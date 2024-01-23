[ঢাকা, ২২ জানুয়ারি, ২০২৪] কৃষকদের সুবিধার জন্য উৎপাদিত ফসল সংগ্রহ করতে ও শস্যের ন্যায্যমূল্য নিশ্চিত করতে প্রকিউরমেন্ট হাব চালু করেছে আইফার্মার। দিনাজপুর জেলার বীরগঞ্জে আজ এই উদ্বোধনী অনুষ্ঠান অনুষ্ঠিত হয়।

বাংলাদেশে ফসল কাটার পর কৃষকরা তাদের শস্য বিক্রি করা নিয়ে নানামুখী সমস্যার সম্মুখীন হন। কৃষকরা তাদের কষ্টে উৎপাদিত ফসল কম দামে বিক্রি করে দিতে বাধ্য হন, নতুবা পরে ক্রেতারা শস্য কিনতে না চাইলে তা নষ্ট হয়ে যাওয়ার আশঙ্কা থাকে। এখন কোনো ধরনের ক্ষতির সম্মুখীন হওয়া ছাড়াই আইফার্মারের প্রকিউরমেন্ট হাবে স্বাচ্ছন্দ্যে নিজেদের শস্য বিক্রি করার সুযোগ পাবেন কৃষকরা।

প্রকিউরমেন্ট হাবটিতে প্রায় ২০,০০০ টন শস্য সংগ্রহ করে রাখার সুবিধা রয়েছে। হাবটি হাই-ওয়ে সংলগ্ন স্থানীয় বাজারের মাঝেই অবস্থিত যেখানে কৃষকেরা সহজেই তাদের ফসল নিয়ে আসতে পারবেন। অতিরিক্ত খরচ কমিয়ে এনে, সময় বাঁচিয়ে ও অন্যান্য সুবিধা যুক্ত করার মাধ্যমে এই প্রকিউরমেন্ট হাব থেকে কৃষকরা যেন বেশি লাভ করতে পারেন তা নিশ্চিত করা হবে। ইতোমধ্যে, হাবটি ডিজিটাল স্কেল মিটার পরিষেবা ব্যবহার করে স্বচ্ছতার সাথে কৃষকদের থেকে ধান, চাল, ভুট্টা এবং সরিষা সংগ্রহ করে কার্যক্রম শুরু করেছে।

বর্তমানে, ৫০০ জন কৃষক, ৫০ জন রিটেইলার, ৫০ জন ফড়িয়া এবং ৬০ জন সাপ্লায়ার এ প্রকিউরমেন্ট হাবের তালিকাভুক্ত রয়েছেন। এদের মধ্যে হাবে আসা কৃষক আইয়ুব আলী বলেন, “আগে গ্রামের বাজার বা শহরে শস্য বিক্রি করতে যাওয়ার সময় অনেক টাকা খরচ করতে হতো। তারপরও শস্যের পুরো টাকা আমরা কখনই একসাথে হাতে পেতাম না। এখন, খুব সহজেই হাবে শস্য নিয়ে আসা যাচ্ছে, কোনোরকম ঝামেলা ছাড়াই শস্য বিক্রির টাকা পাওয়া যাচ্ছে।”

এ বিষয়ে আইফার্মারের সহ-প্রতিষ্ঠাতা ও প্রধান নির্বাহী ফাহাদ ইফাজ বলেন, “ভালো মানের শস্য উৎপাদনে কৃষকদের উৎসাহিত করতে ও ন্যায্যমূল্যে শস্য বিক্রিতে তাদের সহায়তা করতে এই প্রকিউরমেন্ট হাব গড়ে তোলা হয়েছে। স্মার্ট কৃষি গড়ে তোলার ক্ষেত্রে এই উদ্যোগ গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখবে বলে আমরা আশাবাদী।”

প্রকিউরমেন্ট হাবের উদ্বোধনী অনুষ্ঠানে প্রধান অতিথি হিসেবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন আইফার্মারের সহ-প্রতিষ্ঠাতা ও প্রধান অতিথি ফাহাদ ইফাজ এবং সহ-প্রতিষ্ঠাতা ও চিফ অপারেটিং অফিসার জামিল মহিউদ্দিন আকবর। এছাড়াও, অনুষ্ঠানে বিশেষ অতিথি হিসেবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন দিনাজপুর কৃষি বিপণন অধিদপ্তরের সিনিয়র কৃষি বিপণন কর্মকর্তা মো. হুমায়ুন কবির, বীরগঞ্জ কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ অধিদপ্তরের উপজেলা কৃষি কর্মকর্তা মো. শরীফুল ইসলাম এবং বাংলাদেশ পুলিশের (বীরগঞ্জ) পুলিশ পরিদর্শক (তদন্ত) মো. মইনুল ইসলাম।

উল্লেখ্য, দিনাজপুরের পাশাপাশি অন্যান্য জেলাতেও আইফার্মারের প্রোকিউরমেন্ট হাব চালু করার পরিকল্পনা রয়েছে।

[Dhaka, January 22, 2024] iFarmer has inaugurated their first Procurement Hub to facilitate farmers by collecting their produce and ensuring fair crop prices. The inaugural event took place today in the Birganj area of Dinajpur district.

During the post-harvest period in Bangladesh, farmers face various obstacles in selling their crops. Farmers are forced to sell their hard-earned crops at a nominal price to avoid the risk of the harvest getting rotten if the buyer refuses to purchase them later. Now, farmers can conveniently sell their crops to iFarmer’s Procurement Hub without worrying about incurring losses.

The hub has storage facilities of around 20,000 tons. It is located in the middle of the local markets where farmers can easily reach. The procurement hub will ensure farmers make more profit by eliminating the additional cost, time wastage, and other inconveniences. The hub has already started its operations by collecting paddy, rice, maize, and mustard seeds using a digital scale meter service for transparency to the sellers.

Currently, 500 farmers, 50 retailers, 50 Foriya, and 60 Suppliers are listed on the procurement hub. Among these people, Ayub Ali, a farmer who came to the procurement hub, expressed, “Earlier, we had to spend a lot of money to go to the town or village market to sell our crops. Still, we have never received the whole amount of money for the crops. But now, I can easily bring my crops to the hub, sell them, and get my money without any hassle.”

Fahad Ifaz, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, iFarmer, commented, “This Procurement Hub has been set to encourage farmers to produce good quality of crops and to support them in ensuring their fair earnings for the crops. We are hopeful that this initiative will play an important role in the journey of Smart Agriculture.”

Fahad Ifaz, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, iFarmer, and Jamil Mohiuddin Akbar, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, iFarmer, were present as Chief Guests at the inauguration of the Procurement Hub. Other special guests were also present during the event, including Md. Humayun Kabir, Senior Agricultural Marketing Officer, Dinajpur Directorate of Agricultural Marketing; Md. Shariful Islam, Upazila Agriculture Officer, Birganj Directorate of Agricultural Extension; and Md. Moinul Islam, Inspector of Police (Investigation), Bangladesh Police (Birganj).

It is worth mentioning that iFarmer has plans to set up more procurement hubs in other districts besides Dinajpur.

