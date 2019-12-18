German University Bangladesh Press Release

49th Victory Day Celebration at German University Bangladesh

German University Bangladesh has observed the 49th Victory Day of the country with due solemnity and enthusiasm in its premises. The university placed wreaths at Joydevbur Mausoleum, Gazipur on 16th December.

The university authority arranged a discussion program on the occasion. First of all, the program was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran and The BhagavatGeeta. The program was presided over by Professor Dr. Md. Shahjahan, Head Dept. of FSE. Professor Dr. Md. Shams-Ud-Din, Honorable Vice-Chancellor was present as chief guest. Honorable VC, professors, lecturers, university staff and students of the university delivered their warm and valuable speeches. They focused on the courage and great sacrifice of the heroic sons of the country.

The chief guest presented the indexes which show the progress of Bangladesh in all sectors under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He showed a deep tribute to the martyrs, advised the students to be the real citizens and asked to build a corruption free country.The president of the program,in his speech stressed on the historical significance of the War of Independence in 1971.

At last there was a dua-mahfil on martyrs’ divine blessings as well as for the peace and prosperity of the country.Biddut Chandra Sarkarand SaminaNasrinBornajointly anchored the program.