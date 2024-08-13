সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি

আন্তর্জাতিক যুব দিবস ২০২৪

ঢাকা, ১২ আগস্ট ২০২৪: ‘‘নতুন বাংলাদেশ’’-এর স্বপ্নসারথি শিক্ষার্থী-জনতার প্রত্যাশা পূরণে রাষ্ট্রকাঠামোর আমূল সংস্কারের মাধ্যমে একটি গণতান্ত্রিক, বৈষম্যমুক্ত, অসাম্প্রদায়িক, স্বচ্ছ ও জবাবদিহিমূলক রাষ্ট্রকাঠামো বিনির্মাণের আহ্বান জানিয়েছে ট্রান্সপারেন্সি ইন্টারন্যাশনাল বাংলাদেশ (টিআইবি)। সংস্থাটি বিশ্বাস করে, সাধারণ মানুষের ভোটাধিকার, ন্যায়বিচার, মানবাধিকার, মতপ্রকাশ ও গণমাধ্যমের স্বাধীনতার নিশ্চয়তাসহ একটি সুশাসিত বাংলাদেশ বিনির্মাণের চাহিদা চিরজাগ্রত রাখতে তারুণ্যই নেতৃত্ব দেবে। সেই পথ পরিক্রমায় অন্তবর্তীকালীন সরকারকে এই স্বপ্ন বাস্তবায়নের উপযুক্ত রাষ্ট্র সংস্কার ও জাতীয় রাজনৈতিক বন্দোবস্ত অর্জনের পরিবেশ সৃষ্টি করতে হবে।

আজ আন্তর্জাতিক যুব দিবস উপলক্ষ্যে প্রেরিত এক সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে টিআইবির নির্বাহী পরিচালক ড. ইফতেখারুজ্জামান বলেন, ‘তরুণ শিক্ষার্থীদের নেতৃত্বে এক অভূতপূর্ব অভ্যুত্থানের মধ্য দিয়ে নজিরবিহীন প্রাণহানি ও ত্যাগের বিনিময়ে কর্তৃত্ববাদী সরকারের পতনের সাক্ষী হয়েছি আমরা। এই অভ্যুত্থানই প্রমাণ করে অদম্য, অপ্রতিরোধ্য তারুণ্যকে উপেক্ষা বা নিপীড়নের মাধ্যমে ক্ষমতায় টিকে থাকা যায় না। সকল রাজনৈতিক দলসহ সংশ্লিষ্ট সকল পক্ষকে এই আন্দোলন থেকে শিক্ষা নিতে হবে-তারুণ্যের শক্তিকে দমন নয়, বরং তাদের তথ্য জনগণের ন্যায্য মানবাধিকার নিশ্চিতের উপযোগী রাষ্ট্রব্যবস্থা গড়ে তুলতে হবে। যে নতুন দিনের শুভসূচনা হয়েছে, এর মধ্য দিয়ে মুক্তিযুদ্ধের প্রকৃত চেতনার আলোকে রাষ্ট্রকাঠামোর আমূল পরিবর্তনের মাধ্যমে এদেশের সাধারণ মানুষের ভোটাধিকার, ন্যায়বিচার, মানবাধিকার, মতপ্রকাশ ও গণমাধ্যমের স্বাধীনতা নিশ্চয়তাসহ একটি বৈষম্যমুক্ত, অসাম্প্রদায়িক, স্বচ্ছ, জবাবদিহিমূলক সুশাসিত স্বদেশ বিনির্মাণে তরুণরাই আমাদের পথ দেখাবে বলে আমরা বিশ্বাস করি। ’

সম্ভাবনাময় যুব জনগোষ্ঠীকে জাতীয় অর্জনের মূল চালিকাশক্তি বিবেচনা করে আন্তর্জাতিক যুব দিবস ২০২৪ উপলক্ষ্যে টিআইবির সঙ্গে সংশ্লিষ্ট তরুণ প্রজন্মের অংশীজনরা বেশ কিছু সুপারিশ করেছে। এর মধ্যে রয়েছে- তরুণদের আশা-আকাক্সক্ষার ভিত্তিতে বৈষম্যহীন, সাম্য ও মেধাভিত্তিক, গণতান্ত্রিক, জবাবদিহিমূলক, সুশাসিত, বৈষম্য ও দুর্নীতিমুক্ত নতুন বাংলাদেশ বিনির্মাণে সকলকে যার যার অবস্থান থেকে অঙ্গীকারবদ্ধ ও সক্রিয় উদ্যোগী হওয়া; এমন রাষ্ট্রকাঠামো গড়া, যা দীর্ঘকাল লালিত কলুষিত ও দুবৃর্ত্তায়িত রাজনীতির পরাজয়ের শিক্ষা অনুসরণে বাকস্বাধীনতা ও মুক্ত গণমাধ্যমসহ মানবাধিকারভিত্তিক, জনকল্যাণমূলক, অংশগ্রহণ ও অন্তর্ভুক্তিমূলক গণতান্ত্রিক “নতুন বাংলাদেশ” বিনির্মাণে সক্ষম হয়; রাষ্ট্রীয় ও সাংবিধানিক প্রতিষ্ঠানসমূহের দলীয়করণ বন্ধ করে পুরো প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক কাঠামোকে ঢেলে সাজাতে হবে, যাতে এই সংস্থাসমূহ কখনোই সরকারের ক্ষমতালিপ্সা চরিতার্থের হাতিয়ারে পরিণত না হয়।

টিআইবির সুপারিশমালায় আরো রয়েছে বহুমাত্রিক ও বহুপর্যায়ের নজিরবিহীন ও নির্মম মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘনের দৃষ্টান্তমূলক জবাবদিহি নিশ্চিত করা, এক্ষেত্রে জাতীয় ও আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে গ্রহণযোগ্য তদন্ত নিশ্চিতে জাতিসংঘের উদ্যোগে সম্পূর্ণ স্বাধীন কমিশন গঠন করার মাধ্যমে দোষীদের দৃষ্টান্তমূলক শাস্তি নিশ্চিত করা। এ ছাড়াও প্রতিবাদের অধিকার, সমাবেশের স্বাধীনতা, গণমাধ্যমের স্বাধীনতা ও বাকস্বাধীনতার মতো মৌলিক অধিকারসমূহ নিশ্চিতে প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক এবং আইনি কাঠামো নিশ্চিত করা; সরকারি পদ-পদবী ও জনপ্রতিনিধিত্বকে দুর্নীতির লাইসেন্স হিসেবে ব্যবহারের মাধ্যমে অবৈধ অর্থ-সম্পদ অর্জন ও বিস্তারের পথ চিরতরে রূদ্ধ করা; তথ্য, বাক ও মত প্রকাশের অন্যতম মাধ্যম ইন্টারনেট ও সামাজিক যোগাযোগ মাধ্যম বন্ধ করার ফ্যাসিস্ট-পদ্ধতি চিরতরে বন্ধ করার কার্যকর কৌশল নির্ধারণ করা; মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘন প্রতিরোধ করার লক্ষ্যে সংশ্লিষ্ট সংস্থাসহ আইনের শাসনের সঙ্গে জড়িত সকল প্রতিষ্ঠান তথা সার্বিক রাষ্ট্রকাঠামো ঢেলে সাজাতে জাতীয় ঐক্যমত্যের ভিত্তিতে উদ্যোগ গ্রহণ; সকল ধরনের ভয়-ভীতির ঊর্ধ্বে উঠে আপামর জনগণ যাতে নির্ভয়ে মতামত ব্যক্ত করতে পারে তার টেকসই ব্যবস্থা গ্রহণের সুপারিশ করেছে টিআইবি।

….

Press Release

International Youth Day 2024

The youth-envisioned ‘New Bangladesh’ must ensure democratic and accountable governance, human rights and freedom from discrimination and corruption: TIB

Dhaka, 12 August 2024: The youth–envisioned ‘new Bangladesh’ must ensure democratic and accountable governance that is free from discrimination, corruption and injustice including all forms of violation of human rights, says Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB). To mark the International Youth Day 2024, TIB has called for a comprehensive reconstruction of the state structure and creation of a new political and governance construct with public interest at the core. It also asserted the confidence that the youth will continue to be the driving force behind the nation’s efforts to guarantee the people’s right to vote, justice, human rights, and freedom of expression and free media. TIB urges the interim government to ensure that the necessary structure and environment conducive to the realization of this vision are created.

In a press statement, TIB Executive Director Dr. Iftekharuzzaman said, “We have witnessed that, the youth have led an unprecedented upsurge, which has resulted in the collapse of a dictatorial regime at unprecedented costs in terms of loss of lives and deprivation of fundamental rights. This fall of the authoritarian regime demonstrates that the indomitable spirit of the youth cannot be stifled by neglect or oppression. One of the most critical lessons from this movement is that tyranny, born of a blatant lack of responsibility, accountability, transparency, and good governance, must pay the ultimate price. All stakeholders, including political parties, must learn from this movement that the power of the students cannot be suppressed. Instead, an environment must be created in which the youth can be vocal about their well-deserved rights and legitimate demands. With the start of this promising new era and the significant transformation of the state structure consistent with the genuine spirit of the liberation war, we have faith that the youth will drive the nation to constructing a nation that ensures fundamental freedoms and is devoid of discrimination and communalism. Their aspiration is to establish a democratic, transparent and accountably governed country where the right to vote, justice, human rights, freedom of speech, and free media are ensured.”

The youth stakeholders involved with TIB have made several key recommendations on the occasion of International Youth Day 2024, recognizing the youth as a vital force in driving national progress. Among these recommendations are – a call upon everyone to be dedicated to actively creating a new Bangladesh based on the aspirations of the youth, free from discrimination, and a society based on equality, meritocracy, democracy, accountability, and good governance; creating a state structure that upholds a democracy based on human rights, public welfare, participatory, and inclusive, with guaranteed freedoms of speech and the press; reorganizing the entire institutional framework to stop the politicization of state and constitutional institutions and guaranteeing that they never serve as tools for a partisan power-hungry agenda.

The recommendations of the youth include ensuring strict accountability for unprecedented and brutal human rights violations based on nationally and internationally acceptable investigation with the participation of the United Nations, establishing strong institutional and legal frameworks that protect fundamental rights such as the right to protest, freedom of assembly, freedom of the media, and freedom of speech. Additionally, the recommendations aim to permanently eliminate the acquisition and expansion of illicit wealth through the misuse of public office and corrupt practices. The TIB also advocates for the development of effective strategies to permanently stop the authoritarian shutdown of the internet and social media, which are crucial platforms for information, free speech, and expression. Furthermore, the recommendations propose restructuring all institutions involved in the rule of law and the broader state structure based on national consensus to prevent any further human rights violations in the future. On top of all, sustainable measures should be taken to ensure that the youth can freely express their opinions without fear.

Post Views: ৯

Like this: Like Loading...