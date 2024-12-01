সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি

৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৪

এইচআইভি/এইডসের জন্য ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ জনগোষ্ঠীর মানবাধিকার সুরক্ষার আহবান

সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি: এইচআইভর জন্য ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ জনগোষ্ঠীর মানবাধিকার পরিস্থিতি এবং এর অবস্থার উন্নয়নে চ্যালেঞ্জ ও উত্তরণের উপায় শীর্ষক একটি সেমিনার ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন স্বাস্থ্য ও ওয়াশ সেক্টরের আয়োজনে শনিবার (৩০ নভেম্বর) ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের অডিটোরিয়ামে অনুষ্ঠিত হয়েছে। বিশ্ব এইডস দিবস উপলক্ষে আয়োজিত এই সেমিনারের প্রতিপাদ্য বিষয় ছিল, “অধিকার নিশ্চিত হলে, এইচআইভি/এইডস যাবে চলে”।

সেমিনারে সম্মানিত অতিথি হিসাবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন ইউএনএআইডিএস বাংলাদেশের কান্ট্রি ডিরেক্টর ডাঃ সায়মা খান। তিনি তার বক্তব্যে বলেন, ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ জনগোষ্ঠী বিশেষ করে মাদকগ্রহনকারী, নারী ও পুরুষ যৌনকর্মী এবং হিজড়া জনগোষ্ঠী মৌলিক মানবাধিকার থেকে বঞ্চিত। তারা নানা ভাবে নির্যাতিত হচ্ছে সমাজের বিভিন্ন শ্রেণী ও পেশার মানুষের মাধ্যমে। একজন মানুষ হিসেবে তাদের মৌলিক অধিকার ও নিরাপত্তা প্রদানের দায়িত্ব সমাজের সকলের।

সেমিনারে বিশেষ অতিথির বক্তব্যে সেভ দ্য চিলড্রেনের এইচআইভি/এইডস প্রোগ্রামের চীপ অফ পার্টি ড. রনওক খান বলেন, এইচআইভি প্রতিরোধ, চিকিত্সা সেবার অধিকার থাকা উচিত। এজন্য তিনি বৈষম্য, স্টিগমা এবং কুসংস্কার মোকাবেলার প্রয়োজনীয়তা তুলে ধরেন।

সেমিনারে মূল প্রবন্ধ উপস্থাপন করেন সেভ দ্য চিলড্রেনের এইচআইভি/এইডস প্রোগ্রামের এডভাইজার এডভোকেসী এন্ড হিউম্যান রাইটস এজাজুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী কলেন ঝুঁকিপূর্ন জনগোষ্ঠীর ন্যায্য আধিকার, স্বাস্থ্য সুরক্ষা ও সরকারের বিভিন্ন সামাজিক নিরাপত্তা মূলক সেবা প্রাপ্তি থেকে বঞ্চিত। তাদের অধিকার নিশ্চিতে সমাজের প্রতিটি ক্ষেত্রে সকল সংস্থাকে তাদের কল্যাণে কাজ করার কথা বলেন।

সভাপতির বক্তব্যে স্বাস্থ্য ও ওয়াশ সেক্টরের পরিচালক ইকবাল মাসুদ বলেন, এইচআইভি মুক্ত বাংলাদেশ গড়ার প্রত্যয়ে আমরা কাজ করছি। আমরা স্বপ্ন দেখি ২০৩০ সালের মধ্যে পৃথিবীর বুকে এইডসমুক্ত একটি সমৃদ্ধ দেশ হিসাবে পরিচিত হবে বাংলাদেশ।

উক্ত সেমিনারে সম্মানিত অতিথি হিসাবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন ইউনাইটেড ন্যাশনস অফিস অন ড্রাগস এন্ড ক্রাইম প্রোগ্রাম অফিস ইন বাংলাদেশের ন্যাশনাল প্রোগ্রাম কোঅর্ডিনেটর (ড্রাগস এন্ড এইচআইভি/এইডস) মোঃ আবু তাহের, এএসপির মেডিকেল অফিসার ডা: মো: আনোয়ারুল ইসলাম। এছাড়া সেমিনারে বক্তব্য রাখেন, আশার আলো সোসাইটির নির্বাহী পরিচালক আব্দুর রহমান, মুক্ত আকাশ বাংলাদেশের নির্বাহী পরিচালক এম এস মুক্তি, আপোস এর নির্বাহী পরিচালক আবুল বাসার পল্টু প্রমূখ।

স্বাগত বক্তব্যে ঢাকা আহছানিয়া মিশনের এইচআইভি প্রকল্পের প্রোগ্রাম ম্যানেজার, মোঃ কামরুজ্জামান বলেন, ঝুকিপূর্ণ জনগোষ্ঠী নানা ভাবে নির্যাতিত হচ্ছে সমাজের তাই একজন মানুষ হিসেবে তাদের মৌলিক অধিকার ও নিরাপত্তা প্রদানের দায়িত্ব সরকারের পাশাপাশি সমাজের সকলের।

Press Release

A Call to Protect the Human Rights of Key Populations at Risk of HIV/AIDS

A seminar was organized on the occasion of World AIDS Day, focusing on the theme of the rights of key populations in Bangladesh. The event took place on Saturday, November 30, at 11 AM in the auditorium of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, under the Health and WASH Sector of the organization.

As an honorable guest at the seminar, Dr. Ronawok Khan, Chief of Party of the HIV/AIDS Program at Save the Children, stated, “Today, key populations, including PWID (People Who Inject Drugs) and sex workers, are deprived of their rightful access to health protection and various government social security services. They face gender-based violence in nearly every aspect of society.” She expressed hope that all organizations would come forward in the future to support their welfare.

Dr. Saima Khan, Country Director of UNAIDS Bangladesh, attended the seminar as the guest of honor. In her speech, she stated that key populations are often deprived of basic human rights and are subjected to oppression in various ways by individuals from different classes and professions in society. She emphasized that it is everyone’s collective responsibility to ensure their fundamental rights and security as human beings.

The keynote was presented by Ezazul Islam Chowdhury, Advisor for Advocacy and Human Rights in the HIV/AIDS Program of Save the Children.

Iqbal Masud, Director of the Health and WASH Sector, presided over the seminar. He stated, “We are committed to building an HIV-free Bangladesh. Our vision is that by 2030, Bangladesh will be recognized as a prosperous country free from AIDS on the global stage.”

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) National Program Coordinator (Drugs and HIV/AIDS) in Bangladesh, Md. Abu Taher, along with Dr. Md. Anwarul Islam, Medical Officer of ASP, attended the seminar as honorable guests. Additionally, Abdur Rahman, Executive Director of Ashar Alo Society, Ms. Mukti, Executive Director of Mukt Akash Bangladesh, and Abul Basar Paltu, Executive Director of APOSH, were among the speakers at the seminar. Md. Kamruzzaman, Program Manager of the HIV Project at Dhaka Ahsania Mission, delivered the welcome speech.

