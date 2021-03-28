রবিবার, ২৮ মার্চ ২০২১, ০৭:১২ অপরাহ্ন

শিরোনাম :
অবসরপ্রাপ্ত ৬৮৪ শিক্ষক-কর্মচারীর কল্যাণ ট্রাস্টের অর্থ ছাড় দেশজুড়ে চালানো সহিংসতা-তাণ্ডবের খবর ঠাঁই পেয়েছে বিশ্ব গণমাধ্যমে।  মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি) চালু করলো “এমটিবি আভা” চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী আঃগফফার খানের নির্বাচনী সভা  তানোরে যুবলীগের প্রতিবাদ সভা শিবগঞ্জে হরতাল বিরোধী বিক্ষোভ ও অবস্থান কর্মসূচি পালিত জামালপুরে নিখোঁজের ২৬ দিন পর দুই কিশোরী উদ্ধার লিয়াকত হোসাইন লায়ন,জামালপুর প্রতিনিধি জামালপুরে নিখোঁজের ২৬ দিন পর দুই কিশোরীকে উদ্ধার করেছে পুলিশ ব্যুরো অব ইনভেস্টিগেশন (পিবিআই)। শনিবার বিকেলে গাজীপুর জেলার চান্দরা এলাকার একটি বাড়ি থেকে তাদের উদ্ধার করা হয়। রবিবার দুপুরে পিবিআই জামালপুরের পুলিশ সুপার এম. এম. সালাহ উদ্দীন জানান, গত ১মার্চ জামালপুর পৌর শহরের শেখেরভিটার শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখা থেকে দুই কিশোরী মিম আক্তার সোনিয়া (১৪) ও মিনি (১৩) বাইরে খেলাধুলা করার সময় পালিয়ে যায়। পরে মিনির মা মিনারা বেগম গত ১৬ মার্চ জামালপুর শিশু ও নারী নির্যাতন দমন ট্রাইব্যুনাল আদালত-১ এ একটি মামালা দায়ের করেন। পিবিআইকে মামলার তদন্তভার দেয়া হলে বিভিন্ন জায়গায় অভিযান চালিয়ে গতকাল শনিবার বিকেলে গাজীপুর জেলার চান্দরা এলাকার একটি বাড়ি থেকে তাদের উদ্ধার করা হয়। আজ রবিবার তাদের আদালতে প্রেরণ করা হয়েছে। প্রাথমিক জিজ্ঞাসাবাদে জানাগেছে, মিম আক্তার সোনিয়া প্রোরোচনা দিয়ে মিনিকে নিয়ে পালিয়ে যায়। মিম আক্তার সোনিয়াকে ফেব্রুয়ারী মাসে গাজীপুর থেকে জামালপুর শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখায় পাঠানো হয়, তখন সে তার পরিচয়ে উল্লেখ করে তার বাবার নাম দুলাল (৫৫), বাড়ী ময়মনসিংহ জেলার সদর উপজেলার বড়ুইকান্দা গ্রামে। সোনিয়া এর আগেও বিভিন্ন অপরাধের সংস্পর্শে ছিল। জামালপুর শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখায় দেড় বছর ধরে অবস্থান করা আরেক কিশোরী মিনির বাড়ী জামালপুর সদরের চর যথার্যপুর গ্রামে, সে মিজানুর রহমানের মেয়ে। কিশোরী দুইজনের নিখোঁজের ব্যাপারে কারও কোন সংশ্লিষ্টতা না পাওয়ায় এ ঘটনায় কাউকে আটক করা হয়নি।জামালপুরে নিখোঁজের ২৬ দিন পর দুই কিশোরী উদ্ধার লিয়াকত হোসাইন লায়ন,জামালপুর প্রতিনিধি জামালপুরে নিখোঁজের ২৬ দিন পর দুই কিশোরীকে উদ্ধার করেছে পুলিশ ব্যুরো অব ইনভেস্টিগেশন (পিবিআই)। শনিবার বিকেলে গাজীপুর জেলার চান্দরা এলাকার একটি বাড়ি থেকে তাদের উদ্ধার করা হয়। রবিবার দুপুরে পিবিআই জামালপুরের পুলিশ সুপার এম. এম. সালাহ উদ্দীন জানান, গত ১মার্চ জামালপুর পৌর শহরের শেখেরভিটার শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখা থেকে দুই কিশোরী মিম আক্তার সোনিয়া (১৪) ও মিনি (১৩) বাইরে খেলাধুলা করার সময় পালিয়ে যায়। পরে মিনির মা মিনারা বেগম গত ১৬ মার্চ জামালপুর শিশু ও নারী নির্যাতন দমন ট্রাইব্যুনাল আদালত-১ এ একটি মামালা দায়ের করেন। পিবিআইকে মামলার তদন্তভার দেয়া হলে বিভিন্ন জায়গায় অভিযান চালিয়ে গতকাল শনিবার বিকেলে গাজীপুর জেলার চান্দরা এলাকার একটি বাড়ি থেকে তাদের উদ্ধার করা হয়। আজ রবিবার তাদের আদালতে প্রেরণ করা হয়েছে। প্রাথমিক জিজ্ঞাসাবাদে জানাগেছে, মিম আক্তার সোনিয়া প্রোরোচনা দিয়ে মিনিকে নিয়ে পালিয়ে যায়। মিম আক্তার সোনিয়াকে ফেব্রুয়ারী মাসে গাজীপুর থেকে জামালপুর শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখায় পাঠানো হয়, তখন সে তার পরিচয়ে উল্লেখ করে তার বাবার নাম দুলাল (৫৫), বাড়ী ময়মনসিংহ জেলার সদর উপজেলার বড়ুইকান্দা গ্রামে। সোনিয়া এর আগেও বিভিন্ন অপরাধের সংস্পর্শে ছিল। জামালপুর শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখায় দেড় বছর ধরে অবস্থান করা আরেক কিশোরী মিনির বাড়ী জামালপুর সদরের চর যথার্যপুর গ্রামে, সে মিজানুর রহমানের মেয়ে। কিশোরী দুইজনের নিখোঁজের ব্যাপারে কারও কোন সংশ্লিষ্টতা না পাওয়ায় এ ঘটনায় কাউকে আটক করা হয়নি। সাপাহারে সূর্যমূখী কিন্ডারগার্টেন স্কুলের উদ্যোগে মাস্ক বিতরণ দক্ষিণ-পশ্চিমাঞ্চলে সূর্যমুখী চাষে ভাগ্য বদলানোর স্বপ্ন দেখছেনকৃষকেরা বি.দ্র. আগামীকাল ২৯ মার্চ সোমবারের পত্রিকার জন্য এই নিউজ, আজ রবিবার অনলাইনে প্রকাশ করা হলে লিখতে হবে ‘আজ’ এর পরিবর্তে ‘কাল’ =============================================== ==== বড়াইগ্রামে বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা শহীদ ডা. আইনুল হকের মৃত্যু বার্ষিকী আজ বাংলাদেশে সেবা বিঘ্নিত নিয়ে ফেসবুকের বিবৃতি বছরের প্রথম সুপারমুন দেখা যাবে রোববার দোল পূর্ণিমা রোববার স্বপ্নের পদ্মা সেতুর ভিডিও করলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী নাটোরে করোনায় আক্রান্ত হয়ে এক শিক্ষিকার মৃত্যু

Home
জাতীয়

মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি) চালু করলো “এমটিবি আভা”

  1. ২৮ মার্চ, ২০২১ / ৬ জন দেখেছেন

সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি

মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি) সম্প্রতি নারী উদ্যোক্তাদের জন্য
বিশেষভাবে নির্মিত ঋণের সমাহার সংবলিত সেবার উদ্বোধন করে। সৈয়দ
মাহবুবুর রহমান, ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক ও প্রধান নির্বাহী, মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট
ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি) এক অনাড়ম্বর অনুষ্ঠানের মধ্য দিয়ে এমটিবি’র
প্রধান কার্যালয়, এমটিবি সেন্টার, গুলশান, ঢাকায় নারীদের জন্য এই বিশেষ
সেবাটি আনুষ্ঠানিকভাবে চালু করেন। সে সময় রোজিনা আক্তার মুস্তাফি,
ডিজিএম, নারী উদ্যোক্তা উন্নয়ন ইউনিট, এসএমই ও স্পেশাল প্রোগরামস্ধসঢ়;
ডিপার্টমেন্ট, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক বিশেষ অতিথি হিসেবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন।
এই অনুষ্ঠানে মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি)-এর সৈয়দ
রফিকুল হক, অতিরিক্ত ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক ও চীফ বিজনেস অফিসার, চৌধুরী
আখতার আসিফ, অতিরিক্ত ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক ও চীফ গ্রæপ রিস্ক অফিসার,
মোঃ শাফকাত হোসেন, হেড অব এসএমই ও রিটেইল ব্যাংকিং ডিভিশন এবং
আজম খান, হেড অব কমিউনিকেশন্স ডিপার্টমেন্ট সহ মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট
ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি)-এর ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তাবৃন্দ উপস্থিত ছিলেন।

 

Azam Khan
Head of MTB Communications Department (MCD)
Note to Editors:
“Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) is a third generation private commercial bank, based in Dhaka, Bangladesh and
has been adjudged as the Best Financial Institution of 2014 at the DHL-Daily Star Business Awards 2015. Earlier,
MTB had also received the first-ever best “SME Bank of the Year” and best “Women Entrepreneurs’ Friendly
Bank of the Year” by Bangladesh Bank and SME Foundation. MTB has recently been awarded the Best
Presented Annual Report-2018 (3rd position) in the Private Banks category by The Institute of Chartered
Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB). MTB aspires to be one of the most admired banks in the nation and
recognized as an innovative and client-focused company. With our current network of 118 branches &amp; 27 Sub
branches, 163 Agent Banking Centers, 18 kiosks, 310 modern ATMs including 6 CRM Booths, 4 Air Lounges,
over 3,305 Point of Sales (POS) machines, located in prime commercial, urban and rural areas, MTB offers fully
integrated real time Online Banking Services, Internet and SMS Banking to its clientele, through a dedicated
Team of experienced Relationship Managers and Alternate Delivery Channels (ADC).”

Please Share This Post in Your Social Media

অবসরপ্রাপ্ত ৬৮৪ শিক্ষক-কর্মচারীর কল্যাণ ট্রাস্টের অর্থ ছাড়

বাংলাদেশে সেবা বিঘ্নিত নিয়ে ফেসবুকের বিবৃতি

বছরের প্রথম সুপারমুন দেখা যাবে রোববার

দোল পূর্ণিমা রোববার

স্বপ্নের পদ্মা সেতুর ভিডিও করলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২৪ ঘন্টায় আরও ৩৯ মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ৩৬৭৪

অবসরপ্রাপ্ত ৬৮৪ শিক্ষক-কর্মচারীর কল্যাণ ট্রাস্টের অর্থ ছাড়

দেশজুড়ে চালানো সহিংসতা-তাণ্ডবের খবর ঠাঁই পেয়েছে বিশ্ব গণমাধ্যমে। 

মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি) চালু করলো “এমটিবি আভা”

চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী আঃগফফার খানের নির্বাচনী সভা 

তানোরে যুবলীগের প্রতিবাদ সভা

শিবগঞ্জে হরতাল বিরোধী বিক্ষোভ ও অবস্থান কর্মসূচি পালিত

জামালপুরে নিখোঁজের ২৬ দিন পর দুই কিশোরী উদ্ধার লিয়াকত হোসাইন লায়ন,জামালপুর প্রতিনিধি জামালপুরে নিখোঁজের ২৬ দিন পর দুই কিশোরীকে উদ্ধার করেছে পুলিশ ব্যুরো অব ইনভেস্টিগেশন (পিবিআই)। শনিবার বিকেলে গাজীপুর জেলার চান্দরা এলাকার একটি বাড়ি থেকে তাদের উদ্ধার করা হয়। রবিবার দুপুরে পিবিআই জামালপুরের পুলিশ সুপার এম. এম. সালাহ উদ্দীন জানান, গত ১মার্চ জামালপুর পৌর শহরের শেখেরভিটার শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখা থেকে দুই কিশোরী মিম আক্তার সোনিয়া (১৪) ও মিনি (১৩) বাইরে খেলাধুলা করার সময় পালিয়ে যায়। পরে মিনির মা মিনারা বেগম গত ১৬ মার্চ জামালপুর শিশু ও নারী নির্যাতন দমন ট্রাইব্যুনাল আদালত-১ এ একটি মামালা দায়ের করেন। পিবিআইকে মামলার তদন্তভার দেয়া হলে বিভিন্ন জায়গায় অভিযান চালিয়ে গতকাল শনিবার বিকেলে গাজীপুর জেলার চান্দরা এলাকার একটি বাড়ি থেকে তাদের উদ্ধার করা হয়। আজ রবিবার তাদের আদালতে প্রেরণ করা হয়েছে। প্রাথমিক জিজ্ঞাসাবাদে জানাগেছে, মিম আক্তার সোনিয়া প্রোরোচনা দিয়ে মিনিকে নিয়ে পালিয়ে যায়। মিম আক্তার সোনিয়াকে ফেব্রুয়ারী মাসে গাজীপুর থেকে জামালপুর শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখায় পাঠানো হয়, তখন সে তার পরিচয়ে উল্লেখ করে তার বাবার নাম দুলাল (৫৫), বাড়ী ময়মনসিংহ জেলার সদর উপজেলার বড়ুইকান্দা গ্রামে। সোনিয়া এর আগেও বিভিন্ন অপরাধের সংস্পর্শে ছিল। জামালপুর শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখায় দেড় বছর ধরে অবস্থান করা আরেক কিশোরী মিনির বাড়ী জামালপুর সদরের চর যথার্যপুর গ্রামে, সে মিজানুর রহমানের মেয়ে। কিশোরী দুইজনের নিখোঁজের ব্যাপারে কারও কোন সংশ্লিষ্টতা না পাওয়ায় এ ঘটনায় কাউকে আটক করা হয়নি।জামালপুরে নিখোঁজের ২৬ দিন পর দুই কিশোরী উদ্ধার লিয়াকত হোসাইন লায়ন,জামালপুর প্রতিনিধি জামালপুরে নিখোঁজের ২৬ দিন পর দুই কিশোরীকে উদ্ধার করেছে পুলিশ ব্যুরো অব ইনভেস্টিগেশন (পিবিআই)। শনিবার বিকেলে গাজীপুর জেলার চান্দরা এলাকার একটি বাড়ি থেকে তাদের উদ্ধার করা হয়। রবিবার দুপুরে পিবিআই জামালপুরের পুলিশ সুপার এম. এম. সালাহ উদ্দীন জানান, গত ১মার্চ জামালপুর পৌর শহরের শেখেরভিটার শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখা থেকে দুই কিশোরী মিম আক্তার সোনিয়া (১৪) ও মিনি (১৩) বাইরে খেলাধুলা করার সময় পালিয়ে যায়। পরে মিনির মা মিনারা বেগম গত ১৬ মার্চ জামালপুর শিশু ও নারী নির্যাতন দমন ট্রাইব্যুনাল আদালত-১ এ একটি মামালা দায়ের করেন। পিবিআইকে মামলার তদন্তভার দেয়া হলে বিভিন্ন জায়গায় অভিযান চালিয়ে গতকাল শনিবার বিকেলে গাজীপুর জেলার চান্দরা এলাকার একটি বাড়ি থেকে তাদের উদ্ধার করা হয়। আজ রবিবার তাদের আদালতে প্রেরণ করা হয়েছে। প্রাথমিক জিজ্ঞাসাবাদে জানাগেছে, মিম আক্তার সোনিয়া প্রোরোচনা দিয়ে মিনিকে নিয়ে পালিয়ে যায়। মিম আক্তার সোনিয়াকে ফেব্রুয়ারী মাসে গাজীপুর থেকে জামালপুর শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখায় পাঠানো হয়, তখন সে তার পরিচয়ে উল্লেখ করে তার বাবার নাম দুলাল (৫৫), বাড়ী ময়মনসিংহ জেলার সদর উপজেলার বড়ুইকান্দা গ্রামে। সোনিয়া এর আগেও বিভিন্ন অপরাধের সংস্পর্শে ছিল। জামালপুর শেখ রাসেল শিশু পুনর্বাসন ও প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র বালিকা শাখায় দেড় বছর ধরে অবস্থান করা আরেক কিশোরী মিনির বাড়ী জামালপুর সদরের চর যথার্যপুর গ্রামে, সে মিজানুর রহমানের মেয়ে। কিশোরী দুইজনের নিখোঁজের ব্যাপারে কারও কোন সংশ্লিষ্টতা না পাওয়ায় এ ঘটনায় কাউকে আটক করা হয়নি।

সাপাহারে সূর্যমূখী কিন্ডারগার্টেন স্কুলের উদ্যোগে মাস্ক বিতরণ

দক্ষিণ-পশ্চিমাঞ্চলে সূর্যমুখী চাষে ভাগ্য বদলানোর স্বপ্ন দেখছেনকৃষকেরা

১০

বি.দ্র. আগামীকাল ২৯ মার্চ সোমবারের পত্রিকার জন্য এই নিউজ, আজ রবিবার অনলাইনে প্রকাশ করা হলে লিখতে হবে ‘আজ’ এর পরিবর্তে ‘কাল’ =============================================== ==== বড়াইগ্রামে বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা শহীদ ডা. আইনুল হকের মৃত্যু বার্ষিকী আজ

১১

বাংলাদেশে সেবা বিঘ্নিত নিয়ে ফেসবুকের বিবৃতি

১২

বছরের প্রথম সুপারমুন দেখা যাবে রোববার

১৩

দোল পূর্ণিমা রোববার

১৪

স্বপ্নের পদ্মা সেতুর ভিডিও করলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১৫

নাটোরে করোনায় আক্রান্ত হয়ে এক শিক্ষিকার মৃত্যু

১৬

বাংলাদেশের অনন্য অর্জনে গাইবান্ধায় মেলা

১৭

বাগেরহাটে আগুনে পুড়ে পান বরজ ভষ্ম নিহত-১ আহত-১

১৮

বাগেরহাটে মোরেলগঞ্জে নির্বাচনী সহিংসতায় আহত ২৭

১৯

সুবর্ণজয়ন্তীতে রক্তপাত জাতির কলঙ্কজনক অধ্যায় .……আ স ম রব

২০

খানসামায় দলিল লেখক সমিতির দ্বি-বার্ষিক নির্বাচনঃসভাপতি আমির ও সম্পাদক আমিনুরজ্জামান

২১

শতবর্ষে বঙ্গবন্ধু” বইয়ের প্রচ্ছদ উন্মোচন

২২

বাগেরহাটে মোরেলগঞ্জে ৫০ বছর সুবর্ণজয়ন্তী জনগণ ২২ বছরের সুফল পেয়েছে

২৩

দিনাজপুর বিরামপুরে জেলা পরিষদ কর্তৃক লিজকৃত জায়গা জবর দখল গ্রামবাসী

২৪

যুবদলের সাবেক সভাপতি রফিকুল ইসলাম সাতপোয়া ইউনিয়নের চেয়ারম্যান মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাশী 

২৫

তানোরে সমিতির আড়ালে দাদন ! 

২৬

দিনাজপুরের পার্বতীপুরে ২৬ মার্চ স্বাধীনতা ও জাতীয় দিবস ২০২১ সুবর্ণজয়ন্তী উপলক্ষে বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের সংবর্ধনা

২৭

সুন্দরগঞ্জে বিএনপি’র দুই গ্রুপের সংঘর্ষে পুলিশসহ আহত ১০

২৮

গাইবান্ধায় মহান স্বাধীনতা সুবর্ণজয়ন্তী পালিত

২৯

রোহিঙ্গা সহায়তায় ২০ টন তাঁবু পাঠিয়েছে তুরস্ক

৩০

২৪ ঘন্টায় আরও ৩৯ মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ৩৬৭৪

৩১

নান্নু ও বাশারের ওপর ক্ষোভ ঝাড়লেন মাশরাফি

৩২

সেদিন সারা রাত কেঁদেছিলেন তামিম: মাশরাফি

৩৩

‘ক্রিকেট না খেলে, তেলবাজি করলে জীবনে অনেক ভালো কিছু হতো’

৩৪

সরকারকে ধিক্কার জানাই: নুর

৩৫

চট্টগ্রাম-খাগড়াছড়ি মহাসড়কে ইট-সিমেন্টের দেয়াল তুলে বিক্ষোভ

৩৬

হেফাজতের হরতালে সমর্থন জাতীয় দলের

৩৭

হেফাজতের হরতালের সমর্থনে ইসলামী আন্দোলনের মিছিল

৩৮

যাত্রাবাড়ীতে সড়ক অবরোধ করে রেখেছে মাদরাসাছাত্ররা

৩৯

ব্রাহ্মণবাড়িয়ায় হেফাজতের তাণ্ডবের পর যুবকের প্রাণহানি

৪০

থানায় হামলার আশঙ্কা, পুলিশকে সতর্ক থাকার নির্দেশ

৪১

ঢাকাসহ বিভিন্ন জেলায় বিজিবি মোতায়েন

৪২

শনিবার বিক্ষোভ, রোববার হরতাল ডেকেছে হেফাজত

৪৩

ডোমারে মহান স্বাধীনতার ও জাতীয় দিবস উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা ও সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠান

৪৪

ডোমারে নানান কর্মসূচীর মাধ্যমে স্বাধীনতার সুবর্ণ জয়ন্তী পালিত

৪৫

স্বাধীনতা ও জাতীয় দিবস উপলক্ষে গাবতলীর উজগ্রামে ফুটবল ফাইনাল খেলা উদ্বোধন

৪৬

তিন দফা দাবিতে বেরোবি অফিসার্স অ্যাসোসিয়েশন’র আল্টিমেটাম

৪৭

সাঁথিয়ায় স্বাধীনতা দিবসে বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা নিজাম উদ্দিন ট্রাস্ট’র অগ্রযাত্রা শুরু

৪৮

ইসলামপুরে যথাযোগ্য মর্যাদায় মহান স্বাধীনতা ও জাতীয় দিবস উদযাপন

৪৯

খানসামা উপজেলা আওয়ামী লীগের আয়োজনে মহান স্বাধীনতা ও জাতীয় দিবস পালন

৫০

আত্রাইয়ে মহান স্বাধীনতা ও জাতীয় দিবস পালিত

৫১

বড়াইগ্রামে স্বাধীনতার সুবর্ণজয়ন্তী ও দিবস পালন

৫২

সাপাহারে জাতীর শ্রেষ্ঠ সন্তান বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের সংবর্ধণা প্রদান

৫৩

স্বাধীনতার ৫০ বছরে দেশের গড় তাপমাত্রা বৃদ্ধি পেয়েছে ১ ডিগ্রী সেলসিয়াস: সবুজ আন্দোলন

৫৪

স্বাধীনতার সুবর্ণজয়ন্তী উদযাপন করলো বাংলাদেশ ভূমিহীন আন্দোলন

৫৫

পিকনিকের বাস উল্টে গোবিন্দগঞ্জে নিহত- ২ আহত ১০

৫৬

শার্শা হাফিজিয়া মাদ্রাসার নতুন ভব নির্মাণের ভিত্তি প্রস্তর উদ্বোধন

৫৭

ভারতের প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদীর আগমনকে স্বাগত জানাই : মিজানুর রহমান মিজু

৫৮

পবিপ্রবিতে মহান স্বাধীনতা ও জাতীয় দিবস পালিত।

৫৯

বিইউপিতে নানা আয়োজনে মহান স্বাধীনতা ও জাতীয় দিবস ২০২১ উদযাপন

৬০

স্বাধীনতা দিবসে বীর শহীদদের প্রতি বরিশাল ডিএলআরসি অফিসের বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন

১৫ টাকার যে ফল খেলে আপনাকে মি’লনের আগে আর উ’ত্তেজক ট্যাবলেট খেতে হবে না

ভুলেও যেভাবে স্ত্রীর সাথে সহবাস করবেন না

বী’র্যপাত বন্ধ রে’খে বে’শী সময় যৌ’ন মি’লন ক’রার সেরা প’দ্ধতি

বিছানায় ঝড় তুলতে হলে সপ্তাহে তিনদিন এই পাঁচটি খাবার খান :

জেনে নিন কোথায় স্পর্শ করলে মেয়েদের নিয়ন্ত্রণ হারিয়ে ফেলে

মেয়েদের সহজে বিছানায় আনার সেরা ১০টি উপায়!

সন্তান নিতে কতবার স’হবাস করতে হয় জানালেন ‘ডা. কাজী ফয়েজা’

জানাজা শেষে মুচকি হেসে বাসায় ফিরতো বাপ্পি, রাত হলেই কবরের লাশ তুলে বাসায় নিতো!

স্বামীর ‘বর্বর’ যৌনসঙ্গমে লাশ হলো কিশোরী স্ত্রী

১০

সহ’বাসের সময় মেয়েরা কোথায় আ’দর বেশী চায়!

দেশের সংবাদ নিউজ পোটালের সেকেনটের ভিজিটর

38420841
Users Today : 925
Users Yesterday : 1099
Views Today : 7391
Who's Online : 29
deshersangbad.com দেশের সংবাদ অনলাইন বাংলাদেশের অন্যতম জনপ্রিয় বাংলা নিউজ পোর্টাল। অনলাইন নিউজ পোর্টাল নির্ভীক, তদন্তকারী, তথ্যমূলক এবং নিরপেক্ষ সাংবাদিকতার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়ে কার্যক্রম শুরু করেছে। প্রকাশক ও সম্পাদকঃ

মোঃ জহিরুল ইসলাম হাওলাদার।

  সহ-সম্পাদকঃ রাশেদা জহির। নির্বাহী সম্পাদক : একেএম মাহমুদ রিয়াজ। উপদেষ্টা সম্পাদকঃ

একে এম সালাহ্ উদ্দিন টিপু

ও  আদনান চৌধরী  । আইন উপদেষ্টাঃ এডঃ শ্যামল বাবু (ফটিক) এডঃ প্রহলাদ সাহা রবি। ১১৫/২৩, ইনআর সাকুলার রোড,মতিঝিল ঢাকা। Email: dsangbad24@gmail.com বার্তা কক্ষ: ফোন: ০১৭৮০৯৬১২০৯, ০১৮১৩৮২২০৪২ বাংলাদেশ তথ্য প্রযুক্তি  মন্ত্রনালয় সিরিয়াল নং desher ৬১  
[প্রিয় পাঠক, আপনিও দেশের সংবাদ অনলাইনের অংশ হয়ে উঠুন। লাইফস্টাইলবিষয়ক ফ্যাশন, স্বাস্থ্য, ভ্রমণ, নারী, ক্যারিয়ার, পরামর্শ, এখন আমি কী করব, খাবার, রূপচর্চা ও ঘরোয়া টিপস নিয়ে লিখুন এবং সংশ্লিষ্ট বিষয়ে ছবিসহ মেইল করুন-dsangbad24@gmail.com -এ ঠিকানায়। লেখা আপনার নামে প্রকাশ করা হবে।] আমাদের এসাইটে আমাদের সকল প্রতিনিধি এবং বিভিন্ন নিউজ পোটাল ও সংবাদ মাধ্যম থেকে কপি করে নিউজ প্রকাশ করি , দেশের সংবাদ   অনলাইনে সংবিধান ও জনমতের প্রতি শ্রদ্ধাশীল। তাই ধর্ম ও রাষ্ট্রবিরোধী এবং উষ্কানীমূলক কোনো বক্তব্য না করার জন্য পাঠকদের অনুরোধ করা হলো। কর্তৃপক্ষ যেকোনো ধরণের আপত্তিকর মন্তব্য মডারেশনের ক্ষমতা রাখেন।দেশের সংবাদ নিউজ মিডিয়া  
© All rights reserved © 2011 deshersangbad.com/