ্ঠিত

৫১

আত্রাইয়ের পতিসরে বেসরকারী উদ্যোগে স্থাপনর করা হচ্ছে “রবীন্দ্র ক্যান্সার সেন্টার এ্যান্ড রিসার্চ ইনস্টিটিউট”

৫২

কুড়িগ্রামে বঙ্গবন্ধু ১৮তম মহিলা ভলিবল প্রতিযোগীতা শুরু 

৫৩

রাজারহাট উপজেলা শিক্ষা অফিসারের মৃত্যুতে বিভিন্ন মহলের শোক

৫৪

আতাউর হাট অর্থনীতিতে অবদান রাখছে

৫৫

গাবতলীর দক্ষিনপাড়া ইউনিয়ন আ’লীগের বর্ধিত সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

৫৬

দিনাজপুর বিরামপুরে দিওড় ইউনিয়ন পরিষদ চেয়ারম্যান সাংবাদিক গণের সহিত মত বিনিময় সভা

৫৭

পলাশবাড়ী কালিবাড়ি বাজার রাস্তায় কংক্রিট ঢালাই প্রকল্পে ঠিকাদারের নিকট চাদা না পাওয়ায় স্থানীয় এমপির ন্যামপ্লেট ব্যবহার করে বিভ্রান্তিকর সংবাদ প্রকাশ ।জনমনে চরম ক্ষোভ!

৫৮

রাজারহাটে এতিমখানার হঠাৎ ১৬ শিক্ষার্থী অসুস্থ্য শিক্ষার্থীদের সুস্থ্যতায় চরমোনাই পীরের দোয়া মাহফিল

৫৯

‘শোভন সমাজের সন্ধানে’ বাংলাদেশ অর্থনীতি সমিতি

৬০

ছাত্রদল নেতা লিয়াকত কে গ্রেফতারের প্রতিবাদে পলাশবাড়ীতে বিক্ষোভ

১৫ টাকার যে ফল খেলে আপনাকে মি’লনের আগে আর উ’ত্তেজক ট্যাবলেট খেতে হবে না

ভুলেও যেভাবে স্ত্রীর সাথে সহবাস করবেন না

বী’র্যপাত বন্ধ রে’খে বে’শী সময় যৌ’ন মি’লন ক’রার সেরা প’দ্ধতি

বিছানায় ঝড় তুলতে হলে সপ্তাহে তিনদিন এই পাঁচটি খাবার খান :

জেনে নিন কোথায় স্পর্শ করলে মেয়েদের নিয়ন্ত্রণ হারিয়ে ফেলে

মেয়েদের সহজে বিছানায় আনার সেরা ১০টি উপায়!

সন্তান নিতে কতবার স’হবাস করতে হয় জানালেন ‘ডা. কাজী ফয়েজা’

জানাজা শেষে মুচকি হেসে বাসায় ফিরতো বাপ্পি, রাত হলেই কবরের লাশ তুলে বাসায় নিতো!

স্বামীর ‘বর্বর’ যৌনসঙ্গমে লাশ হলো কিশোরী স্ত্রী

১০

সহ’বাসের সময় মেয়েরা কোথায় আ’দর বেশী চায়!

দেশের সংবাদ নিউজ পোটালের সেকেনটের ভিজিটর

38391487
Users Today : 162
Users Yesterday : 1658
Views Today : 399
Who's Online : 22
deshersangbad.com দেশের সংবাদ অনলাইন বাংলাদেশের অন্যতম জনপ্রিয় বাংলা নিউজ পোর্টাল। অনলাইন নিউজ পোর্টাল নির্ভীক, তদন্তকারী, তথ্যমূলক এবং নিরপেক্ষ সাংবাদিকতার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়ে কার্যক্রম শুরু করেছে। প্রকাশক ও সম্পাদকঃ

মোঃ জহিরুল ইসলাম হাওলাদার।

  সহ-সম্পাদকঃ রাশেদা জহির। নির্বাহী সম্পাদক : একেএম মাহমুদ রিয়াজ। উপদেষ্টা সম্পাদকঃ

একে এম সালাহ্ উদ্দিন টিপু

ও  আদনান চৌধরী  । আইন উপদেষ্টাঃ এডঃ শ্যামল বাবু (ফটিক) এডঃ প্রহলাদ সাহা রবি। ১১৫/২৩, ইনআর সাকুলার রোড,মতিঝিল ঢাকা। Email: dsangbad24@gmail.com বার্তা কক্ষ: ফোন: ০১৭৮০৯৬১২০৯, ০১৮১৩৮২২০৪২ বাংলাদেশ তথ্য প্রযুক্তি  মন্ত্রনালয় সিরিয়াল নং desher ৬১  
[প্রিয় পাঠক, আপনিও দেশের সংবাদ অনলাইনের অংশ হয়ে উঠুন। লাইফস্টাইলবিষয়ক ফ্যাশন, স্বাস্থ্য, ভ্রমণ, নারী, ক্যারিয়ার, পরামর্শ, এখন আমি কী করব, খাবার, রূপচর্চা ও ঘরোয়া টিপস নিয়ে লিখুন এবং সংশ্লিষ্ট বিষয়ে ছবিসহ মেইল করুন-dsangbad24@gmail.com -এ ঠিকানায়। লেখা আপনার নামে প্রকাশ করা হবে।] আমাদের এসাইটে আমাদের সকল প্রতিনিধি এবং বিভিন্ন নিউজ পোটাল ও সংবাদ মাধ্যম থেকে কপি করে নিউজ প্রকাশ করি , দেশের সংবাদ   অনলাইনে সংবিধান ও জনমতের প্রতি শ্রদ্ধাশীল। তাই ধর্ম ও রাষ্ট্রবিরোধী এবং উষ্কানীমূলক কোনো বক্তব্য না করার জন্য পাঠকদের অনুরোধ করা হলো। কর্তৃপক্ষ যেকোনো ধরণের আপত্তিকর মন্তব্য মডারেশনের ক্ষমতা রাখেন।দেশের সংবাদ নিউজ মিডিয়া  
© All rights reserved © 2011 deshersangbad.com/