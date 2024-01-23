সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি

গণপ্রজাতন্ত্রী বাংলাদেশ সরকারের স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী আসাদুজ্জামান খান কামাল এমপি’র সাথে সৌজন্য সাক্ষাৎ করা হয়েছে। ২২ জানুয়ারি রাত ৯ টায় স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর ধানমন্ডিস্থ্য বাসভবনে তাঁর সাথে সৌজন্য সাক্ষাৎ করেন ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের একটি প্রতিনিধি দল।

এসময় মন্ত্রী মহোদয়কে ফুলেল শুভেচ্ছা ও অভিবাদন জানান ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন স্বাস্থ্য ও ওয়াশ সেক্টরের পরিচালক জনাব ইকবাল মাসুদ।

সাক্ষাৎকালে তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রকল্পসহ ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের বিভিন্ন কার্যক্রম সম্পর্কে অবহিত করা হয়।

এ সময় স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী মিশনের কাজে সর্বাত্মক সহযোগিতা করার আশ্বাস প্রদান করেন।

পরে আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন ক্যানসার এন্ড জেনারেল হাসপাতালের পক্ষ থেকে স্যুভেনির তুলে দেন হাসপাতালের প্লানিং এন্ড ডেভেলপমেন্ট বিভাগের পরিচালক আর্কিটেক্ট কাজী শামীমা শারমিন মেঘনা। এসময় উপস্থিত ছিলেন স্বাস্থ্য সেক্টরের তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রকল্পের সমন্বয়কারী মো. শরিফুল ইসলাম।

Press Release

Home Minister Extends Full Support to Dhaka Ahsania Mission’s Initiatives

In a significant development, a delegation from the Dhaka Ahsaniya Mission recently paid a courtesy meeting with Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The meeting, held on January 22 at 9 pm, took place at the minister’s Dhanmondi residence.

Director of Health and Wash Sector Dhaka Ahsania Mission Mr. Iqbal Masud, conveyed warm greetings to the Home Minister. The meeting served as a platform to discuss various mission initiatives, with a particular emphasis on the ongoing tobacco control project.

During the interaction, the delegation informed the Home Minister about the diverse activities undertaken by the Dhaka Ahsania Mission, shedding light on the progress of the tobacco control project. In a positive turn of events, the Home Minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, assured the mission of his full cooperation and support in their endeavors.

In a symbolic gesture, architect Kazi Shamima Sharmin Meghna, the director of the planning and development department of the Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital, presented souvenirs to the Home Minister.

Md. Shariful Islam, the Health Sector Coordinator of the Tobacco Control project, was also present at that time.

