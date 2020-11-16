প্রস্তাবিত বাজেট প্রধানমন্ত্রী ঘোষিত তামাকমুক্ত বাংলাদেশ গঠনের অন্তরায়/ জনস্বাস্থ্য রক্ষায় তামাক পণ্যে করারোপ হতাশাব্যঞ্জক/

jahir ৩ জুন, ২০২১ / ১৮ জন দেখেছেন

২০৪০ সালের মধ্যে দেশকে তামাকমুক্ত করার ঘোষণা দিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। এ লক্ষ্যে সরকার অষ্টম পঞ্চ-বার্ষিকী পরিকল্পনাতেও তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ অন্তর্ভুক্ত করেছে। তবে ৩ জুন সন্ধ্যায় ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন স্বাস্থ্য সেক্টর আয়োজিত ‘বাজেটে তামাক কর ও আমাদের প্রতিক্রিয়া’ শীর্ষক বাজেট ২০২১-২২ ঘোষণা পরবর্তী ভার্চুয়াল লাইভ আলোচনায় জাতীয় সংসদে ঘোষিত প্রস্তাবিত বাজেট প্রধানমন্ত্রী ঘোষিত তামাকমুক্ত বাংলাদেশ গঠনের অন্তরায় বলেই সংশ্লিষ্টরা মনে করছেন।

ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন স্বাস্থ্য ও ওয়াশ সেক্টরের পরিচালক ইকবাল মাসুদের সভাপতিত্বে আলোচনায় অংশ নেন ড. মোহাম্মদ আবদুল মজিদ, সরকারের সাবেক সচিব ও সাবেক চেয়ারম্যান, জাতীয় রাজস্ব বোর্ড, অধ্যাপক ড. নাসির উদ্দিন আহমেদ, সাবেক চেয়ারম্যান, জাতীয় রাজস্ব বোর্ড, অধ্যাপক ড. রুমানা হক, অর্থনীতি বিভাগ, ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়, কনভেনর, বিএনটিটিপি, সৈয়দ মাহবুবুল আলম, কারিগরি পরামর্শক, দি ইউনিয়ন, সুশান্ত সিনহা, বিশেষ প্রতিনিধি, যমুনা টেলিভিশন এবং আতাউর রহমান মাসুদ, সিনিয়র পলিসি এডভাইজার, ক্যাম্পেইন ফর টোব্যাকো ফ্রি কিডস। আলোচনার শুরুতে মূল প্রবন্ধে উপস্থাপন করেন ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রকল্পের প্রকল্প সমন্বয়কারী মোঃ শরিফুল ইসলাম।

ড. মোহাম্মদ আবদুল মজিদ, সরকারের সাবেক সচিব ও সাবেক চেয়ারম্যান, জাতীয় রাজস্ব বোর্ড বলেন, আমার কাছে মনে হয়, নীতিনির্ধারকদের কাছে তামাক করের বিষয়টা স্পষ্ট নয়। ফলে প্রতি বছরই আশাব্যঞ্জক ভাবে তামাকের উপর কর বৃদ্ধি পায় না। আমি আশা করবো আগামীতে নীতিনির্ধারকদের কাছে তামাক কর বৃদ্ধির বিষয়ে আমাদের অবস্থান আরো স্পষ্ট করতে পারবো।

ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন স্বাস্থ্য ও ওয়াশ সেক্টরের পরিচালক ইকবাল মাসুদ বলেন, বহুজাতিক তামাক কোম্পানিগুলো এবারের বাজেটে ব্যাপকভাবে লাভবান হওয়ার সুযোগ রয়ে যাচ্ছে বরাবরের মতোই। স্তর সংখ্যা অপরিবর্তিত রাখায় ভোক্তার সিগারেট স্তর পরিবর্তনের সুযোগ থেকে যাবে। বিশেষ করে নিম্ন ও মধ্যম স্তরে সিগারেটের দাম না বাড়ায় ৭২% ভোক্তা যারা নিম্ন আয়ের মানুষে মধ্যে ধূমপানের প্রবণতার কোনো পরিবর্তন হবে না বরং তাদের স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকি আরো বেড়ে গেল। একই সাথে ধূমপান শুরু করতে পারে এমন তরুন প্রজন্মকে ধূমপানে নিরুৎসাহিত করা যাবে না।

অধ্যাপক ড. নাসির উদ্দিন আহমেদ, সাবেক চেয়ারম্যান, জাতীয় রাজস্ব বোর্ড বলেন, তামাক শিল্প বান্ধব বাজেট হিসেবেই এটিকে আমি অভিহিত করবো। কারণ তামাকবিরোধীদের দাবি অনুযায়ী সম্পূরক শুল্ক বৃদ্ধি এবং সম্পূরক শুল্কের একটি অংশ সুনির্দিষ্ট কর আকারে আরোপ না করায় সরকার ৩ হাজার ৪০০ কোটি টাকা অতিরিক্ত রাজস্ব আয় থেকে বঞ্চিত হবে। অন্যদিকে তামাক কোম্পানিগুলোর আয় বৃদ্ধি পাবে ফলে তারা মৃত্যুবিপণনে আরো উৎসাহিত হবে, যা অত্যন্ত উদ্বেগজনক।

অধ্যাপক ড. রুমানা হক, অর্থনীতি বিভাগ, ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়, কনভেনর, বিএনটিটিপি বলেন, প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে নিম্ন ও মধ্যম স্তরে দাম ও সম্পূরক শুল্ক অপরিবর্তিত রেখে উচ্চ এবং প্রিমিয়াম স্তরে খুবই সামান্য পরিমানে দাম বাড়ানো হয়েছে যা অত্যন্ত্ হতাশাব্যঞ্জক। উচ্চ এবং প্রিমিয়াম স্তরে যথাক্রমে প্রতি ১০ শলাকা ৫ টাকা ও ৭ টাকা বাড়ানো হয়েছে। যার অর্থ দাড়ায় শলাকা প্রতি দাম বেড়েছে যথাক্রমে ৫০ পয়সা ও ৭০ পয়সা। মাথাপিছু আয়বৃদ্ধি এবং মূল্যস্ফীতি বিবেচনায় এ মূল্যবৃদ্ধি হতাশাজনক। এতে ভোক্তাদের সিগারেটে কোনভাবেই নিরুৎসাহিত করবে না। এছাড়া প্রতি ১০ গ্রাম জর্দার খুচরা মূল্য ৪০ টাকা এবং প্রতি ১০ গ্রাম গুলের খুচরা মূল্য ২০ টাকায় অপরিবর্তিত রাখা হয়েছে। ধোয়াঁবিহীন তামাক ব্যবহার নিরুৎসাহিত করতে এই পদক্ষেপ অত্যন্ত হতাশাব্যঞ্জক।

সৈয়দ মাহবুবুল আলম, কারিগরি পরামর্শক, দি ইউনিয়ন বলেন, এবারের বাজেট বক্তব্যে অর্থমন্ত্রী তামাকের ব্যবহার কমানো ও রাজস্ব বৃদ্ধিও কথা বলেছেন। তবে জনস্বাস্থ্যের জন্য মারাত্মক ক্ষতিকর বিড়ির ব্যবহার নিরুৎসাহিত করতে কোনো কার্যকর উদ্যোগ প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে নেই। সরকার এবছরের প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে বিড়ির মূল্যের কোন পরিবর্তন করে নি। ফলে বিড়ির প্রধান ভোক্তা নিম্ন ও দরিদ্র মানুষের মধ্যে বিড়ির ব্যবহার আরও বেড়ে যাবে। এতে করে দরিদ্র মানুষের স্বাস্থ্যের উপর এর মারাত্মক ক্ষতিকর প্রভাব পড়বে। অন্যদিকে, টানা ষষ্ঠ বছরের মত বিড়ির সম্পূরক শুল্ক ৩০ শতাংশে বহাল রাখার প্রস্তাব করা হয়েছে, যা নিঃসন্দেহে জনস্বাস্থ্যবিরোধী।

আতাউর রহমান মাসুদ, সিনিয়র পলিসি এডভাইজার, ক্যাম্পেইন ফর টোব্যাকো ফ্রি কিডস বলেন, করোনাভাইরাস সংক্রমণে আমাদেরকে চোখে আঙ্গুল দিয়ে দেখিয়ে দিয়েছে জনস্বাস্থ্য সুরক্ষার জন্য আগাম পদক্ষেপ গ্রহণ কতটা জরুরি। তবে সুযোগ থাকা সত্ত্বেও তামাকপণ্যের ব্যবহার নিরুৎসাহিত করতে প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে কার্যকর কর ও মূল্য বৃদ্ধির পদক্ষেপ উপেক্ষা করা হয়েছে। বিশেষ কওে সরকারের সুযোগ ছিল তামাক-কর বাড়িয়ে বাড়তি রাজস্ব আয়ের, যা করোনাকালীন সময়ে স্বাস্থ্যখাতে ব্যয় করা যেত। তামাকের ব্যবহার কমানোর সবচেয়ে কার্যকর উপায় হচ্ছে কর বৃদ্ধির মাধ্যমে তামাকপণ্যের মূল্য বাড়ানো। উচ্চ মূল্য তরুণদের তামাক ব্যবহার শুরু নিরুৎসাহিত করে এবং বর্তমান ব্যবহারকারীদেরকে তামাক ছাড়তে উৎসাহিত করে। রিভিশন বাজেটে তামাক-কর বৃদ্ধি করা হবে সে প্রত্যাশাই সকলের।

এছাড়াও আলোচনায় বক্তব্য প্রদান করেন ন্যাশনাল হার্ড ফাউন্ডেশন এর ডিপার্টমেন্ট অব ইপিডেমিউলজি এন্ড রিসার্চ ইনস্টিটিউট এর প্রধান অধ্যাপক ডা. সোহেল রেজা চৌধুরী তাবিনাজের সমন্বয়কারী সাইদা আখতার, প্রত্যাশা মাদক বিরোধী সংগঠনের জেনারেল সেক্রেটারি হেলাল আহমেদ, বিসিসিপির টিম লিডার মোহাম্মদ শামীমুল ইসলাম প্রমুখ।

Proposed budget hinders formation of tobacco free Bangladesh announced by PM /

Tax on tobacco products to protect public health is frustrating /

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced to make the country tobacco free by 2040. The government has included tobacco control in the Eighth Five-Year Plan. However, the proposed budget hinders the formation of tobacco free Bangladesh announced by PM as said by the speakers in a webinar titled ‘Tobacco Tax and Our Response to Budget 2021-22’ on the evening of June 3 organized by Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health and Wash Sector Director Iqbal Masud presided over the webinar. Dr. Mohammad Abdul Majid, former chairman of the National Board of Revenue, Professor. Dr. Nasir Uddin Ahmed, former chairman, National Board of Revenue, Professor. Rumana Haque, Department of Economics, Dhaka University, Convener, BNTTP, Syed Mahbubul Alam, Technical Consultant, The Union, Sushanta Sinha, Special Representative, Jamuna Television and Ataur Rahman Masud, Senior Policy Advisor, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids took part in the discussion. Md. Shariful Islam, Project Coordinator, Tobacco Control Project, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, presented the budget analysis paper at the beginning of the discussion.

Dr. Mohammad Abdul Majid, a former secretary to the government and former chairman of the National Board of Revenue, said, it seems to me that the issue of tobacco tax is not clear to policy makers. As a result, the tax on tobacco products does not increase in a promising manner every year. I hope we can make our position on tobacco tax increase clearer to policymakers in the future.

Iqbal Masud, Director of Health and Wash Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, said multinational tobacco companies have the opportunity to make huge profits in this year’s budget, as always. Keeping different slabs of cigarettes unchanged will leave the consumer with the opportunity to switch the slabs. Cigarette prices, especially in the middle and lower slabs, did not play any role to 72% of consumers and low-income people for changing their smoking habits. But rather increased their health risks. The younger generation who can start smoking at the same time cannot be discouraged from smoking.

Professor Nasir Uddin Ahmed, former chairman, National Board of Revenue, said, I will call it a tobacco industry friendly budget. This is because the government will be deprived of additional revenue of Tk 3,400 crore as the supplementary duty has been increased as per the demands of the anti-tobacco workers and a part of the supplementary duty has not been imposed in the form of a specific tax. Tobacco companies, on the other hand, will see an increase in their revenue, which in turn will encourage them to engage in death marketing, which is very worrying.

Professor. Rumana Huque, Department of Economics, Dhaka University, Convener, BNTTP, said that the proposed budget has kept prices and supplementary tariffs unchanged at low and medium slabs and has increased prices at high and premium slabs very little which is very frustrating. At higher and premium slabs, the rate has been increased by Tk 5 and Tk 7 per 10 sticks respectively. This means that the price per stick has increased by 50 paisa and 70 paisa respectively. This increase is disappointing considering the per capita income growth and inflation. This will not discourage consumers from smoking in any way. Besides, the retail price of Zarda has been kept unchanged at Tk 40 per 10 grams and Gul at Tk 20 per 10 grams. This move to discourage the use of smokeless tobacco is extremely frustrating.

Syed Mahbubul Alam, technical consultant, The Union, said in his budget speech this time, the finance minister also spoke about reducing tobacco use and increasing revenue. However, there is no reflection in the proposed budget to discourage the use of bidis, which are harmful to public health. The government has not changed the price of bidi in this year’s proposed budget. As a result, the use of bidi will further increase among low and poor people who are the main consumers of bidi. This will have a detrimental effect on the health of the poor. On the other hand, for the sixth year in a row, it has been proposed to keep the supplementary duty on bidis at 30 per cent, which is undoubtedly against public health.

Ataur Rahman Masud, Senior Policy Advisor, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, said, Coronavirus infection has shown us how important it is to take precautionary measures to protect public health. However, despite the opportunity, effective tax and price hike measures have been ignored in the proposed budget to discourage the use of tobacco products. In particular, the government had the opportunity to generate additional revenue by raising tobacco taxes, which could have been spent on health during the Coronation period. The most effective way to reduce tobacco use is to increase the price of tobacco products by raising taxes. High prices discourage young people from starting to use tobacco and encourage current users to quit. Everyone expects that the tobacco tax will be increased in the revision budget.

Professor Sohel Reza Choudhury, Head, Department of Epidemiology & Research, National Heart Foundation Hospital & Research Institute Sayyida Akther, Coordinator, TABINAJ, Helal Ahmed, General Secretary, pratyasha anti-drug’s club, Mohammad Shamimul Islam, Team Leader, BCCP also spoke at the discussion.