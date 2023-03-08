জাতির পিতার ৭ই মার্চ, ১৯৭১ সালের ভাষণটি বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমানের নেতৃত্বে দেশের স্বাধীনতার বীজ বপন করে বলেও ব্যাপকভাবে আলোচিত হয়।জমকালো সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠানের মধ্য দিয়ে দুই দিনের ইন্টারন্যাশনাল কনফারেন্স এর সমাপ্তি হলো গতকাল (৭ মার্চ)। ঢাকা স্কুল অব ইকোনোমিক্স এর উদ্যোক্তা অর্থনীতি ক্লাব আয়োজিত প্রোগ্রামে শেষ দিনে এসে দেশের বিভিন্ন প্রতিষ্ঠানের শিক্ষার্থীরা অংশগ্রহন করে। এতে বিতর্ক প্রতিযোগিতার পাশাপাশি এলিভেটর পিচ, সেরা ব্যবসার আইডিয়া প্রতিযোগিতার আয়োজন করা হয়। এবং উদ্যোক্তা অর্থনীতি প্রোগ্রাম এর শিক্ষার্থীদের উদ্যোগে স্টার্ট আপ ব্যবসায়ীদের পুরস্কৃত করা হয়।

বক্তারা উদ্যোক্তা তৈরিতে ইনকিউবেটর স্থাপনের উপর জোর দেন। ঢাকা স্কুল অফ ইকোনমিক্সের ফ্যাকাল্টিগুলো ব্যবহারিক জ্ঞান ও দক্ষতার মাধ্যমে উদ্যোক্তা তৈরি করছে-মন্তব্য বিশেষজ্ঞ, প্রাক্তনদের ।স্কুলটি ভিন্ন ধরনের কারণ এটি ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের অধীনে এন্টারপ্রাইজ ডেভেলপমেন্টে স্নাতক, স্নাতক এবং স্নাতকোত্তর ডিপ্লোমা থেকে উদ্যোক্তা বিষয়ে শিক্ষা প্রদান করে যা শুধুমাত্র অর্থনীতি নয় ব্যবসা এবং আইটি এবং ডিজিটালাইজেশনের সাথে সংযুক্ত এবং বাংলাদেশকে স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ হিসেবে গড়ে তুলতে।

“বিমসটেকের সাথে উদ্যোক্তা উন্নয়ন এবং আন্তর্জাতিক বাণিজ্য” বইটির প্রচ্ছদ উন্মোচিত হয়েছে৷ বইটি দেশ-বিদেশের একটি গবেষণা ভিত্তিক সমকক্ষ পর্যালোচনাকৃত নিবন্ধগুলির সংকলন৷

অনুষ্ঠানে প্রধান অতিথি হিসেবে বাংলাদেশ পোস্টের নির্বাহী সম্পাদক জনাব শিয়াবুর রহমান (শিয়াব) উপস্থিত ছিলেন যেখানে তিনি দেশে উদ্যোক্তা উন্নয়নের বাস্তব জীবনের অভিজ্ঞতা তুলে ধরেন। বিশেষ অতিথি ছিলেন মোহাম্মদ আনিসুর রহমান, সিইও ও হেড অব স্কুল (প্রিন্সিপাল), অ্যাভেরোস ইন্টারন্যাশনাল স্কুল। সম্মানিত অতিথি ছিলেন চ্যানেল ২৪ এর বিশেষ সংবাদদাতা মো. ফয়জুল সিদ্দিকী, তন্ময় চৌধুরী, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ডিএসসিই এবং উম্মন নাহার আজমী, ইন-চার্জ, ইন্ডিপেনডেন্ট টেলিভিশন। ফয়জুল সিদ্দিকী তার ১ম এলিভেটর পিচের অভিজ্ঞতার কথা বললেন যা ইতোমধ্যে বাস্তবায়ন হয়েছে।

অনুষ্ঠানে সভাপতিত্ব করেন অর্থনীতিবিদ ,তথ্য প্রযুক্তি বিশেষজ্ঞ অধ্যাপক মুহম্মদ মাহবুব আলী, পিএইচডি, পোস্ট ডক্টরেট। অধ্যাপক আলী বলেন, সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠান উদ্ভাবনী ও সৃজনশীল উদ্যোক্তা তৈরি করে যা সমাজকে ইতিবাচক আকারে ব্যবহার করতে পারলে আর্থিক উন্নয়ন ও অর্থনৈতিক প্রবৃদ্ধি অর্জনে সহায়তা করে।

অনুষ্ঠানে সহকারী অধ্যাপক রেহানা পারভিন, সহকারী অধ্যাপক ডাঃ সারা তাসনিম এবং প্রভাষক শামিম আহমেদ বক্তব্য রাখেন এবং শিক্ষার্থীদের অংশগ্রহণের সহায়তায় এটিকে সফল করে তোলেন। অন্যদের মধ্যে ঢাকা স্কুল অব ইকোনোমিক্স এর ফ্যাকাল্টি জিশান আরা মিতু, তাসলিমা আক্তার ও মারজিয়া আফরোজ এবং শাহিন রেজার ইংরেজি একাডেমির প্রতিষ্ঠাতা ও ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক জনাব মো.শাহিন রেজা বিচারক হিসেবে দায়িত্ব পালন করেন। সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠানে শিক্ষার্থীরা জাতির পিতার প্রতি শ্রদ্ধা প্রদর্শন করেন। বইমেলায় ঢাকা টাইমস, ই সময় এবং পালক পাবলিশার্স উপস্থিত ছিলেন। সেরা গবেষণাপত্রের পুরষ্কার দেওয়া হয় ডাঃ সারদানা খানকে, (লেকচারার, সেন্ট্রাল কুইন্সল্যান্ড ইউনিভার্সিটি, অস্ট্রেলিয়া), তার সৃজনশীল ও গবেষণা ভিত্তিক মডেলের জন্য। যা ৪র্থ আন্তর্জাতিক সম্মেলনে উপস্থাপিত হয়েছিলো।

Closing ceremony of the programme of Conference,Elevator Pitch, Debate Competition ,Case Study Presentation ,Cultural Programme of DScE

The 7th March,1971 speech of the Father of nation was also greatly discussed in the programme saying that it seeds the country’s independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Speakers said that an entrepreneur elevator pitch is a little vocalizations aspect of a dealing thought or accessible company. The tip of an elevator pitch in entrepreneurship is to fasten a saver in the time it obtains to traverse an elevator commented by the guests.They argued that Dhaka School of Economics is following the path of Entrepreneur creation as per the desire of the Honourable Prime minister Sheikh Hasina from the undergraduate to Masters and postGraduate diploma in enterprise development programme .The school needs Entrepreneurial economic incubator.

On 7th March,2023 Closing ceremony of the programme of conference Elevator Pitch, Debate Competition ,Case Study Presentation ,Cultural Programme organized by the Entrepreneurial Economists Club of Dhaka School of Economics ended.



In the programme as Chief guest Mr.Shiabur Rahman (Shiahab) of Executive Editor ,Bangladesh Post attended where he shared his real life experience of entrepreneurial development in the country .Special guest was Mohammad Anisur Rahman,CEO and Head of School (Principal),Averroes International school .Guest of honours were Faijul Siddiki,Special correspondent, Channel 24 ,Tonmoy Chowdhury,Assistant Professor ,DscE and Umman Nahar Azmee. In-Charge, Business Programs at Independent Television.Faijul Siddiki told about his experience of 1st elevator Pitch which he now started to implement gradually.

The cover page of the Book on “Entrepreneurship Development and International Trade with BIMSTEC ” unfolded.The book is a research based peer reviewed articles compilation from home and abroad.

Students of Shere Bangla Krishi University,Green University,Eastern University and Dhaka School of Economics attended various programmes.

The programme was presided over by Prof.Muhammad Mahboob Ali,PhD,Post Doctorate where he argued that focal point on creation culture through which elevated culture organizations and well-liked culture goods can be shaped. With ancestry in planned supervision and association to deploy society and constitute a toolkit for legitimating innovative business enterprise can highlight cultural creation, the dispersed and intertemporal process whereby worth is shaped crossways manifold as remarked by Prof.Ali.

In the programme Rehana Parvin,Dr.Sara Tasneem Assistant Professors and Shamim Ahmad lecturer,DScE also spoke and made it successful with the help of students participation.Among others Jishan ara Mitu,Taslima Akteher and Marzia Afroz Sharno faculties of DScE and Mr.Md.Shahin Reza, Founder and Managing Director,Shahin Reza’s English Academy were acted as adjudicators.In the cultural programme students showed respect to our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for creating Bangladesh .In the book fair Dhaka Times,Ei Somoy and Pallak publisher were attended.The best paper award was given to Dr.Sardana Khan,Lecturer ,Central Queensland University ,Australia for her creative and research based model which she presented in the 4th international conference.