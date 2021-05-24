সরকার আবারো সড়ক পরিবহন আইন সংশোধনের উদ্যোগ নিয়েছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের এমপি

jahir ২৩ মে, ২০২১ / ১৬ জন দেখেছেন

UN Global Road safety Week-2021 অনুষ্ঠানে

UN Global Road safety Week-2021 উদযাপন উপলক্ষ্যে ২৩ মে ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন কর্তৃক আয়োজিত “সড়ক ও নিরাপদ জীবন” শিরোনামে লাইভ আলোচনা অনুষ্ঠানে প্রধান অতিথির বক্তব্যে সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতু মন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের এমপি বলেছেন, সড়ক পরিবহন আইন আবারো সংশোধনের উদ্যোগ নিয়েছে সরকার। জাতিসংঘের টেকসই উন্নয়ন লক্ষমাত্রা এর ২০৩০ সালের পরিকল্পনায় ৩.৬ এবং ১১.২ নং লক্ষ্য হলো যথাক্রমে নিহত ও আহতদের হার ২০৩০ এর মধ্যে অর্ধেক করা এবং সবার জন্য নিরাপদ, সুরক্ষিত, সহজলভ্য এবং টেকসই জীবন নিশ্চিত করা। প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা এই উদ্যোগে একাত্ত্বতা ঘোষনা করেছেন।

ওবায়দুল কাদের আরো বলেন, বর্তমান সরকারের সময় সড়ক ও যোগাযোগ ব্যবস্থায় অভূতপূর্ব উন্নয়ন হয়েছে। পদ্মা সেতুর মতো মেগা প্রকল্প, রাজধানীতে মেট্রোরেল স্থাপন, শেখ মুজিবুর রহমান কর্ণফুলী ট্যানেল, ঢাকা ও ঢাকার বাইরে ২২ টি ফ্লাইওভার নির্মিত হয়েছে। দূর্ঘটনা কমানোর জন্য দেশে একাধিক জেলা ও রাজধানীর সড়ক প্রসস্ত করা হয়েছে। সড়কে পরিবহনে যাতে নিরাপত্তা নিশ্চিত করা যায় সেজন্য সমস্বয় ও সহযোগিতা দরকার বলে তিনি মনে করেন।

ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের স্বাস্থ্য ও ওয়াশ সেক্টরের পরিচালক ইকবাল মাসুদ এর সঞ্চালনায় বিশেষ অতিথি হিসেবে বক্তব্য রাখেন বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি মন্ত্রণালয় সম্পর্কিত সংসদীয় স্থায়ী কমিটির সভাপতি সাবেক স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী অধ্যাপক ডাঃ আ ফ ম রুহুল হক এমপি। তিনি বলেন, “সড়ক দূর্ঘটনা হ্রাস করতে ড্রাইভারের পাশাপাশি যাত্রীদের জন্য সিটবেল্ট নিশ্চিত করা। এছাড়াও আইনের প্রয়োজনীয় সংশোধন ও এর যথাযথ বাস্তবায়ন জরুরী।

ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের সভাপতি কাজী রফিকুল ইসলামের সভাপতিত্বে অনুষ্ঠানে মূল বক্তব্য উপস্থাপন করেন গ্লোবাল রোড সেইফটি গ্রান্টস প্রোগ্রাম জেনেভা থেকে তাইফুর রহমান। তিনি বলেন, সংশোধনী আইনের মধ্যে গাড়ীর গতিসীমা নির্ধারণ করা, সিটবেল্ট ড্রাইভার সহ সকলের জন্য বাধ্যতামূলক করা, মানসম্মত হেলমেট নিশ্চিত করা, শিশুদের জন্য নিরাপদ আসন নিশ্চিত করা প্রভৃতি অন্তর্ভূক্ত করা প্রয়োজন।

অনুষ্ঠানে আরো অংশ নেন বিশ্ব স্বাস্থ্য সংস্থার ন্যাশনাল প্রফেশনাল অফিসার ডা. সৈয়দ মাহফুজুল হক, গ্লোবাল হেলথ এডভোকেসী ইনকিউবেটর বাংলাদেশ কান্ট্রি কো-অর্ডিনেটর ড. শরিফুল আলম, বুয়েটে এ্যাকশন রিসার্চ ইনিসস্টিটিউট-এর সহকারী অধ্যাপক কাজী মো. শাইফুন নেওয়াজ এবং ব্রাক-এর রোড সেইফটি প্রোগ্রাম হেড ডা. কামরান উল বাসেত।

উল্লেখ্য, ৬ষ্ঠ বারের মত বিশ্বব্যাপী পালিত হচ্ছে UN Global Road safety Week-2021 । জাতিসংঘ সড়ক নিরাপত্তা সপ্তাহের (১৭-২৩ মে) এ বছরের প্রতিপাদ্য ”জীবনের জন্য সড়ক” স্লোগানকে সামনে রেখে সপ্তাহব্যাপি নানান কর্মসূচির আয়োজন করে ঢাকা আহ্ছানয়িা মিশনের স্বাস্থ্য সেক্টর।

এবছর জাতিসংঘ বড় বড় শহর এবং পথচারী বহুল এলাকাগুলোতে যানবাহনের সর্বোচ্চ গতি ঘণ্টায় ৩০ কিলোমিটার করার আহ্বান জানায়। ৮০ টির বেশি বড় বড় শহরে পরিচালিত সমীক্ষার উপর ভিত্তি করে জাতিসংঘ এ সিদ্ধান্তে উপনীত হয়েছে যে সর্বোচ্চ গতিসীমা ৩০ কিলোমিটার করা গেলে সড়ক দূর্ঘটনার ঝুঁকি অনেকাংশে কমিয়ে আনা সম্ভব। এতে যানযট ও বায়ুদূষণও কমে বলে প্রমাণ পাওয়া গেছে। এই সমীক্ষায় দেখা গেছে, ঘণ্টায় ৩০ কিলোমিটার সর্বোচ্চ গতিসীমায় তানজানিয়াতে ২৫ শতাংশ, ইংল্যান্ডে ৪২ শতাংশ এবং ব্রিস্টলে ৬৩ শতাংশ পর্যন্ত সড়ক দূর্ঘটনা কমেছে। বিশ্ব স্বাস্থ্য সংস্থার এক গবেষণায় দেখা গেছে, যানবাহনের গতিসীমা ১ কিলোমিটার বাড়লে সড়ক দূর্ঘটনার ঝুঁকি ৩ শতাংশ বৃদ্ধি পায়।

বিশ্বে সড়ক দূর্ঘটনায় প্রতি বছর প্রায় ১.৩ মিলিয়ন মানুষ মারা যাচ্ছে। একইভাবে বাংলাদেশেও প্রতিবছর অনেক মানুষ মারা যাচ্ছে সড়ক দূর্ঘটনায়। পরিসংখ্যানে দেখা গেছে, বাংলাদেশে প্রতিবছর ১৫ হাজার ছোট বড় সড়ক দুর্ঘটনা ঘটে। আবার সড়ক পরিবহন কর্তৃপক্ষ বা বিআরটিএ এর হিসাব মতে, প্রতিদিন সড়ক দূর্ঘটনায় প্রাণ হারাণ প্রায় ৩০ জন।#

The government has taken initiative to amend the road transport act again- Obaidul Quader, MP

On UN Global Road Safety Week-2021 program

Speaking as the chief guest at a live discussion titled “Roads and Safe Life” on the occasion of UN Global Road Safety Week-2021 from 11 am on Sunday, May 23, 2021, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader MP said, “The government has taken initiative to amend the Road Transport Act again. Goals no. 3.6 and 11.2 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 plan to halve the death and injury rates by 2030, respectively, and ensure a safe, secure, accessible and sustainable life for all. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared solidarity in this initiative.”

He added, “During the tenure of the present government, there has been an unprecedented development in the road and communication system. Mega projects like Padma Bridge, Metro Rail in the capital, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnafuli Tunnel, 22 flyovers have been constructed in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. Roads in several districts and the capital have been widened to reduce accidents. He said that co-operation and co-operation was needed to ensure safety in road transport.”

“Ensuring seatbelts for drivers as well as passengers to reduce road accidents,” said the former Health Minister Prof. Dr. AFM Ruhal Haque MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Science and Technology spoke as a special guest under the direction of Mr. Iqbal Masood, Director, Health and Wash Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission. He added, “it is also important to make necessary amendments to the law and its proper implementation.”

Taifur Rahman, President, Global Road Safety Grants Program, Geneva, also delivered the keynote address and said, “Amendments need to include speed limits for vehicles, making it mandatory for everyone, including seat belt drivers, ensuring quality helmets, ensuring safe seats for children,”

The National Professional Officer of the World Health Organization-Dr. Syed Mahfuzul Haque, Global Health Advocacy Incubator Bangladesh Country Co-ordinator-Shariful Alam, BUET Action Research Institute Assistant- Professor Kazi. Shaifun Newaz, and BRAC’s Road Safety Program Head- Dr. Kamran ul Baset took part in this program.

It is to be noted that UN Global Road Safety Week-2021 is being celebrated for the 6th time worldwide. The Health Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission organized various programs throughout the week under the slogan “Roads for Life” at the UN Road Safety Week (May 17-23).

This year, the United Nations has called for a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour in large cities and pedestrian-dominated areas. Based on surveys conducted in more than 70 major cities, the United Nations has concluded that raising the maximum speed limit to 30 kilometers could significantly reduce the risk of road accidents. It has also been found that traffic and air pollution are reduced. The study found that a top speed of 30 kilometers per hour reduced road accidents by 25 percent in Tanzania, 42 percent in England and 63 percent in Bristol. A study by the World Health Organization found that increasing the speed limit by 1 km increases the risk of road accidents by 3 percent.

Around 1.3 million people die in road accidents every year in the world. Similarly, many people are dying in road accidents in Bangladesh every year. Statistics show that 15,000 small and large scale road accidents happen in Bangladesh every year. According to the Road Transport Authority or BRTA, about 30 people die in road accidents every day.

Building safe and travel-friendly roads is a priority of the government. According to the SDGs, the legal framework has been strengthened and the “Road Transport Act 2018” has been enacted by the government to achieve the target of reducing road accidents by 50 per cent and for the second time the ‘Decade of Action for Road Safety’ declared by the United Nations. Later, the Road Transport Act was declared effective from November 1, 2019.

A three-member committee comprising the law minister, home minister and railway minister was formed to make recommendations on how the law could be implemented. Road audit has been introduced in Bangladesh to ensure safe roads like in the developed world. The government has taken steps to amend the law before it is fully implemented. Besides, for skilled and trained drivers, along with BRTA, and other governmental organizations, different nongovernmental organizations are providing skill development training as well. Along with this government is taking different initiatives for mass awareness.