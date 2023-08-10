নানা আয়োজনের মধ্য দিয়ে ইউনিভার্সিটি অব এশিয়া প্যাসিফিকে (ইউএপি) অনুষ্ঠিত হলো স্প্রিং ২০২৩ সেমিস্টারের ক্লাব ফেয়ার।

বৃহস্পতিবার, ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৩ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের স্থায়ী ক্যাম্পাস গ্রীনরোডে ক্লাব ফেয়ারের আয়োজন করে ইউএপি’র ছাত্র কল্যাণ অধিদপ্তর। ইউএপির ট্রাস্টি বোর্ডের চেয়ারম্যান ড. এম আলাউদ্দিন ও উপাচার্য অধ্যাপক ড. কামরুল আহসান যৌথভাবে ক্লাব ফেয়ারের উদ্বোধন করেন। সমাপনী অনুষ্ঠানে বিশেষ অতিথি হিসেবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন দেশের জনপ্রিয় অভিনেতা ফজলুর রহমান বাবু।

নবীন শিক্ষার্থীদের সহ-শিক্ষা কার্যক্রমে অনুপ্রাণিত করতে তাদেরকে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের বিভিন্ন ক্লাবের কার্যক্রমের সাথে পরিচিত করার উদ্দেশ্যে সেমিস্টারের শুরুতে ক্লাব ফেয়ারের আয়োজন করা হয়।

এ সময় অন্যানের মধ্যে আরও উপস্থিত ছিলেন- উপ-উপাচার্য অধ্যাপক ড. মো. সুলতান মাহমুদ, ভারপ্রাপ্ত কোষাধ্যক্ষ অধ্যাপক মুন্সী মাহবুবুর রহমান, ছাত্র কল্যাণ অধিদপ্তরের পরিচালক মো. তাকাদ আহমেদ চৌধুরী, ভারপ্রাপ্ত রেজিস্ট্রার অধ্যাপক শাহরিয়ার আনাম।

উদ্বোধন শেষে মেলায় আগত অতিথিরা বিভিন্ন ক্লাবের স্টল পরিদর্শন করেন। এ সময় ক্লাব সদস্যরা ক্লাবের বিভিন্ন কর্মকাণ্ড তুলে ধরেন। পরে বিচারকমণ্ডলীর দেয়া নম্বরের ভিত্তিতে ১৫টি ক্লাবের মধ্যে ৩টি ক্লাবকে সেরা স্টলের পুরস্কার তুলে দেয়া হয়। বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপাচার্য এবং ছাত্র-কল্যাণ অধিদপ্তর এ আয়োজনে উপস্থিত হয়ে মেলায় অংশগ্রহণকারী শিক্ষার্থীদের অনুপ্রেরণা দেওয়ার জন্য অভিনেতা জনাব ফজলুর রহমান বাবুকে বিশেষভাবে ধন্যবাদজ্ঞাপন করেন।

Club Fair, Spring 2023 organized at UAP

­­The Directorate of Students’ Welfare (DSW), University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organized its flagship event titled Club Fair for the Spring 2023 semester where fifteen central clubs along with the Socio Counseling Centre of UAP exhibited their accomplishments and activities before the newly admitted students and arrived guests at the UAP Plaza on August 10, 2023. The club fair is organized at the beginning of every semester to motivate the freshers in co-curricular activities and to familiarize them with the activities of various clubs of the university.

Dr. M. Alauddin, Chairman, Board of Trustees of UAP, and Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor, UAP jointly inaugurated the fair, while nationally acclaimed actor Mr. Fazlur Rahman Babu was present as a special guest in the closing ceremony. Among others, Professor Dr. Md. Sultan Mahmud, Pro Vice-Chancellor, UAP; Prof. Dr. Munshi Mahbubur Rahman, Treasurer-in-charge; Mr. Takad Ahmed Chowdhury, Director, DSW; advisers of different clubs and faculty members of UAP attended the fair.

At the fair, certificates were awarded to the 33 committed and enthusiastic volunteers and 6 outgoing advisers for their voluntary services in organizing various co-curricular activities of the university. The Chairman, BOT, UAP, Vice-Chancellor, UAP and Pro-Vice-Chancellor distributed the certificates.

The fair was concluded by the Vice Chancellor through the announcement of the best-performing stalls based on their overall performance throughout the day including thematic decoration of the stalls and services to the visitors. The honorable Vice Chancellor and the DSW expressed their deep appreciation to Mr. Fazlur Rahman Babu, for joining the fair and encouraging UAP students in their extra-curricular activities. Debating & Public Speaking Club, Drama Club, and Football Club were awarded as the best stall (academic), best stall (cultural), and best stall (sports), respectively. Hundreds of enthusiastic students came to visit and chose the clubs of their interest.

