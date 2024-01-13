ডাইফ সেবা সপ্তাহ শুরু রবিবার

প্রথমবারের মতো ‘ডাইফ সেবা সপ্তাহ ২০২৪’ পালন করতে যাচ্ছে কলকারখানা ও প্রতিষ্ঠান পরিদর্শন অধিদপ্তর (ডাইফ)। রবিবার (১৪ জানুয়ারি) থেকে বৃহস্পতিবার (১৮ জানুয়ারি) পর্যন্ত চলবে এই সেবা সপ্তাহ। এবারের প্রতিপাদ্য ‘সবার জন্য নিরাপদ কর্মপরিবেশ’।

অধিদপ্তরের প্রধান কার্যালয় ও মাঠপর্যায়ের উপমহাপরিদর্শকের কার্যালয়গুলোতে সকাল ৯টা থেকে বিকেল ৪টা পর্যন্ত সেবা প্রদানের কার্যক্রম চলবে।

প্রধান কার্যালয়ের সঙ্গে ঢাকা উপমহাপরিদর্শকের কার্যালয় একত্রে রাজধানীর বিজয়নগরস্থ শ্রম ভবনের গ্রাউন্ড ফ্লোরে সেবা সপ্তাহ পালন করবে। অধিদপ্তরের মাঠপর্যায়ের বাকী ৩০টি উপমহাপরিদর্শকের কার্যালয় নিজ নিজ কার্যালয়ে সেবা সপ্তাহ পালন করবে।

সেবা সপ্তাহে কারখানার লে-আউট প্ল্যান অনুমোদন, সম্প্রসারণ ও সংশোধন; কারখানা/প্রতিষ্ঠান/দোকানের লাইসেন্স প্রদান, নবায়ন ও সংশোধন; ঠিকাদার সংস্থার লাইসেন্স প্রদান ও নবায়ন; কারখানা বা প্রতিষ্ঠানের চাকুরিবিধি অনুমোদন; শ্রম বিষয়ক লিখিত অভিযোগ নিষ্পত্তি, দুর্ঘটনায় আহত ও নিহত শ্রমিকদের ক্ষতিপূরণ প্রদানে আইনগত ব্যবস্থা গ্রহণ ও তথ্য অধিকার বিষয়ক আবেদনপত্র গ্রহণসহ অধিদপ্তরের অন্যান্য সেবা প্রদান করা হবে।

উল্লেখ্য, শোভন কর্মপরিবেশ নিশ্চিতকরণে কাজ করছে ডাইফ। শ্রম অভিযোগ নিষ্পত্তি, শ্রমিকদের মাতৃত্ব কল্যাণ সুবিধা নিশ্চিতকরণ, বাধ্যতামূলক গ্রুপ বীমা চালুকরণ, শিশুশ্রম নিরসন, সেইফটি কমিটি গঠন, কারখানায় সংঘটিত দুর্ঘটনার ক্ষতিপূরণ প্রদান নিশ্চিতকরণ, আইনানুগ কর্মঘণ্টা ও মজুরি বাস্তবায়ন, কর্মক্ষেত্রে পেশাগত স্বাস্থ্য ও সুরক্ষা বিষয়াদি তদারকি এবং কল্যাণমূলক ব্যবস্থাসমূহ বাস্তবায়নের লক্ষ্যে কার্যক্রম পরিচালনা করছে শ্রম ও কর্মসংস্থান মন্ত্রণালয়ের অধীন এই অধিদপ্তর। এছাড়াও কর্মক্ষেত্রে স্থিতিশীলতা বজায় রাখার জন্য শ্রমিক, মালিক, সরকার এবং বিভিন্ন দেশি ও আন্তর্জাতিক সংস্থার মাঝে সেতুবন্ধনের কাজ করে যাচ্ছে ডাইফ।

DIFE Service Week Starts on Sunday

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) will observe ‘DIFE Service Week 2024’ for the first time scheduled to be held from Sunday (January 14) to Thursday (January 18). The theme for this service week is ‘Safe Working Environment for all’.

The headquarters of DIFE, along with the regional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) offices, will run programs from 9 AM to 4 PM in the week.

The DIG office in Dhaka, coordinated with the headquarters, will participate in the service week on the ground floor of the Shromo Bhavan at Bijoy Nagar, Dhaka. The other 30 regional DIG offices will also observe the service week at their premises.

During the week, DIFE will facilitate the service seekers with its services, including approval of factory layout plans, expansion, and modification of layout plans; issuance and renewal of licenses for factories/establishments/shops/outsourcing contracting agencies, approval of employment rules, disposal of labor complaints, compensation for workplace accidents, and acceptance of RTI applications and so on.

It is worth mentioning that DIFE is relentlessly striving to ensure a safe working environment. The department is sincerely working on resolving labor-related complaints, ensuring maternity benefits for workers, initiating mandatory group insurance, addressing child labor issues, forming safety committees in factories, ensuring compensation for workplace accidents, enforcing labor laws and wage regulations, overseeing occupational health and safety in the workplace, and implementing various welfare measures. In addition, DIFE is maintaining collaboration among workers, employers, the government, and various national and international organizations to ensure stability in the workplace.

