উচ্চ মাধ্যমিক ও কলেজ পর্যায়ের শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য ইউনিভার্সাল কলেজ বাংলাদেশ (ইউসিবি) কর্তৃক আয়োজিত দেশের সর্বপ্রথম অনলাইন কুইজ “ইউসিবি কুইজ” এর ফলাফল ঘোষিত হয়েছে! সারা দেশের বিভিন্ন শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান থেকে অংশগ্রহণকারী ১০-১২ গ্রেডের শিক্ষার্থীদের সাথে তুমুল প্রতিযোগিতা করে ইউসিবি কুইজে চূড়ান্ত বিজয়ী হয়েছে ঢাকা কলেজ শিক্ষার্থী মুহাম্মদ হাসিন রায়হান।

হাসিন ও অন্যান্য বিজয়ীদের মোট ৪০ হাজার টাকার পুরস্কার ও সনদ প্রদান করেছে ইউসিবি।

এ উপলক্ষে দেশের শিক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয় অনুমোদিত সর্বপ্রথম আন্তর্জাতিক শিক্ষাদানকারী প্রতিষ্ঠানটি গত ১৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি এক বর্ণাঢ্য অনুষ্ঠান আয়োজন করে। রাজধানীর গুলশানে অবস্থিত ইউসিবি ক্যাম্পাসে আয়োজিত পুরস্কার বিতরণী অনুষ্ঠানে প্রতিষ্ঠানের প্রেসিডেন্ট ও প্রভোস্ট প্রফেসর হিউ গিল, এবং চিফ অপারেটিং অফিসার অমিত প্রসাদ বিজয়ী শিক্ষার্থীদের হাতে পুরস্কার ও সনদ তুলে দেন। ইউসিবি কুইজে ১ম স্থান অর্জন করে ঢাকা কলেজের মুহাম্মদ হাসিন রায়হান, ২য় স্থান অর্জন করে আদমজী ক্যান্টনমেন্ট কলেজের আহনাফ আনিস, ৩য় স্থান অর্জন করে দ্য আগা খান স্কুলের আরীবা ফারজিন শাহ, ৪র্থ স্থান অর্জন করে প্লেপেন স্কুলের জাওয়াদ ইসলাম, এবং ৫ম স্থান অর্জন করে আদমজী ক্যান্টনমেন্ট কলেজের ওয়াজি ওয়াহিদ সাজিদ। শিক্ষার্থীদের সাথে তাদের অভিভাবকরা অনুষ্ঠানটি উপভোগ করেন। আমন্ত্রিত সকলে ইউসিবি’র আধুনিক সব সুবিধা সম্বলিত অনন্য ক্যাম্পাসটিও ঘুরে দেখেন।

চলতি মাসের শুরুতে আয়োজিত ইউসিবি কুইজে অসংখ্য শিক্ষার্থী অত্যন্ত আগ্রহের সাথে অংশ নেন। দেশের বিভিন্ন অঞ্চল থেকে ৮০ টিরও বেশি কলেজের শিক্ষার্থীরা কুইজে অংশগ্রহণের জন্য নিবন্ধন করেন। চূড়ান্ত ফলাফল নির্ধারণের পূর্বে প্রতিযোগীদেরকে ধাপে ধাপে লজিক্যাল থিংকিং, সাধারণ জ্ঞান, ইতিহাস, ও পপ কালচার-সহ বিভিন্ন মজার ও শিক্ষণীয় বিষয়ে প্রশ্নের উত্তর দিতে হয়। এ প্রসঙ্গে প্রতিযোগীতার বিজয়ী মুহাম্মদ হাসিন রায়হান বলে, “ঢাকা কলেজের বিজ্ঞান মেলায় অংশ নিতে গিয়ে আমি ইউসিবি’র সম্পর্কে প্রথম জানতে পারি। আমি বরাবরই কুইজে অংশ নিতে ভালোবাসি, কারণ এর মাধ্যমে জানা-অজানা বিভিন্ন বিষয়ে নিজের দক্ষতা যাচাই করা যায়। প্রতিযোগীতায় বিজয়ী হতে পেরে খুব ভালো লাগছে। এতে অংশগ্রহণের অভিজ্ঞতা ছিল সত্যিই অন্যরকম, আর এই চমৎকার আয়োজনের জন্য ইউসিবি’কে অনেক ধন্যবাদ জানাই”।

ইউসিবি’র মাধ্যমে শিক্ষার্থীরা দেশের সীমানা পেরিয়ে স্বনামধন্য মোনাশ ইউনিভার্সিটি এবং লন্ডন স্কুল অব ইকোনমিকস এন্ড পলিটিক্যাল সায়েন্সের মত প্রতিষ্ঠানের পাথওয়ে প্রোগ্রামে যুক্ত হওয়ার সূবর্ণ সুযোগ পাচ্ছেন। পরবর্তী মাসের ইউসিবি কুইজে অংশ নিতে আগ্রহী শিক্ষার্থীদের ইউসিবি’র সামাজিক মাধ্যম এবং ওয়েবসাইটে চোখ রাখতে হবে!

–শেষ–

UCB Quiz winners receive grand prize worth BDT 40 thousand

The country’s first ever online quiz for high school and college-level students, organized by Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), has announced its champion! Muhammad Hasin Raihan from Dhaka College has triumphed at the “UCB Quiz”, held for 10 – 12 Grade students from all over Bangladesh.

Hasin and other winners were awarded with certification and received a combined prize worth BDT 40 thousand.

UCB organized a grand award ceremony on February 17, 2024, at the UCB campus in Gulshan to recognize the students’ meritorious efforts. Prof. Hew Gill, President & Provost, UCB; and Amit Prasad, Chief Operating Officer, UCB; handed over the grand prize and certificates to the winners. The first prize went to Muhammad Hasin Rahman from Dhaka College; the second prize went to Ahnaf Anis from Adamjee Cantonment College; the third prize went to Aribah Farzeen Shah from The Aga Khan School, Dhaka (AKSD); the fourth prize went to Zawad Islam from Playpen School; and the fifth prize went to Wazee Wahid Sazid from Adamjee Cantonment College. The brilliant youths attended the ceremony with their parents and rejoiced in the occasion while also visiting the state-of-the-art campus at UCB.

The contest which took place earlier this month received a great response with students registering from more than 80 schools across the country. The winners secured their places after multiple competitive rounds of Q/A on a variety of fun and interesting topics, including Logical Thinking, General Knowledge, History, and Pop Culture. On this note, the winner of the contest Muhammad Hasin Raihan said, “The first time I came to know about UCB was at the science fest of Dhaka College. I participated in this quiz as I am interested in quizzes, as it is an exciting way to test my knowledge. I am very happy to have won the contest. It was a unique experience, and I thank UCB for bringing this wonderful arrangement”.

Approved by the Ministry of Education, UCB is the premier transnational higher educational institute in Bangladesh, providing pathway programs into leading universities around the world, including the reputed Monash University and London School of Economics & Political Science. Interested students are encouraged to keep an eye out on the UCB social media pages and website for announcements regarding next month’s online quiz dates!

