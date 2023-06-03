প্রেস রিলিজ

প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে তামাক পণ্যের দাম বাড়ানো হলেও, মূল্যবৃদ্ধির হার হতাশজনক বলে মনে করছেন তরুণরা। তারা বলছেন, এই বাজেট তামাকমুক্ত তরুণ সমাজ গঠন ও প্রধানমন্ত্রী ঘোষিত ২০৪০ সালের মধ্যে তামাক মুক্ত দেশ গঠনের অন্তরায়।

৩ জুন, শনিবার সকালে রাজধানীর শ্যামলীস্থ ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন স্বাস্থ্য সেক্টরের অর্কিড রুমে আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন ইয়ুথ ফর হেলথ এন্ড ওয়েলবিং আয়োজিত ঘোষিত জাতীয় বাজেটের উপর প্রতিক্রিয়া অনুষ্ঠানে তরুণরা বলেন, বর্তমানে সিগারেটের বাজারে ৭৫ শতাংশই নিম্নস্তরের দখলে যার প্রধান ভোক্তা মূলত দরিদ্র ও তরুণ জনগোষ্ঠী। নিম্নস্তরের শলাকা প্রতি ৫০ পয়সা মূল্যবৃদ্ধি দরিদ্র ও তরুণ জনোগোষ্ঠীকে কোনভাবেই সিগারেটে নিরুৎসাহিত করবে না। কেননা মাথাপিছু আয়বৃদ্ধি এবং মূল্যস্ফীতি বিবেচনায় নিলে প্রকৃত অর্থে সিগারেটের দাম বিগত বছরের তুলনায় কমে গেছে। এতে করে সস্তা সিগারেটের ব্যবহার আশংকাজনক হারে বেড়ে যাবে। এবং তাদের স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকি আরো বহুগুনে বাড়বে।

সংগঠনটির সমন্বয়ক মারজানা মুনতাহা জানান, করহারের ক্ষেত্রে নিম্নস্তরের সিগারেটের ক্ষেত্রে ১ শতাংশ বাড়িয়ে ৫৮% করা হয়েছে, যদিও ৬৫% করহারের যে সুপারিশ বিশেষজ্ঞরা দিয়েছিলেন তা আমলে আনা হয়নি। অন্যান্য স্তরে করহার ৬৫%-এ অপরিবর্তিত রাখা হয়েছে। তিনি আরও জানান, শলাকা প্রতি ৫০ পয়সা বাড়লেও ভাংতি জটিলতায় বাজারে বিক্রয় হবে মূলত ১ টাকা বাড়িয়ে। এতে করে বাড়তি মুনাফার সুযোগ পেয়ে লাভবান হবে কোম্পানী, আর বাড়তি রাজস্ব থেকে বঞ্চিত হবে সরকার।

সংগঠনটির আরেক সদস্য তাসনিম হাসান আবির জানান, তরুণরা মারাত্মকভাবে ই-সিগারেটে আসক্ত এবং এর হার দিন দিন বেড়েই চলেছে। ফলে মারাত্মক স্বাস্থ্য ঝুঁকিতে রয়েছে তারা। প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে ই-সিগারেট আমদানি কর বাড়িয়ে ২১২ শতাংশ করা হয়েছে। এটা নি:সন্দেহে একটি ইতিবাচক পদক্ষেপ। তবে, এই পদক্ষেপের ফলে স্বাস্থ্য ক্ষতির বিবেচনায় ই-সিগারেট নিষিদ্ধের যে সুপারিশ বিশেষজ্ঞ মহল থেকে দীর্ঘদিন ধরে করা হচ্ছিল তা বাস্তবায়িত হলো না বরং পক্ষান্তরে এটা বৈধতার দিকেই এগুলো- যা হতাশাজনক।

এ সময় ঢাকা আহছানিয়া মিশন ইয়ুথ ফর হেলথ এন্ড ওয়েলবিং তিনটি বাজেট প্রস্তাবনা পেশ করেন এগুলো হলঃ

১। সকল সিগারেট ব্রান্ডে অভিন্ন করভারসহ (সম্পূরক শুল্ক চূড়ান্ত খুচরা মূল্যের ৬৫%) মূল্যস্তরভিত্তিক সুনির্দিষ্ট এক্সাইজ (সম্পূরক) শুল্ক প্রচলন করা।

২। ফিল্টারযুক্ত ও ফিল্টারবিহীন বিড়িতে অভিন্ন করভারসহ সুনির্দিষ্ট এক্সাইজ (সম্পূরক) শুল্ক প্রচলন করা।

৩। জর্দা এবং গুলের কর ও দাম বৃদ্ধিসহ সুনির্দিষ্ট এক্সাইজ শুল্ক (সম্পূরক শুল্ক চূড়ান্ত খুচরা মূল্যের ৬০%) প্রচলন করা।

৪। তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইনের খসড়া দ্রুত পাশ করতে হবে।

দেশের মোট জনসংখ্যার এক চতুর্থাংশ তরুণ। বিশাল এই জনগোষ্ঠিকে তামাকের করাল গ্রাস থেকে মুক্ত করতে হলে তামাক পণ্যের উপর অধিক হারে করারোপ করতে হবে ও তরুন সমাজকে কোম্পানির প্রভাবমুক্ত রাখতে নানা কর্মসূচি গ্রহণ করতে হবে বলেও মনে করেছে ঢাকা আহছানিয়া মিশন ইয়ুথ ফর হেলথ এন্ড ওয়েলবিং।

Press release

Youth Reaction on National Budget FY 2023-24: Context Tobacco Tax

Although the price of tobacco products has been increased in the proposed budget, the youth feel that the rate of price increase is disappointing. They say that this budget is an obstacle to creating a tobacco-free young society and creating a tobacco-free country by 2040 as announced by the Prime Minister.

Currently, 75 percent of the cigarette market is occupied by the lower level whose main consumers are mainly the poor and young people. A price hike of 50 paise per low-end cigarette will not discourage the poor and young population from taking up cigarettes. Because per capita income growth and price inflation are taken into account, cigarette prices have decreased in real terms compared to previous years. This will increase the consumption of cheap cigarettes at an alarming rate. And their health risks will increase manifold, said youths in the reaction ceremony on the announced national budget organized by the Ahsania Mission Youth for Health and Wellbeing, on Saturday morning, June 3, at the Orchid Room of the Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector in Shyamli of the capital.

Marjana Muntaha, the coordinator of the forum, said that the tax rate for low-end cigarettes has been increased by 1 percent to 58%, although the 65% tax rate recommended by experts has not been considered. The tax rate at other levels has been kept unchanged at 65%. He also said that even if every piece increases by 50 paisa, due to the complexity of the change, it will be sold at an increase of 1 taka. By doing this, the company will benefit by getting additional profit opportunities, and the government will be deprived of additional revenue.

Another member of the forum, Tasnim Hasan Abir, said that young people are seriously addicted to e-cigarettes and the rate is increasing day by day. As a result, they are at serious health risk. In the proposed budget, the import tax on e-cigarettes has been increased to 212 percent. This is undoubtedly a positive step. However, as a result of this move, the recommendation of banning e-cigarettes, which was being made for a long time by experts, has not been considered, but on the contrary, it has been in a sense legalized – which is disappointing.

At this time Dhaka Ahsania Mission Youth for Health and Wellbeing presented three budget proposals which are:

Introduction of specific excise (supplementary) duty based on a price level with uniform coverage (supplementary duty 65% of the final retail price) on all cigarette brands. Introduction of specific excise (supplementary) duty with uniform coverage on filtered and unfiltered bidis. Introduction of specific excise duty (supplementary duty 60% of final retail value) along with tax and price hike on Jorda and Gul. Draft Tobacco Control Act should be passed quickly.

A quarter of the total population of the country is youth. Dhaka Ahsania Mission Youth for Health and Wellbeing has also felt that in order to free this large group of people from consuming tobacco, a higher rate of tax should be imposed on tobacco products and various programs should be taken to keep the young society free from the influence of the company.

