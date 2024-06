Dr.Anwara Begum ,research director of BIDS was chief guest while session Chair was eminent economist Prof.Dr.Muhammad Mahboob Ali on 5 th June,2024 organized by Center for Breakthrough Thinking in Bangladesh.

In the program the book entitled “Survival of Emerging Economy among global imbalances , international meltdown, cultural diversity and current issues:Impact on Entrepreneurs in Bangladesh” was Unfolded cover .

The book was dedicated to Late Prof.Nurul Islam,Mr.Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Ms.Saima Wazed Putul.

The book was edited by Prof.Dr.Muhammad Mahboob Ali and Guest Editor was Prof.Dr.Parul Khanna,IMT,Faridabad,India .

Among others Mr.Sadat Ahmad Khan,SVP,Head of SME and AFD,Social Islami Bank ltd .and Mr.S.C.Mohanta,DGM,CMSME, Pubali Bank Limited were guests of Honour.

They said that the book was published timely and may help policy makers.Professor Muhammad Mahboob Ali said that the country is moving forward under the present prime minister Sheikh Hasina and motivated people to become SMART people and country to become a welfare state.

Speakers said that under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh is progressing well.They hope that the macroeconomic scenario is quite satisfactory and financial inclusion need to be kept in mind.They suggested that societal banking model may be accepted for micro savings and micro investment channeling fund in coherent manner.