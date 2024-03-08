পরিবেশ-বান্ধব ফাইবারগ্লাস রিইনফোর্সড প্লাস্টিক (এফআরপি) দিয়ে তৈরি উন্নত টেলিকমিউনিকেশন টাওয়ার চালু করতে যাচ্ছে ইডটকো বাংলাদেশ ও হুয়াওয়ে টেকনোলজিস (বাংলাদেশ) লিমিটেড। এ উদ্দেশ্যে প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলো একটি সমঝোতা স্মারক (এমওইউ) স্বাক্ষর করেছে। গত সপ্তাহে স্পেনের বার্সেলোনায় আয়োজিত ‘মোবাইল ওয়ার্ল্ড কংগ্রেসে’ (এমডব্লিউসি) এই এমওইউ স্বাক্ষরিত হয়।

এই চুক্তির বাস্তবায়ন হলে, ইডটকো বাংলাদেশ হবে দেশের প্রথম টাওয়ার কোম্পানি যারা মোবাইল নেটওয়ার্ক অপারেটরদের ফাইবারগ্লাস টাওয়ার সমাধান প্রদান করবে। এক্ষেত্রে এফআরপি টাওয়ার তৈরিতে দক্ষতাকে কাজে লাগিয়ে টেকনোলজি পার্টনার হিসেবে ইডটকো টিমের সঙ্গে যৌথভাবে কাজ করবে হুয়াওয়ে।

নতুন এই এফআরপি সল্যুশন্স টাওয়ারের ওজন কমাবে ৪৪ শতাংশ পর্যন্ত এবং ৭৫ শতাংশ পর্যন্ত নির্মাণ দক্ষতা বৃদ্ধি করবে। ফলে এটি হবে দেশের জনবহুল এলাকাগুলোর রুফটপ সাইটের জন্য একটি আদর্শ সমাধান। এই টাওয়ারগুলো এমনভাবে তৈরি করা হয়, যাতে এতে রেডিও তরঙ্গ প্রতিফলিত না হয়। তাই এটি দক্ষ মাইক্রোওয়েভ ট্রান্সমিশন নিশ্চিত করে। এর স্থায়িত্ব কোনো রকম ক্ষতি ছাড়াই হাই ভোল্টেজ সহ্য করার সক্ষমতা প্রদান করে। তাছাড়া, এগুলো ইনস্টল এবং পরিবহন করাও সহজ। এ কারণে আরও দক্ষতার সঙ্গে নির্মাণ প্রক্রিয়া সম্পন্ন করা সম্ভব হয়। এর পরিবেশ-বান্ধব ফিচার কম কার্বন ডাই অক্সাইড নিঃসরণ নিশ্চিত করে এবং ঘন-ঘন রঙ করার প্রয়োজনীয়তাও হ্রাস করে। এই অনন্য টেলিকম অবকাঠামোর মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশের উদীয়মান টাওয়ার ইন্ডাস্ট্রিতে আরও অবদান রাখা সম্ভব।

ইডটকো ও হুয়াওয়ে যৌথভাবে কাজ করার বিষয়ে আশাবাদ ব্যক্ত করেন ইডটকো বাংলাদেশের কান্ট্রি ম্যানেজিং ডিরেক্টর (সিএমডি) সুনীল আইজ্যাক। তাঁর মতে, “আমাদের এই অংশীদারিত্ব হলো বাংলাদেশের সমৃদ্ধিশীল টেলিকম অবকাঠামো উন্নত করার ক্ষেত্রে একটি অসাধারণ সুযোগের উপস্থাপন। আমাদের টেকসই লক্ষ্য বাস্তবায়নে এই চুক্তি একটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা পালন করছে। এই ইন্ডাস্ট্রির ভবিষ্যত গঠনে আমরা প্রতিশ্রুতিবদ্ধ। উন্নত টেকসই অনুশীলনের মাধ্যমে আমরা টেকসই উন্নয়ন লক্ষ্যমাত্রা (এসডিজি) অর্জনের সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশকে যুক্ত রাখার প্রক্রিয়া চালিয়ে যাব। আমরা আশাবাদী যে, হুয়াওয়ে’র সঙ্গে আমাদের এই অংশীদারিত্ব অন্যদেরও এগিয়ে আসতে উৎসাহিত করবে এবং সম্মিলিতভাবে দেশের শিল্প খাতের প্রবৃদ্ধিতে আরও বেশি অবদান রাখবে।”

হুয়াওয়ে সাউথ এশিয়ার ভাইস প্রেসিডেন্ট হুয়ে বলেন, “বাংলাদেশের অবিস্মরণীয় প্রবৃদ্ধিতে ব্যাপক অবদান রেখে চলেছে ইডটকো ও হুয়াওয়ে। এবং আমদের নতুন এই যৌথ পদক্ষেপ প্রতিশ্রুতিরই আরও একটি প্রমাণ। সাইটের সুযোগ-সুবিধার সহজলভ্যতা বৃদ্ধির পাশাপাশি টাওয়ার অবকাঠামো শিল্পে ইতিবাচক পরিবর্তন আনতে আমরা একসাথে কাজ করব। আমি বিশ্বাস করি হুয়াওয়ে’র যুগান্তকারী উদ্ভাবনসমূহ এবং ইডটকো’র দক্ষতার সমন্বয়ে আমরা একটি টেকসই ভবিষ্যতের দিকে এগিয়ে যাব।”

মালয়েশিয়া-ভিত্তিক বিশ্বের ষষ্ঠ বৃহত্তম টেলিকম টাওয়ার অবকাঠামো কোম্পানি ইডটকো গ্রুপ। এর একটি সহযোগী প্রতিষ্ঠান হিসেবে ইডটকো বাংলাদেশ টেকসই অবকাঠামোর তৈরির মাধ্যমে একটি টেকসই পৃথিবী গড়তে ইডটকো প্রতিশ্রুতিবদ্ধ। আর তাই ব্যাম্বু টাওয়ার, হাইব্রিড সোলার-উইন্ড টাওয়ার, স্পান প্রিস্ট্রেসড কংক্রিট টাওয়ার এবং স্মার্ট পোল স্ট্রিট ফার্নিচারের মতো বিভিন্ন উদ্ভাবনী ও পরিবেশ-বান্ধব সমাধানের এর মধ্যেই নিয়ে এসেছে। এছাড়াও দেশের একটি শীর্ষস্থানীয় বেসরকারি প্রতিষ্ঠান হিসাবে ইডটকো ধারাবাহিকভাবে বিভিন্ন উদ্যোগের মাধ্যমে এসডিজি অর্জনের জন্য কাজ করে যাচ্ছে। এবংএকইসঙ্গে টেকসই যাত্রার অগ্রগতির বিষয়ে স্বচ্ছতা রক্ষার্থে অঙ্গীকারবদ্ধ প্রতিষ্ঠানটি।

EDOTCO, Huawei, Signs MoU to Deploy BD’s First Fiberglass Tower

EDOTCO Bangladesh and Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited signed an MoU to introduce advanced eco-friendly telecommunications tower made of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP). The MoU signing was held at the world’s most coveted event, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last week.

Through this collaboration, EDOTCO Bangladesh will become the first TowerCo in the country to offer the fiberglass tower solutions to the Mobile Network Operators. As a technology partner Huawei will provide expertise to complete the FRP tower jointly EDOTCO team.

The innovative FRP solutions will reduce up to 44% tower weight and increase construction efficiency up to 75%, which are ideal for rooftop sites in the density areas of the country. These towers are engineered not to reflect radio waves, ensuring efficient microwave transmission, while their durability allows them to withstand high voltage without damage. Additionally, they are easy to install and transport, contributing to a more efficient construction process. Its environment friendly features ensure low CO2 emissions and lessen the need for frequent painting. These unique telecom infrastructures are poised to drive innovation in Bangladesh’s evolving tower industry landscape.

Sunil Issac, Country Managing Director of EDOTCO Bangladesh, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration represents a remarkable opportunity to enhance Bangladesh’s thriving telecom infrastructure and play an instrumental role in realizing our sustainability vision. We are dedicated to shape the future of this industry and continue to enable connected Bangladesh with advanced sustainable practices in line with SDGs. We are optimistic that this partnership with Huawei will encourage others to come forward and collectively contribute more to the country’s industry growth.”

Huyue, Vice President, Carrier Network Business Group, Huawei South Asia said, “The collaboration between EDOTCO and Huawei signifies our collective commitment as global innovators to be a major contributor towards Bangladesh monumental growth. This partnership enhances site facility availability and is set to bring positive change in the tower infrastructure industry. With Huawei’s pioneering solutions and EDOTCO’s expertise, we are committed to set an example in our journey towards sustainability through innovation.”Top of Form

EDOTCO Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Malaysia-based EDOTCO Group, the sixth-largest telecom tower infrastructure company in the world, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainable infrastructure. The company’s dedication to sustainable practices is evident in its innovative and eco-friendly solutions, such as the Bamboo Tower, Hybrid Solar-Wind Tower, Spun Prestressed Concrete Towers, and Smart Pole Street Furniture. EDOTCO is a leading private sector in the country that has consistently worked towards achieving the SDGs through various initiatives and is committed to transparently sharing its progress in the sustainability journey.

Like this: Like Loading...