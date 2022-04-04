شعر

رمضان سعيد

شاعر ، ك ، م ، توفزال حسين (جوهرة خان)

سترى القمر يشرق في سماء الغرب تعال شهر رمضان المبارك قد حان

وضع قيوداً على قدمي إبليس ، وسلَّم الله قيوداً إلى السلاسل ، تعال وانظر الصائمين ،

شهر البركات ياتي كل عام بسلة فول الصويا ……؟

Suyok التي لا تستطيع الشراء بالمال ، Jannati su – wind تهب العواصف.

الله صائم ، والطيور تغني ترنيمة الله ، والنحل يرقص على الزهور ، والفراشات تأخذ الزهور.

سيتوقف خطاة القبر البؤساء فيصادقوا في يوم رمضان هذا ،

قمر المسبحة في السماء يبتسم لنا ويبتسم.

تعال وامسك بمجداف الخلاص ، واجعل قارب الإيمان يملأه ، حتى تخلص في الآخرة طاعة لأمر الله.

قمر رمضان يبتسم في السماء ، يذهب الصيام ، يأتي الصيام ، والناس لا يتغيرون! لا تغيروا المدينة … !!

فقط غيّر العمر ، حتى لو لم ترجع ، اسحب الحبل بسحر غريب ، فهذا يعني حديث كاذب ،

إنني أطلق لحية ، وأغمر نفسي في خمس صلوات يومية ، لكن الناس لا يحصلون على الهدى ، والله لا يغفر الذنوب.

لفهم حزن الحزين ، فالصوم عمل واجب ، وفي الآخرة تخلص.

في شهر الصوم ، يتخلى الناس عن كل الربا والرشوة ، ويسقطون في ظل محبة الله.

جاء شهر رمضان ليملأ الدنيا بالصيام طلقت الشمس للمسلمين ،

ادعوا الجميع وانظروا شهر رمضان الله اعطاكم الالماس والزمرد والجواهر.

خذ أجر العطاء أكثر وأكثر في هذا اليوم ، وسوف يتلى القران في لحن حلو.

عقل الجميع سيرتفع بفرح. لا تضحك وتلعب.

مبارك هوك .. مبارك هوك .. ماهي رمضان مبارك هوك أعلان سهلان ماهي رمضان

কবি,কে,এম,তোফাজ্জেল হোসেন( জুয়েল খান)

কমলাপুর খোকসা্ জানিপুর কুষ্টিয়া বাংলাদেশ

পশ্চিম আকাশে চাঁদ উঠেছে দেখবি তোরা আয়,পূন্যের মাস এলো মুসলিমদের মাহে রমজান

শিকল পড়িয়েছে শয়তানের পায়ে,খোদাতালা দিয়েছে শিখল বেঁধে, এসে রোজাদারা দেখ ,

বরকতের মাস প্রতি বছরেই আসে সোয়াবের ঝুঁড়ি নিয়ে…………..?

টাকা পয়সা দিয়ে যাই না কেনা এমন সুযোক কে,জান্নাতী সু – বাতাস বইছে ঝড় ঝড়ে ।

আল্লাহু -আল্লাহু করছে রোজাদার গাইছে পাখি আল্লাহর গান, ফুলেফুলে মৌমাছি নাচে প্রজাপতি ফুলের নেয় গ্রাণ

থেমে যাবে কবরের আজাব পাপিরা,পেয়ে যাবে মাপ রমজানের এই দিনে ,

আকাশে রোজার চাঁদ হেসে হেসে উকি দেয় আমাদের আমাদের মাঝে, চোখের নজরে পড়ছে আপছা দেখছে পরিক্ষার অনেকে

মুক্তির দাঁড় এসো ধরি, ইমানের তরি সকলে মিলে বহি,যেন পরকালে পায় মুক্তির নাজাত, আল্লাহর আদেশ মেনে ।

আকাশে রোজার চাঁদ হেসে উঠে,রোজা যায়,রোজা আসে, বদলে না’তো মানুষ ! বদলে না শহর…!!

শুধু বদলায় বয়স তবও,ফেরে না’তো হুঁশ,আজব মায়ায় রশি টানি মিথ‍্যা হাদিস মানে ,

পাকিয়ে দাঁড়ি,পাঁচ ওয়াক্ত নামাজেতে ডুবিয়ে নিজেকে রাখি,তবু মানুষ পাইনা হেদায়াত, আল্লহ গুনা নাহি করে মাফ

দুঃখী জনের দুঃখ বুঝতে রোজা হলো ফরজ কাজ পরকালে তোর মিলবে নাজাত ।

সিয়াম মাসে মানুষ তোরা সব সুদ-ঘুষ বর্জন কর, আল্লাহর প্রেম প্রীতি ভালবাসার ছায়া তলে পড়

ভরাবে ভুবন সিয়াম করে এলো ওই মাহে রমজান,মুসলমানদের তরে আল্লহতায়ালার শ্রেষ্ঠ দান পুণ্যের সূর্য উদয় হলো ,

সকলকে করিলো আহবান, মাহে রমজান ওই দেখ, হীরে,পান্না জহরতের খোদা দিয়েছে খুলে দাঁড়

বেশি বেশি দান করে দানের সওয়াব নিও এইদিনে, পড়বে আলকোরান মধুর সুরে।

সবার মন উঠবে আনন্দে দুলে হেসে খেলে কর না গো ভুল জেনে শুনে পেওনা ভুলের কঠিন সাজা ,

মোবারক হোক..মোবারক হোক..মাহে রমজান মোবারক হোক আহালান সাহালান মাহে রমজান ।।

Poetry

Happy Ramadan

Poet, K, M, Tofazzal Hossain (Jewel Khan)

Kamalapur Khoksa Janipur Kushtia Bangladesh

You will see the moon rising in the western sky. Come, the holy month of Ramadan has come

He put chains on the feet of the devil, God gave chains to the chains, come and see the fasting people,

The month of blessings comes every year with a basket of soybeans …………..?

Suyok who can’t buy with money, Jannati su – wind is blowing storms.

Allahu -Allahu is fasting, the birds are singing the song of Allah, the bees are dancing on the flowers, the butterflies are taking the flowers.

The wretched sinners of the grave will stop, will get the measure on this day of Ramadan,

The moon of the rosary in the sky smiles and smiles at us.

Come and hold the oar of salvation, let the boat of faith be carried all together, so that in the Hereafter you may be saved, obeying the command of Allah.

The moon of Ramadan smiles in the sky, fasting goes, fasting comes, people don’t change! Don’t change the city … !!

Just change the age, even if you don’t come back, pull the rope in strange magic, it means false hadith,

I grow a beard, I immerse myself in five daily prayers, but people do not get guidance, Allah does not forgive sins.

To understand the sorrow of the sad person, fasting is obligatory work, in the hereafter you will be saved.

In the month of fasting, people, give up all usury and bribery, fall under the shadow of God’s love.

The month of Ramadan has come to fill the world with fasting, the sun has risen for the Muslims,

Call everyone, look at the month of Ramadan, God has given you diamonds, emeralds and jewels.

Take the reward of giving more and more on this day, Alcoran will be recited in sweet melody.

Everyone’s mind will rise with joy. Don’t laugh and play.

Congratulations … Congratulations ..May Ramadan be blessed Ahalan Sahalan Mahe Ramadan ..

Concluding remarks # Congratulations and best wishes for the holy month of Ramadan. The month of Ramadan declared in the Holy Quran is the best of the 12 months. Because everyone fasts for Allah in this month. The month of restraint, the month of patience, the month of peace and harmony, the month of renunciation, the month of Ramadan or the month of fasting. The deeds of this month are most dear to Allah Almighty and Allah stops the torment of the grave in this month. So we should prepare for the month of Ramadan in advance. We can prepare ourselves and remind others by exchanging Ramadan greetings. Not to mention the many virtues of giving the news of the holy Ramadan before ।