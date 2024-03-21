হুয়াওয়ে সম্প্রতি বার্ষিক ডেটা সেন্টার সিরিমনি ২০২৪ আয়োজন করেছে। হুয়াওয়ে বাংলাদেশ একাডেমিতে আয়োজিত এই অনুষ্ঠানে ডেটা সেন্টারখাতে প্রতিষ্ঠানটির বিশেষ অর্জন তুলে ধরার পাশাপাশি বিভিন্ন সহযোগীদের স্বীকৃতি দেওয়া হয়। একইসাথে অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত সহযোগীরা হুয়াওয়ে ডেটা সেন্টারের পণ্য এবং পরিষেবা নিয়ে তাদের অভিজ্ঞতা ব্যক্ত করেন।

২০২৩ সালে হুয়াওয়ে তৈরি পোশাক শিল্পসহ বিভিন্ন খাতে উন্নত ডেটা সেন্টার প্রযুক্তি প্রয়োগ করেছে। বিভিন্ন শিল্পের বিশেষ প্রয়োজন অনুসারে উদ্ভাবনী সমাধান প্রদানে দক্ষতা প্রদর্শনেও সক্ষম হয়েছে হুয়াওয়ে। এরকম একটি উদ্যোগ হলো আকিজ সিরামিকসের জন্য লিথিয়াম ব্যাটারি সলিউশনসহ একটি যুগান্তকারী ২.৮ মেগাওয়াট ইউপিএস স্থাপন। এছাড়া হুয়াওয়ে নিয়ে এসেছে ফিউশনমডিউল ৮০০ মডুলার ডেটা সেন্টার, যাতে রয়েছে স্বল্প স্থানে ব্যবহারের উপযোগী ডিজাইন এবং ইন্টিগ্রেটেড পাওয়ার ও কুলিং সলিউশন। এগুলি ব্যবসার পরিবর্তনশীল চাহিদা মেটাতে বিশেষভাবে কার্যকর। হুয়াওয়ে বাংলাদেশে ডেটা সেন্টার শিল্পকে এগিয়ে নেওয়ার জন্য সহযোগীদের সাথে সম্মিলিতভাবে কাজ করছে। অনুষ্ঠানটিতে হুয়াওয়ে সেরা সহযোগীদেরকে বিভিন্ন প্রকল্পে তাদের ভূমিকা ও দক্ষতার জন্য পুরস্কৃত করে।

হুয়াওয়ে সাউথ এশিয়া ডিজিটাল পাওয়ার বিজনেস ডিপার্টমেন্টের ম্যানেজিং ডিরেক্টর লিয়াং উইক্সিং (জ্যাক) বলেন, “আমরা হুয়াওয়ে বাংলাদেশ ডাটা সেন্টার সিরিমনি ২০২৪-এ প্রদর্শিত উল্লেখযোগ্য অর্জনগুলিকে উদযাপন করতে পেরে আনন্দিত। ২০২৩ সালে প্রাপ্ত অর্জন আমাদের সহযোগী ও গ্রাহকদের বিশেষ চাহিদা পূরণের জন্য হুয়াওয়ের প্রতিশ্রুতিকে প্রতিফলিত করে। আমরা সহযোগীদের নিরন্তর সমর্থন ও আস্থার জন্য আন্তরিক কৃতজ্ঞতা জানাই। তারা আমাদের সাফল্য অর্জনে বিশেষ ভূমিকা পালন করেছে। উদ্ভাবন ও সহযোগিতার প্রতিশ্রুতিতে হুয়াওয়ে অবিচল রয়েছে। আমরা বাংলাদেশে এবং এর বাইরেও ডেটা সেন্টার শিল্পকে এগিয়ে নিয়ে যাচ্ছি।”

স্টুডিও ইনোভেশন লিমিটিডের ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক (এমডি) মো. মিজানুর রহমান বলেন, ”এই স্বীকৃতি অর্জন করতে পারায় আমরা নিজেদের সম্মানিত মনে করছি। কেবল আমাদের এই অর্জনকে উদযাপন করা নয় বরং হুয়াওয়ের সাথে আমাদের মজবুত সহযোগিতার বিষয়টি তুলে ধরার জন্য এই আয়োজন। হুয়াওয়ের পক্ষ থেকে সরবরাহ করা যুগান্তকারী সলিউশন্স আমাদের সফলতার পাশাপাশি গ্রাহকদের চাহিদা মোকাবেলায় ও আমাদের ব্যবসা সম্প্রসারণে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রেখেছে। ডেটা ইন্ডাস্ট্রিতে আরও উদ্ভাবন আনতে আমরা সামনের দিনগুলোতেও হুয়াওয়ের সাথে যে্ৗথভাবে কাজ করতে চাই।”

হুয়াওয়ে ব্যাটারি এনার্জি স্টোরেজ সিস্টেমের জন্য স্মার্টলি, এডজ কম্পিউটিং ও ব্রাঞ্চ আউটলেটের জন্য স্মার্ট স্মল ডেটা সেন্টার সলিউশন ফিউশনমডুউল৮০০, মিডিয়াম সাইজ ডেটা সেন্টার ও জরুরি ভিত্তিতে বিদ্যুত সরবরাহের জন্য মডুলার ইউপিএস সলিউশন্স ইউপিএস৫০০০-ই এর মতো ডেটা সেন্টার সলিউশন নিয়ে এসেছে। হুয়াওয়ে বাংলাদেশ ডেটা সেন্টার সিরিমনি ২০২৪-এ গত বছর অর্জনগুলোকে উদযাপনের পাশাপাশি আগামীতে ডেটা সেন্টার শিল্পে উদ্ভাবন ও সহযোগিতা অব্যাহত রাখার আশাবাদ ব্যক্ত করা হয়।

Huawei Hosts Annual Data Center Ceremony 2024

Recently Huawei hosted its annual Data Center Ceremony 2024 at Huawei Bangladesh Academy, showcasing remarkable achievements and recognizing outstanding partners in the data center industry. Present customers and partners in the event also expressed their experience with Huawei data center products and services.

Throughout 2023, Huawei implemented advanced data center technologies in various industries including readymade garments. Demonstrating expertise in providing innovative solutions tailored to specific industry needs, Huawei also deployed a groundbreaking 2.8 MW UPS with Lithium Battery Solution for Akij Ceramics. On the other hand, Huawei has brought FusionModule 800 Modular Data Center that boasts a space-saving design and integrated power and cooling solutions, allowing for seamless scalability to meet evolving business requirements.

Huawei has also established a pool of partners to support the data center industry in Bangladesh. And in this event, Huawei honored its top-performing partners with awards for their effort and project performance.

Liang Weixing (Jack), Managing Director of Huawei South Asia Digital Power Business Department said, “We are delighted to celebrate the remarkable achievements showcased at the Huawei Bangladesh Data Center Ceremony 2024. The breakthroughs achieved in 2023 underscore Huawei’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the diverse needs of our partners and customers. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our partners for their unwavering support and dedication, which has been instrumental in driving our success. Moving forward, Huawei remains steadfast in our commitment to innovation and collaboration, as we continue to advance the data center industry in Bangladesh and beyond.”

Mizanur Rahman, Managing Director of Studio Innovation Ltd said, “We are honored to receive recognition. This event not only celebrates our achievements but also highlights the strong partnership we share with Huawei. The breakthrough solutions provided by Huawei have played a pivotal role in our success, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our clients and expand our business offerings. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with Huawei and driving further innovation in the data center industry.

Huawei has introduced a wide range of top-notch data center solutions such as SmartLi, a battery energy storage system solution, FusionModule800, a smart small data center solution for edge computing and branch outlets, and UPS5000-E, a modular UPS solution for medium-sized data centers and critical power supply scenarios. The Huawei Bangladesh Data Center Ceremony 2024 celebrated the past year’s achievements while looking ahead to continued innovation and collaboration in the data center industry.

Like this: Like Loading...