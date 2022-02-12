আবারও নতুন গান নিয়ে আসছেন সাংবাদিক ও কন্ঠশিল্পী সানি আজাদ। গানের শিরোনাম ‘নিঝুম রাতে’। গানটি লিখেছেন গীতিকার ও নাট্যকার রেজাউর রহমান রিজভী। এটি নিয়ে সানি এবং রিজভী তৃতীয়বারে মতো একসঙ্গে কাজ করলেন। গানটির সুর ও সঙ্গীত পরিচালনা করেছেন সুরকার ও সঙ্গীত পরিচালক আহমেদ সজিব। ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ভালোবাসা দিবস উপলক্ষে ‘সানি আজাদ বিডি’ ইউটিউব চ্যানেলে গানটি প্রকাশিত হচ্ছে। সম্প্রতি গানটির ভিডিওচিত্র নির্মাণ করা হয়েছে। মিউজিক ভিডিওটিতে সানির সঙ্গে প্রথমবারের মতো তার স্ত্রী আরিয়াকে দেখা যাবে।

এ প্রসঙ্গে সানি আজাদ বলেন, এর আগেও রিজভী ভাইয়ের সাথে দুটি গানের কাজ করেছি। তার কথায় ‘আঁধার’ গানটি ব্যাপক সাড়া ফেলেছিলো। “নিঝুম রাতে” গানটিও অনেক চমৎকার লিখেছেন রিজভী ভাই। আশা করছি, সবার ভালো লাগবে। তবে এবারের মিউজিক ভিডিওটি একটু ভিন্ন। একসাথে অনেক খন্ড ভিডিওতে কাজ করলেও আমার স্ত্রী আরিয়ার মিউজিক ভিডিওতে তেমন আগ্রহ ছিল না। আর তাকে নেয়ার পেছনে এই গানের গীতিকার রিজভী ভাইয়ের উৎসাহটাও ছিল ব্যাপক ৷ ব্যতিক্রমী এক মিউজিক ভিডিও নিয়ে ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ভালোবাসা দিবসে আসছি ৷ ভিডিও পরিচালনা করেছেন সোহেল মনির।

রেজাউর রহমান রিজভী বলেন, “নিঝুম রাতে” গানটি দারুণ গেয়েছেন সানি ভাই। গানটির সুর-সঙ্গীতও বেশ মনোমুগ্ধকর। আশা করছি গানটি সবার ভালো লাগবে।

উল্লেখ্য ‘নিঝুম রাতে’ সানি আজাদের ৪১তম মৌলিক গান। গানটি ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি বিকাল ৫টায় ‘সানি আজাদ বিডি’ ইউটিউব চ্যানেলে গানটি প্রকাশিত হবে।

