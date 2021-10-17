রবিবার, ১৭ অক্টোবর ২০২১, ০৯:১৬ অপরাহ্ন

শিরোনাম :
আজ শুরু টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপ, প্রথম দিন ২ টি ম্যাচ নড়াইলে পুলিশের মামলায় যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড বড়াইগ্রামে জলাবদ্ধ ৪ হাজার বিঘা ফসলি জমির পানি নিস্কাশনের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন ১৯ মাস পর হলে উঠলেন রাবি শিক্ষার্থীরা পাবনায় নতুন বার্জার এক্সপেরিয়েন্স জোন চালু প্রথমবারের মতো ইপিজেড পরিদর্শনে ডাইফের মহাপরিদর্শক প্রশাসনের উপর নির্ভর করে রাজনৈতিক সংকট মোকাবিলা করা সম্ভব নয়: দিলীপ বড়ুয়া পবিপ্রবিতে এঝঞ গুচ্ছভুক্ত ‘এ’ ইউনিটের ভর্তি পরীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত “প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি” রাষ্ট্র ধর্ম নিয়ে প্রতিমন্ত্রীর বেফাস মন্তব্যের কড়া সমালোচনা করলেন সাঈদ খোকন দ্রব্যমূল্য বৃদ্ধির প্রতিবাদে কমিউনিস্ট পার্টি (মার্কসবাদী)’র বিক্ষোভ সমাবেশ তানোরের কলমা ও বাঁধাইড় ইউপিতে নৌকার প্রচারণা নর্দান ইউনিভার্সিটি এবং টেকনো ইন্ডিয়া ইউনিভার্সিটি-এর যৌথ উদ্যোগে সেন্টার অব এক্সিলেন্স সাপ্লাই চেইন ম্যানেজমেন্ট- এর উদ্ভোধন সাবেক ডাকসু ভিপি নুরকে নিয়ে ড. রেজা কিবরিয়ার নতুন দল হাতে কোরআন লিখলেন আওয়ামী লীগ নেত্রী দিয়া ‘অবিলম্বে সরকারিভাবে ’৭১-এর গণহত্যার আন্তর্জাতিক স্বীকৃতি এবং পাকিস্তানি যুদ্ধাপরাধীদের বিচারের উদ্যোগ গ্রহণ করতে হবে’
Home
জাতীয়, টপ স্টোরিজ

প্রথমবারের মতো ইপিজেড পরিদর্শনে ডাইফের মহাপরিদর্শক

  1. ১৭ অক্টোবর, ২০২১ / ৮ জন দেখেছেন

 

প্রথমবারের মতো কলকারখানা ও প্রতিষ্ঠান পরিদর্শন অধিদপ্তর (ডাইফ) কর্তৃক ইপিজেডে অবস্থিত কারখানা পরিদর্শন করা হয়েছে। ১৪ ও ১৬ অক্টোবর অধিদপ্তরের মহাপরিদর্শক মোঃ নাসির উদ্দিন আহমেদ উক্ত পরিদর্শন সম্পন্ন করেন।

 

নীলফামারী জেলার সৈয়দপুরে অবস্থিত উত্তরা ইপিজেডের দুইটি দেশীয় এবং দুইটি বিদেশি, মোট চারটি কারখানা পরিদর্শন করেন ডাইফ মহাপরিদর্শক। ১৪ অক্টোবর তিনি ইপিজেডের সেকশন সেভেন ইন্টারন্যাশনাল লিমিটেড এবং ম্যাজেন (বাংলাদেশ) ইন্ডাস্ট্রিজ লিমিটেড এবং ১৬ অক্টোবর দেশবন্ধু টেক্সটাইল মিলস লিমিটেড এবং ভেনচুরা লেদার ওয়্যার এমএফওয়াই (বিডি) লিমিটেড পরিদর্শন করেন।

 

ইপিজেড পরিদর্শনকালে কারখানাগুলোর ব্যবস্থাপনা কর্তৃপক্ষের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময়, ইপিজেডের মেডিকেল সেন্টার, সিকিউরিটি ব্যারাক, স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ দর্শন করেন ডাইফ মহাপরিদর্শক।

 

উল্লেখ্য, ১৯৮৩ সালে বাংলাদেশে ইপিজেড চালু হয়। এর পর থেকে এ পর্যন্ত কলকারখানা ও প্রতিষ্ঠান পরিদর্শন অধিদপ্তরের মাধ্যমে ইপিজেডভুক্ত কারখানায় অফিসিয়ালি পরিদর্শন করা হয়নি। ১৪ অক্টোবর ইপিজেড পরিদর্শনের মধ্য দিয়ে রপ্তানি প্রক্রিয়াকরণ অঞ্চলে কলকারখানা ও প্রতিষ্ঠান পরিদর্শন অধিদপ্তরের মাধ্যমে পরিদর্শন শুরু হলো। এ ব্যাপারে ইপিজেড কর্তৃপক্ষ সার্বিক সহযোগিতা করেন।

 

DIFE IG inspect EPZ for first time

 

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), for the first time, Inspected Factories under the jurisdiction of Export Processing Zone (EPZ). Inspector General of the DIFE Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed inspected factories on October 14 and 16.

 

The Inspector General of DIFE inspected two local factories and two foreign factories at Uttara EPZ situated at Syedpur in Nilphamari District. On October 14, IG inspected Section Seven International Limited and Mazen (Bangladesh) Industries Limited. On October 16, he also inspected Deshbandhu Textile Mills Limited and Ventura Leatherware MFY (BD) Limited.

 

During his visit to EPZ, he exchanged views with the managing authorities of the factories and visited EPZ’s medical centers, security barracks, school and college.

 

In 1983, EPZ started its operation for the first time in Bangladesh. Since then, it has not been possible to inspect EPZ-listed factories officially through the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments. Inspection of Export Processing Zone by DIFE started its first isnpection on 14th October through this inspection. The EPZ authorities cooperated in this regard.

Please Share This Post in Your Social Media

আজ শুরু টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপ, প্রথম দিন ২ টি ম্যাচ

পাবনায় নতুন বার্জার এক্সপেরিয়েন্স জোন চালু

“প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি” রাষ্ট্র ধর্ম নিয়ে প্রতিমন্ত্রীর বেফাস মন্তব্যের কড়া সমালোচনা করলেন সাঈদ খোকন

সাবেক ডাকসু ভিপি নুরকে নিয়ে ড. রেজা কিবরিয়ার নতুন দল

হাতে কোরআন লিখলেন আওয়ামী লীগ নেত্রী দিয়া

‘অবিলম্বে সরকারিভাবে ’৭১-এর গণহত্যার আন্তর্জাতিক স্বীকৃতি এবং পাকিস্তানি যুদ্ধাপরাধীদের বিচারের উদ্যোগ গ্রহণ করতে হবে’

https://twitter.com/WDeshersangbad

https://www.facebook.com/Dsangbad

https://www.facebook.com/Dsangbad

আজ শুরু টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপ, প্রথম দিন ২ টি ম্যাচ

নড়াইলে পুলিশের মামলায় যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড

বড়াইগ্রামে জলাবদ্ধ ৪ হাজার বিঘা ফসলি জমির পানি নিস্কাশনের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন

১৯ মাস পর হলে উঠলেন রাবি শিক্ষার্থীরা

পাবনায় নতুন বার্জার এক্সপেরিয়েন্স জোন চালু

প্রথমবারের মতো ইপিজেড পরিদর্শনে ডাইফের মহাপরিদর্শক

প্রশাসনের উপর নির্ভর করে রাজনৈতিক সংকট মোকাবিলা করা সম্ভব নয়: দিলীপ বড়ুয়া

পবিপ্রবিতে এঝঞ গুচ্ছভুক্ত ‘এ’ ইউনিটের ভর্তি পরীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত

“প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি” রাষ্ট্র ধর্ম নিয়ে প্রতিমন্ত্রীর বেফাস মন্তব্যের কড়া সমালোচনা করলেন সাঈদ খোকন

১০

দ্রব্যমূল্য বৃদ্ধির প্রতিবাদে কমিউনিস্ট পার্টি (মার্কসবাদী)’র বিক্ষোভ সমাবেশ

১১

তানোরের কলমা ও বাঁধাইড় ইউপিতে নৌকার প্রচারণা

১২

নর্দান ইউনিভার্সিটি এবং টেকনো ইন্ডিয়া ইউনিভার্সিটি-এর যৌথ উদ্যোগে সেন্টার অব এক্সিলেন্স সাপ্লাই চেইন ম্যানেজমেন্ট- এর উদ্ভোধন

১৩

সাবেক ডাকসু ভিপি নুরকে নিয়ে ড. রেজা কিবরিয়ার নতুন দল

১৪

হাতে কোরআন লিখলেন আওয়ামী লীগ নেত্রী দিয়া

১৫

‘অবিলম্বে সরকারিভাবে ’৭১-এর গণহত্যার আন্তর্জাতিক স্বীকৃতি এবং পাকিস্তানি যুদ্ধাপরাধীদের বিচারের উদ্যোগ গ্রহণ করতে হবে’

১৬

সরকার মুক্তিযুদ্ধের গৌরবকে ধ্বংসের মুখে ঠেলে দিচ্ছে- ……..আ স ম রব

১৭

গোবিন্দগঞ্জে শহীদ মিনারের ভিত্তি প্রস্থর স্থাপন

১৮

চট্টগ্রামে পূজামণ্ডপে হামলায় কারাগারে ৮৪ জন

১৯

বিশ্ব খাদ্য দিবস উপলক্ষে — বিশ্ব ক্ষুধা দিবস পালিত ক্ষুধা মুক্ত বিশ্ব গড়ে তুলতে পরিবেশবান্ধব কৃষি ও খাদ্য সার্বভৌমত্ব প্রতিষ্ঠার দাবি

২০

শিবগঞ্জে বৃদ্ধার চেইন ছিনতাই, গ্রেফতার ৫নারী

২১

হাজীগঞ্জে শিশু ধর্ষণ-মৃত্যুর ঘটনা গুজব: পূজা উদযাপন পরিষদ

২২

গণতন্ত্র প্রতিষ্ঠায় যুব সংগ্রাম পরিষদ গঠন করুন: যুব জাগপা

২৩

শ্রম ও কর্মসংস্থান সচিব এহছানে এলাহীকে এসএফসিএল শ্রমিক-কর্মচারীদের পক্ষে মানপত্র প্রদান

২৪

কবির বাড়ি কবি কে, এম, তোফাজ্জেল হোসেন( জুয়েল খান)

২৫

অধিকাংশ মন্ত্রী-এমপি পাগল হয়ে গেছে : মোমিন মেহেদী

২৬

রাবির হল খুলছে কাল, সব ধরণের প্রস্তুতি সম্পন্ন

২৭

দুমকিতে বাংলাদেশ পূজা উদযাপন পরিষদের মানববন্ধন।

২৮

বগুড়ায় ৮২পিস ইয়াবা ট্যাবলেটসহ যুবক গ্রেফতার

২৯

ব্রিটিশ এমপি হত্যাকাণ্ড ‘সন্ত্রাসী ঘটনা’ : ব্রিটিশ পুলিশ

৩০

সাম্প্রদায়িকতার বিরুদ্ধে রাবিতে মানববন্ধন

৩১

দ্বিতীয় ধাপের ইউপির ভোট: মনোনয়নপত্র দাখিলের তারিখ পরিবর্তন

৩২

পাবনায় নতুন বার্জার এক্সপেরিয়েন্স জোন চালু

৩৩

বোচাগঞ্জে রনগাঁও ইউনিয়নের বর্তমান চেয়ারম্যান স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থী হিসেবে মনোনয়ন পত্র জমা দিলেন

৩৪

গণতন্ত্র প্রতিষ্ঠায় যুব সংগ্রাম পরিষদ গঠন করুন : যুব জাগপা

৩৫

লাগামহীন নিত্য ব্যবহার্য জিনিসপত্রের দামে জনজীবন অতিষ্ঠ : দিলীপ বড়ুয়া

৩৬

গ্যাস বিক্রির মুচলেকা দেইনি বলে দুটি বৃহৎ প্রতিবেশী দেশ ২০০১-এ ক্ষমতায় আসতে দেয়নি : প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৩৭

দূর্গা পুজা মন্ডপে হামলা ভাংচুর লুঠপাট ধর্ষন খুন জখমের প্রতিবাদে জাতীয হিন্দু মহাজোট জাতীয় প্রেসক্লাবের সামনে এক মানব বন্ধন ও বিক্ষোভ

৩৮

পূর্ণাঙ্গ কেন্দ্রীয় কমিটি এবং গঠনতন্ত্র থাকলেই রাজনৈতিক দলের নিবন্ধন দিতে হবে: ইউএনএ

৩৯

চট্টগ্রামে বাসা থেকে মা ও দুই সন্তানের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

৪০

বোয়ালখালীতে বিনয়বাঁশী শিল্পীগোষ্ঠী’র নেতৃত্বে পশ্চিম গোমদন্ডী মানব কল্যাণ সংঘ এর পূজা মন্ডপ পরিদর্শন

৪১

সুন্দরগঞ্জে লিমার হত্যাকারীদের ফাঁসির দাবিতে মানববন্ধন

৪২

মিরসরাইয়ে ট্রিপল মার্ডার সম্পত্তি না দেওয়ায় মা-বাবা ও ভাইকে জবাই করে হত্যা বড় ছেলের দায় স্বীকার, হত্যাকান্ডে ব্যবহৃত চুরি উদ্ধার

৪৩

ইসলামপুরে নবাগত উপজেলা নির্বাহী কর্মকর্তাকে বরণ

৪৪

র্ধম নিয়ে রাজনীতি নয় এ্যাড. আফজাল হোসেন

৪৫

কোরআন অবমাননার নাটক করে সারাদেশে পূজামন্ডপে সন্ত্রাসী হামলা—ভাংচুরের প্রতিবাদে ও সন্ত্রাসীদের গ্রেফতারের দাবিতে সমাবেশ ও বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

৪৬

তানোর উপজেলা চেয়ারম্যানের মন্দির পরিদর্শন

৪৭

দিনাজপুর বিরামপুরে স্বামীর বটির আঘাতে স্ত্রী গুরুতর জখম 

৪৮

তানোরে মন্দির কমিটির প্রতিনিধিদের সঙ্গে এমপির মতবিনিময়

৪৯

ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতি সময় ৪ যুবককে গ্রেপ্তার করে র‌্যাব-১২

৫০

খানসামায় সেনাবাহিনীর মানবিক সহায়তা পেল ৪ শতাধিক কর্মহীন ও দিনমজুর পরিবার

৫১

লক্ষ্মীপুরে ইউপি আ’লীগের সভাপতি পদ থেকে নান্নুকে বাতিলের দাবীতে নেতাকর্মীদের সংবাদ সম্মেলন

৫২

ইভিএমে লক্ষ্মীপুর পৌরসভা নির্বাচন ২৮ নভেম্বর

৫৩

তানোর সনাতন ধর্মালম্বীদের সঙ্গে সুজনের মতবিনিময়

৫৪

হিন্দু সম্প্রদায় কোরআনকে অপমান করে বিশ্ব মুসলিমের হৃদয়ে আঘাত দিয়েছে

৫৫

চাটখিলে পবিত্র কোরআনের অবমাননার প্রতিবাদ বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

৫৬

পুলিশের গুলিতে নিহত রাজমিস্ত্রী বাবুল ২মেয়ে নিয়ে শোক আর আহাজারি ।

৫৭

তৃতীয় ধাপে ১০০৭টি ইউপিতে নির্বাচন ২৮ নভেম্বর

৫৮

তালন্দ ইউপিতে আওয়ামী লীগের নির্বাচনী কার্যালয উদ্বোধন

৫৯

তানোরে ইউপি আওয়ামী লীগের বর্ধিত সভা

৬০

লক্ষ্মীপুর জেলার শ্রেষ্ঠ অফিসার ইনচার্জ, জসীম উদ্দীন ও শ্রেষ্ঠ এসআই/মোঃ সোহেল মিয়া এবং শ্রেষ্ঠ এএসআই মোঃ নুরুল করিম চৌধুরী।

১৫ টাকার যে ফল খেলে আপনাকে মি’লনের আগে আর উ’ত্তেজক ট্যাবলেট খেতে হবে না

ভুলেও যেভাবে স্ত্রীর সাথে সহবাস করবেন না

বী’র্যপাত বন্ধ রে’খে বে’শী সময় যৌ’ন মি’লন ক’রার সেরা প’দ্ধতি

মেয়েদের সহজে বিছানায় আনার সেরা ১০টি উপায়!

বিছানায় ঝড় তুলতে হলে সপ্তাহে তিনদিন এই পাঁচটি খাবার খান :

জেনে নিন কোথায় স্পর্শ করলে মেয়েদের নিয়ন্ত্রণ হারিয়ে ফেলে

স্বামীর ‘বর্বর’ যৌনসঙ্গমে লাশ হলো কিশোরী স্ত্রী

জানাজা শেষে মুচকি হেসে বাসায় ফিরতো বাপ্পি, রাত হলেই কবরের লাশ তুলে বাসায় নিতো!

সন্তান নিতে কতবার স’হবাস করতে হয় জানালেন ‘ডা. কাজী ফয়েজা’

১০

সহ’বাসের সময় মেয়েরা কোথায় আ’দর বেশী চায়!

১১

মেয়েরা প্রথম দেখাতে ছেলেদের কোন দিকে তাকায়, তা জানলে লজ্জা পেয়ে যাবেন…

১২

সন্তান নিতে কতবার স’হবাস করতে হয় জানালেন ‘ডা. কাজী ফয়েজা’

১৩

জেনে নিন মে’য়েদের কোথায় স্প’র্শ কর’লে নি’য়ন্ত্র’ণ হা’রিয়ে ফেলে

১৪

যৌনপেশায় মিরপুরের বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ছাত্রী, জানালেন পুরো অভিজ্ঞতা

১৫

৫ ভাইয়ের সঙ্গে তরুণীর সংসার! গা শিউরে ওঠার মত কাহিনী

১৬

হিজড়াদের কাছ থেকে এই জিনিসটি নিতে পারলে আপনিও বড়লোক হয়ে যাবেন

১৭

যে কারনে স্বা’মীর পু’রু’ষা’ঙ্গ কা’টলেন সু’ন্দরী স্ত্রী!!!

১৮

শ্বশুরের সাথে রাত কাটাতে বাধ্য হয় শাহবিনা

১৯

পদ্মা সেতুর নামকরণ কী হবে জানিয়ে দিলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২০

ঢাকায় বিক্রি হচ্ছে ছেলেদের লি’ঙ্গ, ক্রেতা স্কুল কলেজের মেয়েরা

২১

‘মন্ত্রী-প্রতিমন্ত্রীদের অনেকের প্রতিরাতে নতুন মেয়ে লাগে’

২২

সেদিন আমি স্নানও করিনি, যদি ওই অবস্থায় দেখে ফেলে!

২৩

স্ত্রীকে বসে আনতে শাশুড়িকে ধর্ষণের পর ভিডিও ধারণ

২৪

একটি রসুনের টুকরো সারারাত কানের মধ্যে ঢুকিয়ে রাখুন, আর সকালে উঠে দেখুন তার চমৎকার ফলাফল!

২৫

দেশে প্রথমবার এক মহিলার ফাঁসির প্রস্তুতি শুরু, অপরাধ শুনলে কেঁপে উঠবেন আপনিও

২৬

ঔষুধ না খেয়ে ডাক্তার যেভাবে পুরুষের শক্তি বাড়ানোর পরমর্শ দেন।

২৭

কেন দেহরক্ষীকেই দেহ বিলিয়েছিলেন তসলিমা নাসরিন!

২৮

বিনা পয়সার যে খাবারটি আজীবন আপনার যৌ’বন ধরে রাখবে ও নতুন চুল গজাবে।

২৯

কোনো নায়ক বাকি নেই, কার স’ঙ্গে হয়নি! অ’কপটে স্বী’কার ফারিয়ার

৩০

স্ত্রী”কে সঠিক ভাবে উত্তে”জিত করার জন্যে যা জানা প্রয়োজন

৩১

বিতর্কিত লেখিকা তসলিমা নাসরিন,দেহরক্ষীকেই দেহ বিলিয়েছিলেন

৩২

ঘন্টা হিসেবে যেভাবে ফ্ল্যাটে ডেটিংয়ে যায় প্রেমিক-প্রেমিকারা

৩৩

বলাৎকারকারী!! “স্যার, ওরা তো খুব ছোট। তাই আমি সবসময় চেষ্টা করি, যেন ওরা বেশি ব্যথা না পায়।

৩৪

কনডম ব্যবহারের আগে যে ৫টি বিষয় মাথায় রাখবেন

৩৫

‘লজ্জা’ নয় জানতে হবেঃ নারীর স্ত’ন ঝুলে যাওয়ার কারণ ও সমাধান!!!

৩৬

শেষ পর্যন্ত কি করলো দীঘিও!

৩৭

মু’সলিমদের জন্য হা’লাল প’তিতালয় চা’লু করল সৌদি আরব বিস্তারিত দেখুন

৩৮

পালিয়ে বিয়ে করার পরে জানতে পারল তারা নিজের ভাই-বোন ~বিস্তারিত

৩৯

১ স্বামীর ১৩ স্ত্রী, একসঙ্গে অন্তঃসত্ত্বা সবাই! অবাক করা ব্যাপার পড়ুন বিস্তারিত

৪০

সন্তান নিতে চাই, কতবার মেলামেশা জরুরি: ডা. কাজী ফয়েজা

৪১

যে কারণে ছেলেদের দেখলে মেয়েরা বার বার ওড়না ঠিক করে

৪২

‘আমি ওইসব করতে চাই না বলে চিৎকার করছিলাম, তবু সে ছাড়েনি’

৪৩

মাঝরাতে তামিমার ফেসবুক স্ট্যাটাস, জানা গেলো আসল ঘটনা

৪৪

মিন্নিকে পাঠানো নয়ন বন্ডের শেষ এসএমএস ফাঁস

৪৫

এখন তো ম’রছে,, আপদ বি’দায় হইছে

৪৬

সহবাসের পর পেটব্যথার ৬ কারণ

৪৭

ইতালির_ভিসা: আবেদন পদ্ধতি, যোগ্যতা, খরচ??

৪৮

একাধিক শা’রীরিক স,ম্পর্ক করা নারী-পুরুষের কিছু ল,ক্ষণ,

৪৯

মধ্যরাতে ডিবি কার্যালয়ের সামনে অঝোরে কাঁদলেন নুরের স্ত্রী-সন্তান

৫০

দেশের সংবাদ অনলাইন বাংলাদেশের অন্যতম জনপ্রিয় বাংলা নিউজ পোর্টাল।

৫১

ছেলেরা কেন খাবেন কিসমিস জেনে নিন উপকারীতা

৫২

মেজর সিনহা হত্যা পরিকল্পনার একটি স্ট্যাটাস ভাইরাল, তোলপাড়

৫৩

ঘনঘন প্রস্রাবের চাপ? যে ৫ খাবার ভুলেও খাবেন না

৫৪

মাসিক দেরিতে হয় কেন?

৫৫

আঁখি আলমগীরের সেক্স ভিডিও ফাঁস!(ভিডিওসহ)

৫৬

ভোরবেলায় যৌ*ন মিলনে কি হয় জানেন?

৫৭

৪১ বছরের ডি’ভো’র্সি না’রী পা’ত্র চান ২৩ বছরের, সা’থে দিবেন ১০ ল‘ক্ষ টাকাও!

৫৮

শিক্ষিকার দাবি- স্বামী নয়, আমার সন্তানের বাবা ছাত্র

৫৯

প্রাপ্তবয়স্ক ভেবে ছাত্রদের সঙ্গে শিক্ষিকার শারীরিক সম্পর্ক, অতঃপর

৬০

মাত্রাতিরিক্ত যৌনতার কারণে ভারতে নিষিদ্ধ যেই সিনেমাগুলো

http://www.deshersangbad.com/ দেশের সংবাদ অনলাইন বাংলাদেশের অন্যতম জনপ্রিয় বাংলা নিউজ পোর্টাল। অনলাইন নিউজ পোর্টাল নির্ভীক, তদন্তকারী, তথ্যমূলক এবং নিরপেক্ষ সাংবাদিকতার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়ে কার্যক্রম শুরু করেছে। প্রকাশক ও সম্পাদকঃ

মোঃ জহিরুল ইসলাম হাওলাদার।

  সহ-সম্পাদকঃ এডঃ প্রহলাদ সাহা রবি ও রাশেদা জহির। নির্বাহী সম্পাদক : একেএম মাহমুদ রিয়াজ । সহ নির্বাহী সম্পাদকঃ ইফতেখার আলম রানা । উপদেষ্টা সম্পাদকঃ আধনান চৌধরী  । আইন উপদেষ্টাঃ এডঃ শ্যামল বাবু (ফটিক) এডঃ প্রহলাদ সাহা রবি। Head Office: Modern Mansion  53 Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1223 Email: dsangbad24@gmail.com বার্তা কক্ষ: ফোন: ০১৭৮০৯৬১২০৯, ০১৮১৩৮২২০৪২ বাংলাদেশ তথ্য প্রযুক্তি  মন্ত্রনালয় সিরিয়াল নং desher ৬১

আমি নির্ভীক, আমি ভিতু নই আমি কথা বলবই দেশের কথা, স্বাধীনতার কথা, জনতার কথা

All rights reserved © deshersangbad.com 2011-2021|
[প্রিয় পাঠক, আপনিও দেশের সংবাদ অনলাইনের অংশ হয়ে উঠুন। লাইফস্টাইলবিষয়ক ফ্যাশন, স্বাস্থ্য, ভ্রমণ, নারী, ক্যারিয়ার, পরামর্শ, এখন আমি কী করব, খাবার, রূপচর্চা ও ঘরোয়া টিপস নিয়ে লিখুন এবং সংশ্লিষ্ট বিষয়ে ছবিসহ মেইল করুন-dsangbad24@gmail.com -এ ঠিকানায়। লেখা আপনার নামে প্রকাশ করা হবে।] আমাদের এসাইটে আমাদের সকল প্রতিনিধি এবং বিভিন্ন নিউজ পোটাল ও সংবাদ মাধ্যম থেকে কপি করে নিউজ প্রকাশ করি , দেশের সংবাদ   অনলাইনে সংবিধান ও জনমতের প্রতি শ্রদ্ধাশীল। তাই ধর্ম ও রাষ্ট্রবিরোধী এবং উষ্কানীমূলক কোনো বক্তব্য না করার জন্য পাঠকদের অনুরোধ করা হলো। কর্তৃপক্ষ যেকোনো ধরণের আপত্তিকর মন্তব্য মডারেশনের ক্ষমতা রাখেন। দেশের সংবাদ নিউজ মিডিয়া প্রকাশিত মতামত লেখকের একান্তই নিজস্ব। দেশের সংবাদ নিউজ মিডিয়া-এর সম্পাদকীয় নীতি/মতের সঙ্গে লেখকের মতামতের অমিল থাকতেই পারে। তাই এখানে প্রকাশিত লেখার জন্য দেশের সংবাদ নিউজ মিডিয়া কর্তৃপক্ষ লেখকের কলামের বিষয়বস্তু বা এর যথার্থতা নিয়ে আইনগত বা অন্য কোনও ধরনের কোনও দায় নেবে না। এখানে প্রকাশিত কিছু সংবাদ বাংলাদেশের জাতীয় দৈনিক ও বিভিন্ন সাময়িকীর সৌজন্যে প্রকাশিত। দেশের সংবাদ নিউজ মিডিয়া  
All rights reserved © deshersangbad.com 2011-2021
Design And Developed By Freelancer Zone