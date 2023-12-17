প্রেস রিলিজ

নতুন প্রজন্মকে বাংলাদেশের সমাজ ও সংস্কৃতির আলোকে গড়ে তুলতে হলে হজরত খানবাহাদুর আহছাউল্লা (র)-কে তরুণ প্রজন্মের সামনে তুলে ধরতে হবে। এমনকি তাঁর উদারতা, মানবতা সৃষ্টি তরুণদের মাঝে ছড়িয়ে দিতে আমাদের সকলকে একত্রে কাজ করতে হবে।

খানবাহাদুর আহছানউল্লা অসহায়, পিছিয়ে পড়া ও সুবিধাবঞ্চিত মানুষেদের মাঝে শিক্ষার আলো জ্বালাতেও অনন্য ভূমিকা পালন করেন।

রবিবার (১৭ ডিসেম্বর’২৩) সকালে ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের আর সি মজুমদার হলে হজরত খানবাহাদুর আহছাউল্লা (র.) এঁর ১৫০তম জন্মবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে মাসব্যাপী কর্মসূচির অংশ্য হিসেবে ঢাকা আহছানিয়া মিশন ইয়ুথ ফোরাম ফর হেলথ এন্ড ওয়েলবিয়িং আয়োজিত ‘মানবতার সেবায় তারুণ্য শীর্ষক’ সেমিনারে এমন মন্তব্য করেন বক্তারা।

অনুষ্ঠানে ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপ-উপাচার্য অধ্যাপক ড. মুহাম্মদ সামাদ বলেন , খানবাহাদুর আহ্ছানউল্লা (র.) রচিত গ্রন্থ ও কর্মজীবন থেকে তরুণদের সুন্দর জীবন গঠনে শিক্ষা নেয়ার আছে। খানবাহাদুর আহ্ছানউল্লার আদর্শ ও ধ্যান-ধারণাকে তরুণদের মাঝে ছড়িয়ে দিতে হবে।

বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের সাবেক গভর্নর ড. আতাউর রহমান তার বক্তব্যে বলেন, নতুন প্রজন্মের সাথে খানবাহাদুর আহছানউল্লা (র) এঁর জীবন ও সমাজ গঠনে তাঁর যে অবদান সেগুলো সম্পর্কে পরিচয় করিয়ে দিতে হবে। তিনি বলেন, ডিজিটাল এই যুগে খানবাহাদুর আহছানউল্লা সম্পর্কে ছোট ছোট ভিডিও ক্লিপ করে সামাজিক বিভিন্ন যোগাযোগ মাধ্যমে ছড়িয়ে দিতে হবে।

সেমিনারে অন্যান্যদের মধ্য বক্তব্য রাখেন, ঢাবি মনোবিজ্ঞান বিভাগের প্রধান, অধ্যাপক ড. মোঃ কামাল উদ্দিন, আমরা মানুষ ফাউন্ডেশনের প্রেসিডেন্ট শামীমা ইসলাম তুষ্টি, এটিএন বাংলার সংবাদ পাঠিকা শারমিন মিশু।

ঢাকা আহছানিয়া মিশনের সহ-সভাপতি আলহাজ্জ প্রফেসর ড. আবু তৈয়ব আবু আহমেদের সভাপতিত্বে স্বাগত বক্তব্য রাখেন ইয়ুথ ফোরাম ফর হেলথ এন্ড ওয়েলবিয়িং-এর সমন্বয়কারী মারজানা মুনতাহা।

Press Release

Hazrat Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah (R.) a Beacon of Inspiration for the Youth: Speakers

To foster the ideals of Hazrat Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah (R.) and illuminate the path for the youth of Bangladesh in the light of our society and culture, it is imperative to present him as a guiding figure for the new generation. His generosity and humanitarian values should resonate among the youth, urging us all to work collectively to spread the light of education even among the underprivileged and marginalized.

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Dhaka Ahsania Mission Youth Forum for Health and Well-being organized a seminar titled “Youth for Humanity” in observance of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Hazrat Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah (R.) at Dhaka University’s R. C. Majumdar Hall. Speakers at the event emphasized the need to draw inspiration from Hazrat Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah’s teachings and life to shape a beautiful and purposeful life for the youth.

Dr. Muhammad Samad, Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, stated that the writings and life of Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah provide valuable lessons for the youth to construct a meaningful life. He stressed the importance of instilling the ideals and philosophy of Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah among the youth.

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Ataur Rahman proposed the creation of short video clips to disseminate information about Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah through various social media channels.

Other speakers at the seminar included Dr. Mohammad Kamal Uddin, Head of the Department of Dhaka University Sociology, Shamima Islam Tusti, President of Amra Manush Foundation, and Sharmin Mishu, journalist from ATN Bangla.

Prof. Dr. Abu Tweb Abu Ahmed, Vice President of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Chaired this event, and Marjana Muntaha, from the Youth Forum for Health and Well-being extended a warm welcome speech.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...