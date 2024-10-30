[ঢাকা, ৩০ অক্টোবর ২০২৪] সম্প্রতি রাজধানীর গুলশানে ব্যাংকটির প্রধান কার্যালয়ে অনুষ্ঠিত ৫০১তম পরিচালনা পর্ষদের সভায় তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকের আর্থিক বিবরণী অনুমোদন করা হয়। সভায় সভাপতিত্ব করেন বিশিষ্ট ব্যবসায়ী ও ইউসিবি চেয়ারম্যান শরীফ জহির। ইউসিবির ভাইস-চেয়ারম্যান মো: সাজ্জাদ হোসেন, ঝুঁকি ব্যবস্থাপনা কমিটির চেয়ারম্যান মো: ইউসুফ আলী, অডিট কমিটির চেয়ারম্যান ওবায়দুর রহমান, এবং ইউসিবির ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক ও সিইও মোহাম্মদ মামদুদুর রশীদসহ ঊর্ধ্বতন ব্যবস্থাপনা পর্ষদের সদস্যরা সভায় উপস্থিত ছিলেন।

তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকের হিসাব বিবরণী মতে, ইউসিবি ২০২৪ সালের প্রথম নয় মাসে নিট মুনাফা ৩২% বৃদ্ধি পেয়েছে। কর-পরিশোধের পর ব্যাংকের নিট মুনাফা ২৬২ কোটি টাকায় পৌঁছেছে। এই আয় গত বছরের একই সময়ের চেয়ে ১৯৯ কোটি টাকা থেকে বেশি।

পর্ষদ সভায় জানানো হয় যে, ইউসিবির শেয়ার প্রতি আয় (ইপিএস) ১.৩৩ টাকা থেকে বৃদ্ধি পেয়ে ১.৭৫ টাকা হয়েছে, যেখানে শেয়ার প্রতি নেট অ্যাসেট ভ্যালু (এনএভি) ২৮.০৮ টাকা থেকে ২৯.৪৬ টাকা বেড়েছে৷

৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ পর্যন্ত, ব্যাঙ্কের মোট সম্পদের মূল্য ছিল ৭৪,৭৭৫ কোটি টাকা। ইউসিবির আমানত ৬% বৃদ্ধি পেয়ে ৫৪,৪৩৯ কোটি টাকায় পৌঁছেছে এবং ঋণের পরিমাণ ১২% বৃদ্ধি পেয়ে ৫৬,৭৬১ কোটি টাকা হয়েছে। নন-পারফর্মিং লোন কভারেজ অনুপাত ৬৮% শক্তিশালী অবস্থানে দাঁড়িয়েছে।

পরিচালনা পর্ষদ বর্তমান চ্যালেঞ্জিং পরিস্থিতিতে ব্যাংকের কর্মক্ষমতা নিয়ে সন্তুষ্টি প্রকাশ করেছে এবং আসন্ন ত্রৈমাসিকে এই প্রবৃদ্ধি ধরে রাখার আহ্বান জানিয়ে উদ্ভাবনী ব্যাংকিং সমাধান প্রদান এবং টেকসই প্রবৃদ্ধি নিশ্চিত করার জন্য ইউসিবির প্রতিশ্রুতি পুনর্ব্যক্ত করেছে।

UCB Holds its 501st Board Meeting

Bank’s net profit saw 32% increase as third quarter ends, stands at BDT 262 Crore

[Dhaka, 30 October 2024] United Commercial Bank PLC Limited (UCB), held its 501st Board meeting on recently at its corporate head office.

The meeting was presided by the distinguished businessperson and Chairman of UCB Sharif Zahir. Md Shazzad Hossoin, vice-chairman of UCB; Md Yusuf Ali, chairman of the risk management committee; Obaidur Rahman, chairman of the audit committee; and Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of UCB were all present in the meeting along with others from the senior management.

In this meeting, the Board approved the financial statements of Q3’24. The statements have reported a significant 32% increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2024. The bank’s net profit after tax reached BDT 262 crore, up from BDT 199 crore in the same period last year, driven by higher interest income, investment gains, and increased commission and fee income.

The report shows that earnings per Share (EPS) rose to BDT 1.75 from BDT 1.33, while the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased to BDT 29.46 from BDT 28.08. As of September 30, 2024, the bank’s total assets were valued at BDT 74,775 crore.

UCB also saw its deposits grow by 6%, reaching BDT 54,439 crore, and loans increase by 12% to BDT 56,761 crore. The non-performing loan coverage ratio stands at a robust 68%.

While the Board of Directors expressed satisfaction with the bank’s performance in a challenging industry, they called for continued growth in the upcoming quarter and reaffirmed UCB’s commitment to providing innovative banking solutions and ensuring sustainable growth.

