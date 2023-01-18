রোহিঙ্গা ইস্যুতে বাংলাদেশ যে মানবিকতা দেখিয়েছে তার আন্তর্জাতিক স্বীকৃতিস্বরূপ প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা কে শান্তিতে নোবেল দেয়ার দাবি জানিয়েছে বিশ্লেষকরা। এবং রোহিঙ্গাদের প্রত্যাবাসনে আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে জোরালো ভূমিকা রাখার তাগিদ দিয়েছেন তাঁরা।

ঢাকা স্কুল অব ইকোনোমিক্স এর উদ্যোক্তা অর্থনীতি প্রোগ্রাম আয়োজিত, “রোহিঙ্গা’স- ভিকটিম অব জেনোসাইড এন্ড লুকিং ফর আনসার” শিরোনামে এক আলোচনায় সভায় এসব বক্তব্য তুলে ধরা হয়। অনুষ্ঠানে প্রধান অতিথি হিসেবে পিকেএসএফের চেয়ারম্যান ড. কাজী খলীকুজ্জমান আহমদ উদ্যোক্তা অর্থনীতি প্রোগ্রাম এর মাস্টার্সের এবংএন্টারপ্রাইজ ডেভেলপমেন্টে স্নাতকোত্তর ডিপ্লোমা শিক্ষার্থীদের শুভেচ্ছা জানান এই ধরনের অ্যাকাডেমিক প্রোগ্রাম বিনা পয়সায় পরিচালনার জন্য। এবং ঢাকা স্কুল অফ ইকোনমিক্সে মাস্টার্স অফ এন্টারপ্রেনারশিপ ইকোনমিক্স বা পোস্ট গ্র্যাজুয়েট ডিপ্লোমা ইন এন্টারপ্রাইজ ডেভেলপমেন্টে যথাযথ জ্ঞান এবং দক্ষতা অর্জনের জন্য ভর্তি হতে হবে।

মূল আলোচক হিসেবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন সাবেক রাষ্ট্রদূত ও বাংলাদেশ ইনস্টিটিউট অব ইন্টারন্যাশনাল অ্যান্ড স্ট্র্যাটেজিক স্টাডিজের সাবেক প্রধান মুন্সি ফয়েজ আহমেদ। তিনি বলেন রোহিঙ্গা প্রত্যাবাসনে এখন সর্বোচ্চ গুরুত্ব দেয়া উচিত। এবং রোহিঙ্গা সংকট থেকে উত্তরণের জন্য আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে মিয়ানমারের ওপর আরও চাপ প্রয়োগ করতে হবে। এবং বিশ্ব শান্তির কথা বিবেচনা করে স্বল্পমেয়াদি অর্জনের থেকে দীর্ঘমেয়াদি ফলাফলের জন্য রোহিঙ্গাদের অবশ্যই নিজ দেশে পুনর্বাসিত করা প্রয়োজন। বক্তব্যকালে মাননীয় প্রধানমন্ত্রী ৭২ ইউএনজিএ সেশনে যে পাঁচটি পয়েন্ট দিয়েছিলো রোহিঙ্গা ইস্যু সমাধানের জন্য সেগুলোর গুরুত্ব তুলে ধরেন তিনি।

আলোচনায় সভাপতিত্ব করেন ঢাকা স্কুল অব ইকোনোমিক্স এর উদ্যোক্তা অর্থনীতি প্রোগ্রাম এর সমন্বয়ক প্রফেসর ড. মুহম্মদ মাহবুব আলী। সভাপতিত্বে তিনি বলেন, বাংলাদেশ সরকার রোহিঙ্গা ইস্যুতে সর্বোচ্চ চেষ্টা করছে।

বাংলাদেশের উন্নয়নের সাথে রোহিঙ্গা ইস্যু কোনো সমস্যা নয় তবে স্থানীয় পর্যায়ে পরিবেশের ভারসাম্য নষ্ট হবার সাথে শ্রমবাজারে স্থানীয়রা ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হচ্ছে। তবে, রোহিঙ্গাদের আশ্রয় দিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রী যে উদারতা দেখিয়েছে এতে অবশ্যই মাননীয় প্রধানমন্ত্রীকে নোবেল দেয়া উচিত।

এছাড়া, অনুষ্ঠানে অন্যান্যদের মধ্যে বক্তব্য রাখেন ঢাকা স্কুল অব ইকোনোমিক্স এর উদ্যোক্তা অর্থনীতি প্রোগ্রাম এর সহকারী অধ্যাপক রেহেনা পারভিন, সহকারী অধ্যাপক ড. সারা তাসনিম এবং প্রভাষক শামিম আহমেদ।

Press release

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina be given the Nobel Peace Prize as an international recognition of the humanity shown by Bangladesh in the Rohingya issue



Experts have demanded that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina be given the Nobel Peace Prize as an international recognition of the humanity shown by Bangladesh in the Rohingya issue. And they urged the international community to play a strong role in the repatriation of Rohingyas.

These statements were presented in a discussion titled “Rohingya’s – Victims of Genocide and Looking for Answers” organized by Entrepreneurship Economics Program of Dhaka School of Economics.

Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad Chairman of PKSF as the chief guest congratulated the students of Masters of Entrepreneurship Economics program for conducting such academic programs free of charge.and asked to more should get admitted for getting proper knowledge and skill in Masters of Entrepreneurship Economics or Post graduate diploma in enterprise development of the programme in Dhaka School of Economics

Former ambassador and former head of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies Munshi Faiz Ahmed was present as the Keynote speaker. He said that Rohingya repatriation should be given utmost importance now. He added, more international pressure must be applied to Myanmar to overcome the Rohingya crisis. And considering world peace, Rohingyas must be resettled in their own country for long-term results rather than short-term gains. During his speech, he highlighted the importance of the five points given by the Honorable Prime Minister in the 72nd UNGA session to solve the Rohingya issue.

The discussion was presided over by Dr. Muhammad Mahboob Ali Professor Dhaka School of Economics and Coordinator of Entrepreneurship Economics Program. He said that the Bangladesh government is trying its best on the Rohingya issue.

The Rohingya issue is not a problem with the development of Bangladesh, but the local people are suffering in the labor market with the loss of the balance of the environment at the local level. However, the generosity shown by the Prime Minister by sheltering the Rohingyas should definitely be awarded a Nobel peace prize to the Honorable Prime Minister,Prof.Ali added.