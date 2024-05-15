[ঢাকা, ১৪ মে ২০২৪] অল্প ক’দিন আগে শেষ হলো দেশের দ্রুত বর্ধনশীল মোবাইল ফিনান্সিয়াল সার্ভিস প্রদানকারী প্রতিষ্ঠান উপায় এর ঈদ ক্যাম্পেইন। আর ক্যাম্পেইন শেষ হওয়ার সাথে সাথেই চলে এলো সেই কাঙ্ক্ষিত মুহূর্ত। ক্যাম্পেইনে বিজয়ী ১১ জন উপায় এজেন্ট ক্রিকেট আইকন মাশরাফি বিন মুর্তজার সঙ্গে দেখা করার সুযোগ পান। প্রাণবন্ত মনখোলা আড্ডা আর হালকা খুনসুটিতে জমে ওঠে উপায় এজেন্টদের সাথে বাংলাদেশ ক্রিকেট দলের প্রাক্তন এই ক্যাপ্টেনের আলাপচারিতা।

এ উপলক্ষে ১৩ মে প্যান প্যাসিফিক সোনারগাঁও ঢাকায় একটি জমকালো অনুষ্ঠান আয়োজিত হয়। অনুষ্ঠানে উপায় এজেন্টরা এই ক্রিকেট কিংবদন্তির সঙ্গে আনন্দঘন সময় পার করেন এবং নিজেদের মধ্যে ভাব বিনিময় করার সুযোগ পান।

গত রমজানে উপায় বরিশাল, বগুড়া, চট্টগ্রাম, কুমিল্লা, ঢাকা উত্তর, ঢাকা দক্ষিণ, গাজীপুর, খুলনা, ময়মনসিংহ, রংপুর এবং সিলেট সহ বাংলাদেশের ১১টি অঞ্চলের সক্রিয় এজেন্টদের জন্য একটি ক্যাম্পেইন চালু করে। ১৫ মার্চ থেকে ১৪ এপ্রিলের মধ্যে প্রতিটি অঞ্চলের (রিজিওন) ১ জন করে সর্বোচ্চ লেনদেনকারী মোট ১১ জন বিজয়ী হিসেবে নির্বাচিত হয়। পুরস্কার হিসেবে বিজয়ীরা প্যান প্যাসিফিক সোনারগাঁও ঢাকায় সস্ত্রীক ১ রাত থাকার এবং ক্রিকেট আইকন মাশরাফি বিন মুর্তজার সাথে দেখা করার সুযোগ পান।

সকলের স্বতঃস্ফূর্ত অংশগ্রহণ এই ইভেন্টে নতুন মাত্রা যোগ করে। বিশেষ করে মাশরাফি বিন মুর্তজার উপস্থিতি সবাইকে উজ্জীবিত করে। বিজয়ীরা এমন একটি সুন্দর আয়োজনের জন্য সংশ্লিষ্টদের প্রতি কৃতজ্ঞতা প্রকাশ করেন। এই ১১জন বিজয়ী ছাড়াও অন্যান্য সৌভাগ্যবান এজেন্টদের জন্য ছিল আকর্ষণীয় উপহার ও পুরস্কার।

ইউসিবি ফিনটেক কোম্পানি লিমিটেডের পরিচালনা পর্ষদের পরিচালক (ডিরেক্টর) এটিএম তাহমিদুজ্জামান বলেন, “অনুপ্রেরণা ও কঠোর পরিশ্রমের আরেক নাম মাশরাফি। আমাদের মাঝে এই কিংবদন্তিকে পেয়ে আমরা সম্মানিত এবং অনুপ্রাণিত। তার উপস্থিতি এই আয়োজনকে করে তুলেছে আরও মনোমুগ্ধকর। স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ রূপকল্প বাস্তবায়নে অবদান রাখার লক্ষ্যে উপায় -এর মাধ্যমে আমরা দেশে একটি এমএফএস ইকোসিস্টেম তৈরির জন্য প্রচেষ্টা চালিয়ে যাচ্ছি। সারাদেশে সক্রিয় এজেন্টরা আমাদের এই প্রচেষ্টার পেছনের মূল চালিকাশক্তি। তাদের সম্মানার্থে এমন একটি অনুষ্ঠানের আয়োজন করতে পেরে আমরা আনন্দিত।”

উপায় এজেন্টরা ফিনান্সিয়াল সার্ভিস প্রদানকারী এই প্রতিষ্ঠানের সাফল্যে অনবরত অবদান রেখে যাচ্ছেন। তাদের নিরলস পরিশ্রমের কারণে উপায় আজ দেশের অন্যতম জনপ্রিয় এমএফএস প্লাটফর্ম। এজেন্টদের মনোবল আরও দৃঢ় করার প্রত্যয় নিয়ে এই ক্যাম্পেইনের আয়োজন করা হয়। এই ইভেন্টের মাধ্যমে উপায় এজেন্টরা নিজেদের মধ্যে যোগাযোগ বৃদ্ধি করার সুযোগ পায় এবং তাদের অভিজ্ঞতা একে অপরের সাথে শেয়ার করেন। এমন একটি আয়োজন এজেন্ট নেটওয়ার্কের প্রসারে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকা রাখবে বলে আশা করা যাচ্ছে।

–শেষ-

upay agents win exclusive meet and greet with cricket icon Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

[Dhaka, May 14, 2023] upay, the country’s fast-growing mobile financial service provider, has successfully concluded its Ramadan campaign, which provided 11 upay agents the opportunity to meet and spend quality time with the former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team and the cricket icon Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. In this regard, a remarkable event was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, where the cricket legend engaged in conversations and connected with upay agents.

During the month of Ramadan, upay launched a unique campaign for its agents across 11 regions of Bangladesh, which includes Barishal, Bogura, Chittagong, Cumilla, Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Sylhet. 11 upay agents who collected the maximum transactions between March 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024 were selected as winners, one from each region. The winners got the chance for 1-night stay with their spouse at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, along with the exclusive opportunity to meet with cricket icon Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.

The event was a huge success, with the winners expressing their gratitude and excitement for the opportunity. Apart from the winners, other lucky agents also received exciting gifts and prizes.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Director, Board of Directors, UCB Fintech Company Limited, stated, “The name ‘Mashrafe’ is synonymous with inspiration and hard work. We feel honored and motivated to have him among us. At upay, we are working with unwavering effort for the growth of the country’s MFS ecosystem, contributing to achieving Smart Bangladesh vision. And our agents across the country are the key to our success. We feel delighted to organize such an event for them.”

The campaign focused on recognizing and rewarding the hard work and dedication of upay agents, who play a crucial role in the company’s success. The event also provided a platform for the upay agents to network and share their experiences, further strengthening upay’s commitment to its agent network.

