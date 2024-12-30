সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি

তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইনের প্রস্তাবিত সংশোধনী দ্রুত পাসের মাধ্যমে আরও শক্তিশালী করে, ই-সিগারেট (ভেপ) নিষিদ্ধ করতে প্রধান উপদেষ্টাকে চিঠি দিয়েছে ই-কমার্স এ্যাসোসিয়েশন অব বাংলাদেশ (ই-ক্যাব)।

সংগঠনের নির্বাহী পরিচালক জাহাঙ্গীর আলম শোভন স্বাক্ষরিত ওই চিঠি সকালে প্রধান উপদেষ্টার কার্যালয়ে প্রেরণ করা হয়।

এতে বলা হয়, সিগারেটের মত ই-সিগারেট বা ভেপ এর প্রতি আকৃষ্ট হচ্ছে বর্তমান তরুণ সমাজ । সিগারেট কোম্পানিগুলো বিভিন্ন কৌশল বিশেষ করে সিগারেট ছাড়ার বিকল্প বলে, ক্ষতিকর পণ্যটিকে আমাদের মতো কিশোর ও তরুণদের মধ্যে ছড়িয়ে দিচ্ছে, যা আমাদের স্বাস্থ্যের জন্য মারাত্মক বিপদজ্জনক এমনকি ক্যান্সারের অন্যতম কারণ।

চিঠির মাধ্যমে তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইনে প্রস্তাবিত সংশোধনীগুলো তুলে ধরা হয়। বিদ্যমান তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইনকে এফসিটিসির সঙ্গে সামঞ্জস্যপূর্ণ করার লক্ষ্যে স্বাস্থ্য মন্ত্রণালয় কর্তৃক প্রণীত খসড়ায় যে বিষয়গুলো প্রস্তাব করা হয়েছে এর মধ্যে উল্লেখযোগ্য প্রস্তাবগুলো হলো- সকল পাবলিক প্লেস ও গণপরিবহনে ধূমপানের জন্য নির্ধারিত স্থান নিষিদ্ধ করা, তামাকজাতদ্রব্যের বিক্রয়স্থলে তামাকজাত পণ্য প্রদর্শন নিষিদ্ধ করা, তামাক কোম্পানির সিএসআর কর্মসূচি পুরোপুরি নিষিদ্ধ করা, তামাকজাত দ্রব্যের প্যাকেট/কৌটায় সচিত্র স্বাস্থ্য সতর্কবার্তার আকার ৫০ শতাংশ থেকে বাড়িয়ে ৯০ শতাংশ করা, বিড়ি-সিগারেটের খুচরা শলাকা, মোড়কবিহীন এবং খোলা ধোঁয়াবিহীন তামাকজাতদ্রব্য বিক্রি নিষিদ্ধ করা এবং ই-সিগারেটসহ সকল ইমার্জিং টোব্যাকো প্রোডাক্টস্ পুরোপুরি নিষিদ্ধ করা।

প্রস্তাবিত এই সংশোধনী গুলো দ্রুত পাস হলে বছরে ১ লক্ষ ৬১ হাজার অর্থাৎ দৈনিক ৪৪২ জন মানুষের প্রাণ রক্ষা হবে।

বাংলাদেশ বিশ্বের ১ম দেশ হিসেবে ২০০৩ সালে তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণের আন্তর্জাতিক চুক্তি ডব্লিওএইচও ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক কনভেনশন অন টোব্যাকো কন্ট্রোল (WHO FCTC) স্বাক্ষর করে। ২০০৫ সালে এফসিটিসি-এর বাধ্যবাধকতায় তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইন প্রণয়ন করা হয়। বিশেষত ধূমপানমুক্ত পরিবেশ নিশ্চিতকরণ এবং তামাকপণ্যের বিজ্ঞাপন ও প্রচারণা নিষিদ্ধকরণের ক্ষেত্রে বাংলাদেশ যথাক্রমে ‘খারাপ’ ও ‘মধ্যম’ স্তরে রয়েছে।

এ ছাড়া সিগারেট ব্যবসায়ীদের নানান রকম অপপ্রচারের বিরুদ্ধে সোচ্ছার হওয়ার আহ্বানও জানায় ই-ক্যাব। তামাক কোম্পানিগুলো তাদের সুবিধার্থে প্রচারণা চালায় যে, সংশোধিত তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইন পাস হলে রাজস্ব কমে যাবে। কিন্তু সঠিক চিত্রটি সম্পূর্ণ বিপরীত। এমন অপপ্রচার জাতীয় রাজস্ব বোর্ডের তথ্য মতে মোটেও সমর্থন করে না। বাংলাদেশে ২০০৫ সালে যখন তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইন পাস হয়, সে বছর তামাক হতে রাজস্ব ছিলো ২ হাজার ৮৮৮ কোটি টাকা। পরবর্তী অর্থবছর ২০০৫-৬ এ রাজস্ব আদায় হয় ৩ হাজার ৩৫১ কোটি টাকা। ২০১৩ সালে যখন আইনটি সংশোধন হয়, সে বছর তামাক থেকে সরকারের রাজস্ব আয় ছিল ১০ হাজার ১৭০ কোটি টাকা।

এছাড়া তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইনের প্রস্তাবিত খসড়া আইন পাশ হলে তরুণদের সুরক্ষার পাশাপাশি অধূমপায়ীদের সুরক্ষা প্রদান ও নতুনদের ধূমপান ও ই-সিগারেট থেকে নিবৃত্ত করা সহজ হবে। তাই তামাকমুক্ত সুস্থ জাতি গঠনে স্বাস্থ্যসেবা বিভাগ কর্তৃক প্রণীত তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইনের প্রস্তাবিত সংশোধনী দ্রুত পাশের দাবি জানায় ই-কমার্স এ্যাসোসিয়েশন অব বাংলাদেশ (ই-ক্যাব)।

Press Release

“Letter to the Chief Adviser to Ban E-cigarettes”

The E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) has sent a letter to the Chief Advisor urging for the swift passage of the proposed amendment to the Tobacco Control Act, making it more robust and banning e-cigarettes (vape).

The letter, signed by the Executive Director of the organization, Jahangir Alam Shovon, was sent to the Chief Advisor’s office this morning.

Letter states that the current youth are becoming increasingly attracted to e-cigarettes and vapes, much like traditional cigarettes. Tobacco companies are using various strategies, especially marketing them as alternatives to quitting smoking, spreading this harmful product among our young population, which is extremely dangerous for health and can even lead to cancer.

The letter outlines the proposed amendments to the Tobacco Control Act. These include significant suggestions such as: banning designated smoking areas in public places and public transport, prohibiting the display of tobacco products at sales points, completely banning CSR activities by tobacco companies, increasing the graphic health warnings on tobacco product packaging from 50% to 90%, banning the sale of loose cigarettes, unwrapped, and open tobacco products, and fully banning e-cigarettes and all emerging tobacco products.

If these proposed amendments are quickly passed, it is estimated that 161,000 lives, or 442 people per day, will be saved annually.

Bangladesh was the first country in the world to sign the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) in 2003. The Tobacco Control Act was enacted in 2005 under the obligations of the FCTC. Specifically, Bangladesh remains at a ‘poor’ and ‘medium’ level in ensuring smoke-free environments and banning advertising and promotion of tobacco products.

Furthermore, e-CAB calls for raising awareness against the various propaganda spread by cigarette manufacturers. These companies claim that if the amended Tobacco Control Act is passed, revenue will decrease. However, this claim is contradicted by facts. According to the National Board of Revenue, the revenue from tobacco was 28.88 billion BDT in 2005 when the Tobacco Control Act was passed. In the following fiscal year, it increased to 33.51 billion BDT. In 2013, when the law was amended, the tobacco revenue was 101.70 billion BDT.

Additionally, suppose the proposed draft law is passed. In that case, it will not only protect the youth but also safeguard non-smokers and prevent new users from starting smoking or using e-cigarettes. Therefore, the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) demands the swift passage of the proposed amendments to the Tobacco Control Act, drafted by the Health Services Department, to build a tobacco-free and healthy nation.

