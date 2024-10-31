ইউনাইটেড কমার্শিয়াল ব্যাংক পিএলসি (ইউসিবি) সাইবারসোর্স নামে একটি ভিসা পেমেন্ট গেটওয়ে সল্যুশন চালু করেছে, যা ব্যবসা ও বিক্রেতাদের জন্য উন্নত পেমেন্ট ম্যানেজমেন্ট নিশ্চিত করবে। ইউসিবির গ্রাহকদের বিভিন্ন প্রয়োজনের প্রতি লক্ষ্য রেখে এই আধুনিক সল্যুশনটি তৈরি করা হয়েছে। এটি সুরক্ষিত, কার্যকরী এবং বিস্তৃত পেমেন্ট প্রসেসিং সেবা প্রদান করবে।

ইউসিবি কর্পোরেট অফিসে অনুষ্ঠিত উদ্বোধনী অনুষ্ঠানে ইউসিবির ম্যানেজিং ডিরেক্টর ও সিইও মোহাম্মদ মামদুদুর রশীদ এবং ভিসার বাংলাদেশ কান্ট্রি ম্যানেজার সাব্বির আহমেদ এই অংশীদারত্ব চুক্তিতে স্বাক্ষর করেন। অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন ইউসিবির ডেপুটি ম্যানেজিং ডিরেক্টর ও সিওও মো: আব্দুল্লাহ আল মামুন, ডিজিটাল ব্যাংকিং ও ট্রান্সফরমেশন বিভাগের প্রধান গোলাম ইয়াজদানিসহ ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তাবৃন্দ।

অনুষ্ঠানে মোহাম্মদ মামদুদুর রশীদ বলেন, “আমাদের গ্রাহকদের সর্বোত্তম সেবা প্রদানের প্রতিশ্রুতি থেকে আমরা সাইবারসোর্স— ভিসা পেমেন্ট গেটওয়ে চালু করেছি। আমরা বিশ্বাস করি যে এই প্ল্যাটফর্মটি আমাদের সার্বিক কার্যক্ষমতা বৃদ্ধি করবে এবং ব্যবসায়িক সফলতায় সহায়ক ভূমিকা রাখবে।”

উদ্যোগটিকে ডিজিটাল অর্থনীতি ও ব্যবসা প্রসারে ইউসিবির কৌশলগত পদক্ষেপ হিসেবে তিনি অভিহিত করেন।

United Commercial Bank brings CyberSource, a VISA Payment Gateway Solution

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has officially launched CyberSource, a Visa payment gateway solution aimed at enhancing payment management for businesses and merchants. This advanced solution offers secure, efficient, and scalable payment processing tailored to diverse client needs. The launch event, held at UCB’s corporate office in Dhaka, marks a strategic move by UCB to support businesses in the digital economy.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director & CEO of UCB, and Sabbir Ahmed, Visa’s Country Manager for Bangladesh, signed the partnership agreement. Key figures present included Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, Deputy Managing Director and COO of UCB, and Golam Yeazdani, Head of Digital Banking & Transformation, along with other senior officials.

Expressing optimism, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid stated, “We believe our customers deserve the best, and CyberSource, our VISA payment gateway, reflects our commitment to providing top-quality payment solutions. We are confident that this platform will enhance our overall operational efficiency, helping businesses succeed in the digital economy.”

