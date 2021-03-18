চলে গেলেন ‘দেবদাস’ সিনেমার প্রযোজক কামরুল হাসান খান/

jahir ১৭ মার্চ, ২০২১ / ১৫ জন দেখেছেন

চলচ্চিত্র প্রযোজক কামরুল হাসান খান আর নেই/

বাংলা চলচ্চিত্রের সাড়া জাগানো ‘দেবদাস’ সিনেমার প্রযোজক কামরুল হাসান খান (৭১) আর নেই। রাজধানীর স্কয়ার হসপিটালে আজ ১৭ মার্চ বিকেলে বার্ধক্যজনিত কারণে তিনি ইন্তেকাল করেছেন (ইন্নালিল্লাহে ওয়া ইন্না ইলাইহি রাজিউন)। মৃত্যুকালে তিনি স্ত্রী ও এক ছেলে রেখে গিয়েছেন। ১৯৬৬ সালের ছয় দফা আন্দোলন থেকে ১৯৭১ এর মুক্তিযুদ্ধের সময় বিশেষ অবদান রাখা এই দেশবরেণ্য চলচ্চিত্র প্রযোজকের মৃত্যুতে সিনেমা ও সাংস্কৃতিক অঙ্গনে নেমেছে শোকের ছায়া।

কামরুল হাসান খানের পারিবারিক সূত্রে জানা গেছে, তার ছেলে কানাডা থেকে দেশে ফেরার পর ১৯ মার্চ শুক্রবার কিশোরগঞ্জের কুলিয়াচর উপজেলার মনোহরপুরে নিজ গ্রামে তাকে দাফন করা হবে।

প্রসঙ্গত, শরৎচন্দ্র চট্টোপাধ্যায়ের সাড়া জাগানো উপন্যাস ‘দেবদাস’ নিয়ে ভারত ও বাংলাদেশে একাধিক চলচ্চিত্র নির্মিত হয়েছে। তবে বাংলাদেশে প্রথমবারের মতো ‘দেবদাস’ উপন্যাসকে রূপালী পর্দায় নিয়ে আসেন চাষী নজরুল ইসলাম। বুলবুল আহমেদ ও কবরী অভিনীত ১৯৮২ সালে মুক্তি পাওয়া সেই চলচ্চিত্রটি দারুণ সাড়া ফেলেন। আর সেই চলচ্চিত্রের প্রযোজক ছিলেন কামরুল হাসান খান। কামরুল হাসান খান প্রযোজিত ‘প্রতিরোধ’ চলচ্চিত্রের মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশে প্রথম প্লেব্যাক করেন ভারতের কুমার শানু। মানবেন্দ্র, সাবিনা ইয়াসমিন, হৈমন্তী শুক্লা সহ বরেণ্য শিল্পীরাও তার চলচ্চিত্রে প্লেব্যাক করেছেন।

মুক্তিযুদ্ধ ও জনসেবায় কামরুল হাসান খানের অবদান স্মরণীয়। ঢাকা কলেজ ও ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় থেকে পড়াশোনা শেষ করে তিনি সংস্কৃতি ও ক্রীড়া জগতের পৃষ্টপোষকতা শুরু করেন। কামরুল হাসান খান সংস্কৃতি অঙ্গনে “ফরিদ ভাই” বলে পরিচিত ছিলেন। সংস্কৃতি ও ক্রীড়া জগতের পৃষ্টপোষকতায় তিনি ছিলেন অনন্য। ১৯৬৭ সাল থেকে শান্তিনগর ক্লাবের দায়িত্বে আসেন এবং বিভিন্ন উন্নয়নে অংশ নেন। তিনি বহুমুখী ক্রীড়া ও সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠানের আয়োজক ও উদ্যোক্তা ছিলেন। তার নিজ হাতে গড়ে তুলেছেন একেকজন তারকা, যার মধ্যে অন্যতম তাঁর আপন সহোদর, খ্যাতিমান ক্রীড়াবিদ ও কণ্ঠশিল্পী বদরুল হাসান খান ঝন্টু। কামরুল হাসান খান কিশোরগঞ্জের প্রাক্তন এমপি এ কে এম শামসুল হক গোলাপ মিয়া ও বর্তমান রাষ্ট্রপতি মো. আবদুল হামিদ-এর ভাগিনা।#

ছবি ক্যাপশন:

১. কামরুল হাসান খান

২. কামরুল হাসান খান

৩. কামরুল হাসান খান

৪. সঙ্গীতশিল্পী শেখ সাদী খান ও পরিবারের সঙ্গে কামরুল হাসান খান (সর্বডানে)

৫. ছোট ভাই বদরুল হাসান খান ঝন্টুর সঙ্গে কামরুল হাসান খান (বামে)

Film Producer of ‘Devdas’ Kamrul Hasan Khan has passed away/

Film producer Kamrul Hasan Khan is no more/

Kamrul Hasan Khan (71), the producer of the Bengali film ‘Devdas’, is no more. He died of old age at the Square Hospital in the capital on the afternoon of March 17 (Innalillahe waa inna ilaihi rajiun). He is survived by his wife and one son. The death of this country filmmaker, who made a special contribution during the liberation war of 1971 from the six-point movement of 1966, has cast a shadow of mourning on the cinema and cultural arena.

According to Kamrul Hasan Khan’s family sources, his son will be buried in his village Manoharpur in Kuliachar upazila of Kishoreganj on Friday, March 19, after returning home from Canada.

Incidentally, several films have been made in India and Bangladesh based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s acclaimed novel ‘Devdas’. However, for the first time in Bangladesh, Chashi Nazrul Islam brought the novel ‘Devdas’ to the silver screen. Released in 1982, the film starring Bulbul Ahmed and Kabari was well received. And the producer of that film was Kamrul Hasan Khan. Kumar Shanu of India made his first playback in Bangladesh with the film ‘Pratirodh’ produced by Kamrul Hasan Khan. Well known artists including Manabendra, Sabina Yasmin, Haimanti Shukla have also play-back in his films.

The contribution of Kamrul Hasan Khan in the war of liberation and public service is memorable. After graduating from Dhaka College and Dhaka University, he started patronizing the world of culture and sports. Kamrul Hasan Khan was known as “Farid Bhai” in the field of culture. He was unique in his patronage of the world of culture and sports. He has been in charge of Shantinagar Club since 1967 and has taken part in various developments. He was also the organizer and promoter of multifaceted sports and cultural events. He has created a star with his own hands, one of which is his own brother, renowned athlete and vocalist Badrul Hasan Khan Jhantu. Kamrul Hasan Khan was the niece of Kishoreganj former MP AKM Shamsul Haque Golap Mia and the current president Md. Abdul Hamid. #