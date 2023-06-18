ই-সিগারেট ও তামাকের ভয়াবহতা থেকে জাতীকে রক্ষা করতে হলে সংশোধিত খসড়া তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইনটি দ্রুত পাশের বিকল্প নেই জানিয়ে আইনটি পাশের দাবি জানিয়েছে লায়ন্স ক্লাবের তরুণ সদস্যরা।

শনিবার (১৭ মে ২০২৩) বিকেলে রাজধানির আগারগাও-এ লায়ন্স ক্লাব অব ঢাকা ওয়েসিস আয়োজিত এক অনুষ্ঠান শেষে এমন দাবি জানিয়েছেন লিও জেলা ৩১৫ এ-২-এর তরুণ লিও সদস্য’রা।

তারা বলেন, সম্প্রতি তরুণদের মাঝে ই-সিগারেট ব্যবহারের প্রবণতা দিন দিন আশঙ্ককাজনক ভাবে বেড়ে চলেছে। জাপানে একটি সমীক্ষায় দেখা গেছে, ই-সিগারেট সাধারণ সিগারেটের চেয়ে ১০ গুন বেশি ক্ষতিকর।

পাশাপাশি, বিশ্বে সর্বোচ্চ তামাক ব্যবহারকারী দেশের তালিকায় বাংলাদেশের নাম প্রথম সারির দিকে। দেশের একটি উল্লেখযোগ্য সংখ্যক তরুণ জনগোষ্ঠী তামাক ব্যবহার করে। এক সমীক্ষায় দেখা গেছে কিশোর বয়সী ধূমপায়ীদের শতকরা ৯০ শতাংশ মাত্র ১৩ বছর বয়সে এ ক্ষতিকর দ্রব্যের সাথে জড়িয়ে পরে। গ্লোবাল ইয়ুথ টোবাক্যো সার্ভে ২০১৩ অনুযায়ী বাংলাদেশে ১৩-১৫ বছর বয়সী কিশোর-কিশোরীদের মধ্যে ৬.৯% তামাক সেবন করে।

এসময় লিও’রা তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইন সংশোধনের ক্ষেত্রে শতভাগ ধূমপানমুক্ত পরিবেশ নিশ্চিতকরণে পাবলিক প্লেসে স্মোকিং জোন বাতিল, তরুদেরকে রক্ষায় ই-সিগারেট নিষিদ্ধকরণ, তামাকজাত দ্রব্যের প্রদর্শনী বন্ধ ও বিড়ি-সিগারেটের খূচরা বিক্রয় নিষিদ্ধের পক্ষে বিভিন্ন ফেস্টুন নিয়ে ক্যাম্পেইনে অংশ নেয়।

এ সময় অনুষ্ঠানে প্রধান অতিথি হিসেবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন, ডিস্ট্রিক গভর্নর লায়ন মোঃ আব্দুল ওহাব, বিশেষ অতিথি হিসেবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন, সাবেক ডিস্ট্রিক গভর্নর লায়ন জালাল আহমেদ, গেস্ট অব অনার হিসেবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন, লায়ন মোহাম্মাদ হানিফ এবং লায়ন শংকর কুমার রায়। এছাড়াও লিও মোঃ আকিব দিপু, লিও আলামিন রাব্বি, রিজোন ডিরেক্টর, লিও আরিফ মাহাদি,লিও মোঃ আমিনুর রহমান রাসেল, লিও মোঃ জহিরুল ইসলামসহ লিওজেলা এবং লিও ওয়েসিস ক্লাবের একাধিক সদস্যবৃন্দ।

অনুষ্ঠানে কী-নোট স্পিকার হিসেবে ছিলেন ঢাকা আহছানিয়া মিশন স্বাস্থ্য ও ওয়াশ সেক্টরের পরিচালক লায়ন ইকবাল মাসুদ, লায়ন সামিউল মুক্তাদির এবং লায়ন ডা. মাহফুজুর রহমান।#

Leo members demanded the speedy passing of the draft tobacco control law

Young members of the Lions Club have demanded that the amended draft of the Tobacco Control Act by the Health Ministry be passed quickly to save the nation from the dangers of e-cigarettes and tobacco use.

The young Leo members of Leo District 315 A-2 made such a demand after a program organized by the Lions Club of Dhaka Oasis at Agargao in Capital on Saturday (17 May 2023) afternoon.

They said that recently the trend of using e-cigarettes among young people is increasing alarmingly. A study in Japan found that e-cigarettes are 10 times more harmful than regular cigarettes.

Besides, the name Bangladesh is on the first row in the list of countries with the highest tobacco consumption in the world. A significant number of young people in the country use tobacco. A study found that 90 percent of teenage smokers become addicted to a harmful substance by age 13. According to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey 2013, 6.9% of adolescents aged 13-15 in Bangladesh use tobacco.

Meanwhile, the Leos took part in the campaign with various festoons for the amendment of the Tobacco Control Act, banning of smoking zones in public places to ensure a 100% smoke-free environment, banning of e-cigarettes to protect the youth, prohibiting the exhibition of tobacco products and banning the single stick sale of bidi-cigarettes.

On this occasion, District Governor Ln. Md Abdul Wahab was present as chief guest, former District Governor Ln. Jalal Ahmed MJF was present as a special guest, Ln. Mohammad Hanif and Ln. Shankar Kumar Roy was present as guest of honor. Leo Md. Akib Dipu, Leo Alamin Rabbi, Region Director, Leo Arif Mahadi, Leo Md. Aminur Rahman Russell, Leo Md. Zahirul Islam and several members of LeoZela and Leo Oasis Club were also present.

Director of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health and Wash Sector Ln. Iqbal Masud, Ln. Samiul Muktadir and Ln. Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiyan was the keynote speaker at the event. #

