[৯ মার্চ, ২০২৪, ঢাকা] দেশের জনপ্রিয় মোবাইল ফিন্যান্সিয়াল সার্ভিস প্রতিষ্ঠান উপায় সম্প্রতি দেশের ফ্রিল্যান্সার ও খাতসংশ্লিষ্ট বিশেষজ্ঞদের নিয়ে একটি মিট-আপের আয়োজন করে। আয়োজনে এই খাতের সম্ভাবনা এবং ফ্রিল্যান্সারদের পেশাগত সমস্যার সমাধান নিয়ে আলোচনা করা হয়।

রাজধানীর গুলশানে ইউসিবি’র প্রধান কার্যালয়ে ‘ফ্রিল্যান্সারস কন্ট্রিবিউশন টু বিল্ডিং স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ অ্যান্ড এমএফএস অ্যাজ গ্রোথ ফ্যাসিলিটেটর’ – এ প্রতিপাদ্য নিয়ে মিটআপটি অনুষ্ঠিত হয়। অনুষ্ঠানে ইউসিবি’র অতিরিক্ত ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক (এএমডি) ও উপায়ের পরিচালনা পর্ষদ সদস্য এটিএম তাহমিদুজ্জামান; উপায়ের প্রধান আর্থিক কর্মকর্তা (সিএফও) সৈয়দ মো. এনামুল কবির এবং স্ট্র্যাটেজি অ্যান্ড প্রোডাক্টের ডেপুটি জেনারেল ম্যানেজার মো. মৌলুদ হোসেন সহ ইউসিবি ও উপায়ের সিনিয়র কর্মকর্তাবৃন্দ উপস্থিত ছিলেন।

সেশন পরিচালনা করেন মিডিয়া ব্যক্তিত্ব ও প্রথম আলোর ডিজিটাল ট্রান্সফরমেশন ও যুব কার্যক্রমের প্রধান সমন্বয়ক মুনির হাসান। বিভিন্ন পেশা ও বয়সের ত্রিশের বেশি ফ্রিল্যান্সার স্বতস্ফূর্তভাবে এ আয়োজনে অংশগ্রহণ নেন।

এ ধরনের অংশীদারিত্বের মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশের ক্রমবর্ধনশীল ফ্রিল্যান্সার খাত, এর নিহিত সম্ভাবনা এবং কীভাবে এ খাতকে সর্বোচ্চ ফলপ্রসূ করে তোলা যায় – এ বিষয়গুলো নিয়েই মূলত সেশনে আলোচনা হয়। মুনির হাসান বলেন, “আমাদের ফ্রিল্যান্সারদের নানা প্রতিকূলতার সম্মুখীন হতে হয়; যার মধ্যে রয়েছে দৈনিক ও মাসিক লেনদেনের অপর্যাপ্ত সীমা, মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার ও প্রণোদনা পাওয়া সংশ্লিষ্ট বিভিন্ন সমস্যা। যদিও, সামগ্রিকভাবে এ অবস্থার উন্নতি হচ্ছে। এখন ফ্রিল্যান্সিং কাজের জন্য নতুন নতুন স্বীকৃত চ্যানেল হচ্ছে। তবে, উন্নতির এ প্রক্রিয়াকে আমাদের ত্বরান্বিত করতে হবে। এজন্য সরকার থেকে সময়োপযোগী উদ্যোগ গ্রহণ করতে হবে। পাশাপাশি, ব্যাংকগুলোও ফ্রিল্যান্সিং খাতকে এগিয়ে নিয়ে যেতে আর্থিক সাক্ষরতা বৃদ্ধিতে প্রচারণাসহ কার্যকরী নানা পদক্ষেপ গ্রহণ পারে। এ প্রেক্ষিতে, আমি ইউসিবি ও উপায়ের প্রচেষ্টাকে স্বাগত জানাই। তারা পেওনিয়ারের সাথে অংশীদারিত্বে দেশে ফ্রিল্যান্সারদের জন্য পেমেন্ট গেটওয়ে সুবিধা নিয়ে এসেছে, যা ফ্রিল্যান্সিং খাতের প্রবৃদ্ধিতে ভূমিকা রাখবে।”

এটিএম তাহমিদুজ্জামান বলেন, “গত বছর বিশ্ব বাণিজ্য সংস্থার প্রতিবেদনে অনুসারে বিশ্বের মোট ফ্রিল্যান্সারের ১৪ শতাংশ বাংলদেশ থেকে। আমরা যদি এই বিপুল পরিমাণ ফ্রিল্যান্সারদের সঠিক ও সময়োপযোগী সমাধান দিয়ে দক্ষ করে তুলতে পারি, তাহলে আমাদের অর্থনৈতিক অগ্রগতি ত্বরান্বিত হবে। আমাদের মাননীয় প্রধানমন্ত্রীও ডিজিটাল অর্থনীতির মাধ্যমে একটি স্মার্ট জাতি গঠনের ওপর গুরুত্বারোপ করছেন।”

অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত ফ্রিল্যান্সাররাও সহজে উপায় ওয়ালেট ব্যবহারের সুবিধা নিয়ে মতামত ও সন্তুষ্টি প্রকাশ করেন এবং এক্ষেত্রে উপায় ও ইউসিবির প্রচেষ্টার প্রশংসা করেন। সহজে বৈদেশিক মুদ্রার লেনদেন করতে পারায় তারা ইউসিবি-উপায় প্রিপেইড কার্ডের প্রশংসা করেন। এছাড়া, ডিজিটাল মিডিয়া মার্কেটিং পেমেন্ট, মার্চেন্ট পেমেন্ট (অনলাইন এবং অফলাইন) এবং বিশ্বব্যাপী এটিএম নগদ উত্তোলন সুবিধা থাকার কারণে ইউসিবি-উপায় প্রিপেইড কার্ড নিয়ে সন্তুষ্টি প্রকাশ করেন উপস্থিত ফ্রিল্যান্সাররা।

অতিথিদের হাতে ক্রেস্ট তুলে দেয়ার মাধ্যমে অনুষ্ঠানের সমাপ্তি হয়।

Freelancer meetup by upay underlines acceleration of digital economy

[Dhaka, March 09, 2024] Popular mobile financial service provider upay recently organized a meetup with local freelancers and industry experts in order to explore the potentials and to support to meet the challenges faced by the freelancers.

The event, held at United Commercial Bank PLC Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka, elaborated on the theme of “Freelancers’ Contribution to Building Smart Bangladesh and MFS as Growth Facilitator”, was attended by UCB and upay top officials, including ATM Tahmiduzzaman, AMD of UCB, and Member of the Board of Directors, upay and Syed Enamul Kabir, CFO, Md. Moulude Hossain, Deputy General Manager, Strategy and Product from upay.

Munir Hasan, Chief Coordinator, Digital Transformation and Youth Programme, Prothom Alo, conducted the session at the event with over 30 freelancers from different backgrounds, professions and age groups.

Discussions at the event primarily focused on the growing freelance industry in Bangladesh, the underlying potentials, and how to create the ground to extract the maximum out of the industry through similar partnerships. Munir Hasan, said, “Our freelancers face many obstacles, including insufficient daily and monthly transaction limits, currency conversion, and incentives-related issues. However, the situation is improving, and new channels are being introduced. However, we have to expedite this journey. To do this, the government should take time-befitting initiatives. Besides, banks can also take effective measures, including launching financial literacy campaigns to help the freelancing sector move forward. In this regard, I commend the efforts of UCB and upay. Partnering with Payoneer to introduce a payment gateway facility for freelancers around the country will, consequently, contribute to the growth of the freelancing sector.”

ATM Tahmiduzzaman said, “Last year, the World Trade Organization stated in their report that 14 percent of the world’s total freelancer population reside in Bangladesh. If we can equip this population with the right tools and timely solutions, our economy is sure to find an added momentum in no time. Our hon’ble PM and the Government have been emphasizing on the realization of a smart nation through a digital economy. We hope that our synergy with Payoneer shall play a part in this process, and smoothen the smart transition by helping the freelancer community”.

Present freelancers also shared their views, expressed satisfaction with the easy functionality of upay wallet, and appreciated upay and UCB’s efforts thoroughly. They also appreciated the unique features of UCB – upay Prepaid Card that allows them to easily utilize the fund for foreign currency transactions, which includes digital media marketing payment, merchant payments (online and offline) and global ATM cash withdrawal.

The event concluded with the handing over of crests to the guests.

