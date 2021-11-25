রিজভী বলেন, ৮টি ভিন্ন ভিন্ন পরিবারের গল্প ও ৬৫ জনের অধিক অভিনেতা-অভিনেত্রী যদি একটি ধারাবাহিকে থাকে, তবে বৃহৎ পরিসরের সেই নাটকটি লেখা বাস্তবিকই বেশ কঠিন কাজ। তবে সেই কঠিন কাজটি করেও তৃপ্তি পাওয়া যায়, যদি দর্শকরা সেটি সাদরে গ্রহণ করেন। ‘নাটাই ঘুড়ি’ নাটকটি নিয়ে ইতিমধ্যে দর্শক- সমালোচকদের কাছ থেকে পজিটিভ রেসপন্স পেয়েছি। বিশেষত নাটকটির সংলাপ দর্শকরা পছন্দ করেছেন। আর দর্শকদের ভালো লাগার মাঝেই আমার সার্থকতা।

রিজভী জানান, এমদাদুল হকের পরিচালনায় ‘নাটাই ঘুড়ি’ ধারাবাহিকটি প্রতি সপ্তাহের মঙ্গল ও বুধবার রাত ৯-৩০ মিনিটে একুশে টেলিভিশনে প্রচারিত হচ্ছে।

এদিকে নতুন আরো বেশ কিছু খন্ড ও ধারাবাহিক নাটক লেখার কাজ নিয়ে রিজভী বর্তমানে ব্যস্ত রয়েছেন বলে জানিয়েছেন। আগামী বছর তার নতুন কাজগুলো দর্শকরা দেখতে পাবেন বলে রিজভী জানিয়েছেন।

I am getting a good response with ‘Natai Ghuri’: Rizvi/

Viewers liked the dialogue of ‘Natai Ghuri’: Rizvi/

The drama series ‘Natai Ghuri’ started airing on Ekushey Television on September 7 this year. In the meantime, 22 episodes of the play have been aired. Rezaur Rahman Rizvi, the playwright of the play, said that he is getting a good response from the audience and the critics for the aired episodes.

Rizvi said that if there were stories from 8 different families and more than 65 actors and actresses in a drama serial, it would be a difficult task to write a large-scale drama. But even with that hard work, there is satisfaction, if the audience welcomes it. The play ‘Natai Ghuri’ has already received a positive response from the audience and critics. The audience especially liked the dialogue of the play. And my success lies in the fact that the audience likes it.

Rizvi said that the drama serial ‘Natai Ghuri’ directed by Emdadul Haque is being aired on Ekushey Television every Tuesday and Wednesday night at 9-30 pm.

Meanwhile, Rizvi said that he is currently busy writing several new single drama and drama serials. Rizvi said that the audience will see his new works next year.