এমটিবি’র “আন্তর্জাতিক নারী দিবস ২০২০” উদ্যাপন

মিউচুয়াল ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংক লিমিটেড (এমটিবি) গতকাল “আন্তর্জাতিক নারী দিবস ২০২০” উদ্যাপন করেছে। অনুষ্ঠানে এমটিবি’র স্বতন্ত্র পরিচালক, নাসরিন সাত্তার, ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক ও প্রধান নির্বাহী, সৈয়দ মাহবুবুর রহমান, অতিরিক্ত ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক ও চীফ বিজনেস অফিসার, সৈয়দ রফিকুল হক এবং উপ-ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক, গৌতম প্রসাদ দাস উপস্থিত ছিলেন। এই অনুষ্ঠানে বাংলাদেশের বিভিন্ন অঙ্গনে সফল নারী ব্যক্তিবর্গ, ঢাকা, সিনিয়র সিকিউরিটি ম্যানেজার, প্যান প্যাসিফিক সোনারগাঁও, স্কোয়াড্রন লিডার উম্মে সালমা (অবসরপ্রাপ্ত), সিকিউরিটি ম্যানেজার, ওয়ার্ল্ড ভিশন ইন্টারন্যাশনাল, লেঃ কমান্ডার ফারজানা তন্নি (অবসরপ্রাপ্ত), প্রখ্যাত কন্ঠশিল্পী, সাদিয়া আফরিন মল্লিক, সুপারেন্টেনডেন্ট অব পুলিশ, ট্রেনিং-২, পুলিশ হেডকোয়াটার্স, ঢাকা, মাকসুদা খাতুন এবং প্রোপ্রাইটার, কনক দ্য জুয়েলারি প্যালেস, লাইলা খয়ের কনক-কে ক্রেস্ট প্রদানের মাধ্যমে সম্মাননা জানানো হয়।

অন্যান্যের মধ্যে এমটিবি’র প্রধান কার্যালয়ের ও ঢাকা মহানগরীর বিভিন্ন এমটিবি শাখায় কর্মরত নারী কর্মকর্তাবৃন্দ, বিভিন্ন ডিপার্টমেন্ট-এর ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তাবৃন্দ এক অনাড়ম্বর অনুষ্ঠানের মধ্য দিয়ে এমটিবি টাওয়ার, বাংলামটর, ঢাকায় কেক কেটে দিবসটি উদ্যাপন করেন।

