জনস্বাস্থ্য সুরক্ষা ও রাজস্ব আয় বৃদ্ধির জন্য আসন্ন ২০২২-২৩ অর্থবছরের বাজেটে সিগারেটসহ সকল তামাকপণ্যে সুনির্দিষ্ট করারোপের মাধ্যমে মূল্যবৃদ্ধির জন্য এবং মাননীয় প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ঘোষণা অনুযায়ী তামাকমুক্ত বাংলাদেশ ২০৪০ গঠনে একটি শক্তিশালী তামাক শুল্ক-নীতি প্রণয়ন ও বাস্তবায়নের জন্য ৩৫০ জন সংসদ সদস্যদেরকে চিঠি দিয়েছেন ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন (ডাম)-এর সভাপতি কাজী রফিকুল আলম।

সম্প্রতি প্রত্যেক সংসদ সদস্যকে আলাদা আলাদা ভাবে দেয়া এই চিঠিতে কাজী রফিকুল আলম বলেন, ২০০৯ সাল থেকে বর্তমান সরকারের ধারাবাহিকতায় ব্যাপক আর্থসামাজিক উন্নয়নের পাশাপাশি তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ কার্যক্রমও ব্যাপকভাবে জোরদার করা হয়েছে। সরকারের তামাকবিরোধী নানাবিধ কার্যক্রমের ফলে তামাক ব্যবহার ২০০৯ সালের তুলনায় ২০১৭ সালে ১৮.৫ শতাংশ হ্রাস পেয়েছে। স্বল্প সময়ে তামাকের এই ব্যবহার হ্রাস সরকারের সাফল্যের স্বাক্ষর বহন করলেও বাংলাদেশে এখনও প্রায় ৩ কোটি ৭৮ লক্ষ প্রাপ্তবয়স্ক মানুষ তামাক (ধূমপান ও ধোঁয়াবিহীন) ব্যবহার করেন ও ধূমপান না করেও প্রায় ৩ কোটি ৮৪ লক্ষ প্রাপ্তবয়স্ক মানুষ বিভিন্ন পাবলিক প্লেস, কর্মক্ষেত্র ও পাবলিক পরিবহনে পরোক্ষ ধূমপানের শিকার হন (গ্যাটস্ ২০১৭)। তামাক ব্যবহারের কারণে বাংলাদেশে প্রতিবছর ১ লক্ষ ৬১ হাজারের অধিক মানুষ মৃত্যুবরণ করে (ট্যোবাকো এ্যাটলাস, ২০২০)। এছাড়া ২০১৭-১৮ অর্থবছরে তামাক ব্যবহারের অর্থনৈতিক ক্ষতির (চিকিৎসা ব্যয় এবং উৎপাদনশীলতা হারানো) পরিমাণ ছিল ৩০ হাজার ৫৬০ কোটি টাকা।

কাজী রফিকুল আলম তার চিঠিতে আসন্ন ২০২২-২৩ অর্থবছরের বাজেটে তামাক-কর ও দাম বৃদ্ধির জন্য ৩টি প্রস্তাবনা রাখেন। সেগুলো হলো-

১। সকল সিগারেট ব্রান্ডে অভিন্ন করভারসহ (সম্পূরক শুল্ক চূড়ান্ত খুচরা মূল্যের ৬৫%) মূল্যস্তরভিত্তিক সুনির্দিষ্ট এক্সাইজ (সম্পূরক) শুল্ক প্রচলন করা অর্থাৎ, নিম্ন স্তরে প্রতি ১০ শলাকা সিগারেটের খুচরা মূল্য ৫০ টাকা নির্ধারণ করে ৩২.৫০ টাকা সুনির্দিষ্ট সম্পূরক শুল্ক আরোপ; মধ্যম স্তরে প্রতি ১০ শলাকা সিগারেটের খুচরা মূল্য ৭৫ টাকা নির্ধারণ করে ৪৮.৭৫ টাকা সুনির্দিষ্ট সম্পূরক শুল্ক আরোপ; উচ্চ স্তরে প্রতি ১০ শলাকা সিগারেটের খুচরা মূল্য ১২০ টাকা নির্ধারণ করে ৭৮ টাকা সুনির্দিষ্ট সম্পূরক শুল্ক আরোপ; এবং প্রিমিয়াম স্তরে প্রতি ১০ শলাকা সিগারেটের খুচরা মূল্য ১৫০ টাকা নির্ধারণ করে ৯৭.৫০ টাকা সুনির্দিষ্ট সম্পূরক শুল্ক আরোপ করা।

২। ফিল্টারযুক্ত ও ফিল্টারবিহীন বিড়িতে অভিন্ন করভারসহ (সম্পূরক শুল্ক চূড়ান্ত খুচরা মূল্যের ৪৫%) সুনির্দিষ্ট এক্সাইজ (সম্পূরক) শুল্ক প্রচলন করা অর্থাৎ, ফিল্টারবিহীন ২৫ শলাকা বিড়ির খুচরা মূল্য ২৫ টাকা নির্ধারণ করে ১১.২৫ টাকা সুনির্দিষ্ট সম্পূরক শুল্ক আরোপ; এবং ফিল্টারযুক্ত ২০ শলাকা বিড়ির খুচরা মূল্য ২০ টাকা নির্ধারণ করে ৯.০০ টাকা সুনির্দিষ্ট সম্পূরক শুল্ক আরোপ করা।

৩। জর্দা এবং গুলের কর ও দাম বৃদ্ধিসহ সুনির্দিষ্ট এক্সাইজ শুল্ক (সম্পূরক শুল্ক চূড়ান্ত খুচরা মূল্যের ৬০%) প্রচলন করা অর্থাৎ, প্রতি ১০ গ্রাম জর্দার খুচরা মূল্য ৪৫ টাকা নির্ধারণ করে ২৭.০০ টাকা সুনির্দিষ্ট সম্পূরক শুল্ক (৬০%) আরোপ; এবং প্রতি ১০ গ্রাম গুলের খুচরা মূল্য ২৫ টাকা নির্ধারণ করে ১৫.০০ টাকা সুনির্দিষ্ট সম্পূরক শুল্ক (৬০%) আরোপ করা।

আগামী বাজেট অধিবেশনে তামাকপণ্যে সুনির্দিষ্ট করারোপের মাধ্যমে মূল্যবৃদ্ধির জন্য সমর্থন দেয়া ও অর্থমন্ত্রীর প্রতি অফিসিয়াল প্রস্তাবনা পত্র (ডিও লেটার) দেবার জন্য ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের সভাপতি কাজী রফিকুল আলম সংসদ সদস্যদের প্রতি আহবান জানান।

উল্লেখ্য, ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের সভাপতি কাজী রফিকুল আলমের আহবানে সাড়া দিয়ে ইতিমধ্যে ডিও লেটার প্রদান করেছেন ঢাকা-৬ আসনের সংসদ সদস্য কাজী ফিরোজ রশীদ।

Letter to 350 MPs for tobacco tax and price increase in the budget

Kazi Rafiqul Alam, President of Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM), has recently written a request letter to 350 MPs to take a role in formulating and implementing a strong tobacco tariff policy for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year budget to increase the price of all tobacco products including cigarettes and to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh 2040 as announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

In a letter addressed to each Member of Parliament separately, Kazi Rafiqul Alam said, “Since 2009, the current government has carried out massive socio-economic development, as well as tobacco control activities, has been strengthened.” Tobacco use has decreased by 18.5 percent in 2017 (relative reduction) as compared to 2009. Although this reduction in tobacco use in a short period of time is a sign of the government’s success, there are still about 37.8 million adults in Bangladesh who use tobacco (smoking and smokeless) and about 38.4 million adults who do not smoke are exposed to secondhand smoke in various public places, workplaces and public transport (GATS 2017). Tobacco use kills more than 161,000 people in Bangladesh every year (Tobacco Atlas, 2020). Besides, the economic loss (medical expenses and loss of productivity) of tobacco use in the 2016-17 financial year was Tk 30,560 crore.

In his letter, Kazi Rafiqul Alam put forward three proposals for tobacco tax and price hike in the upcoming 2022-23 budget. These are-

1. Introduce price-based excise (supplementary) duty on all cigarette brands with uniform cover (supplementary duty 65% of the final retail price) i.e., fix the retail price of TK 50 per 10 packs of cigarettes at the lower tier and add TK 32.50 as a specific supplementary duty; At the middle tier, the retail price of 10 sticks of cigarettes need to be fixed at TK 75 and a specific supplementary duty of TK 48.75 to be imposed; At the high tier, the retail price of every 10 sticks of cigarettes is to fix at TK 120 and a specific supplementary duty of TK 78 is to impose; And fixing a retail price of TK 150 per 10 sticks of cigarettes at a premium level and imposing a specific supplementary duty of TK 97.50.

2. Introduce specific excise (supplementary) duty on filtered and unfiltered bidis with uniform cover (45% of the final retail price of supplementary duty) i.e., fix the retail price of unfiltered bidis at TK 25 and impose a specific supplementary duty of Tk 11.25; And fixing the retail price of a 20-sticked bidi with a filter at TK 20 and imposing a specific supplementary duty of TK 9.

3. Introduce specific excise (supplementary) duty including tax and price increase on jorda and gul (60% of the final retail price of supplementary duty), i.e., fix the retail price of jorda at TK 45 per 10 grams and impose a fixed supplementary duty of Tk 27; And fixing a retail price of TK 25 per 10 grams of gul and imposing a fixed supplementary duty of TK 15.

Kazi Rafiqul Alam, president of the Dhaka Ahsania Mission, called on the lawmakers to support the price hike through a specific tax on tobacco products in the next budget session and submit a demi official letter of the proposal (DO letter) to the finance minister.

It may be mentioned that Kazi Firoz Rashid, Member of Parliament for Dhaka-6 constituency has already given DO letter in response to the call of Kazi Rafiqul Alam, President of Dhaka Ahsania Mission.