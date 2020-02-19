সংখ্যালঘু হিন্দু স্কুল ছাত্রীকে ধর্ষণ গ্রেফতার-১

উজ্জ্বল রায় নিজস্ব প্রতিনিধিঃ

সংখ্যালঘু হিন্দু পরিবারের এক ৬ষ্ট শ্রেণির স্কুল ছাত্রীকে বড়িতে একা দেখতে পেয়ে ধর্ষণ করে….!!! ধর্ষক মোঃ আমির হোসেন মুখ চেপে ধরে বাড়ির একটি ঘরে নিয়ে জোরপূর্বক ধর্ষণ করে ।

This black sheep was found in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat, a schoolgirl of 6th class minority Hindu family was found alone in the pelvis and raped …. !!! Rape accused Md. Amir Hossain raped the home in a house!

উজ্জ্বল রায় নিজস্ব প্রতিনিধি জানান,এসময় স্কুল ছাত্রী আত্মচিৎকারে স্থানীয়রা ছুটে এলে ধর্ষক আমির হোসেন পালিয়ে যায়। পরে মেয়েটিকে উদ্ধার করে অসুস্থ অবস্থায় লালমনিরহাট সদর হাসপাতালে ভর্তি করে। এ ঘটনায় মামলার প্রধান আসামি লম্পট ধর্ষক আমির হোসেন(২২) কে গ্রেফতার করেছে পুলিশ।

Meanwhile, the rape victim Amir Hossain escaped when locals rushed to the school student’s protest. Later, the girl was rescued and admitted to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital. The main accused in the case arrested the rapist Amir Hossain (22), police said.

আমার নিরাপত্তা চাই, আমার বোন যেখানে নিরাপদ না আমি সেখানে কিভাবে স্বাভাবিক জীবন যাপন করবো? এই ইস্যুতে ফেসবুক গরম হবে না। বড় পত্র পত্রিকায় বড় করে লেখা হবে না, টিভি টকশো গুলোতে আলোচনার ঝড় উঠবে না!লালমনিরহাটের কালীগঞ্জ উপজেলায় ৬ষ্ট শ্রেণির স্কুল ছাত্রীকে

I want my security, where my sister is not safe, how can I live a normal life there? Facebook will not be hot on this issue. Large letters will not be written in the newspapers, TV talk shows will not be a storm!

আর কত বোন ধর্ষিত হলে জেগে উঠবে আমাদের বিবেক..?

আমরা সকল ধর্ষকদের ফাঁসি চাই। সব ধর্ষিতা নারী আমাদের বোন।

How many sisters will be raped and wake up our conscience ..? We want to hang all the rapists. All raped women are our sisters.uzzal roy,