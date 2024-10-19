[ঢাকা, ১৯ অক্টোবর, ২০২৪] সম্প্রতি শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য বিজ্ঞান, প্রযুক্তি, প্রকৌশল, শিল্পকলা এবং গণিত (স্টিম) বিষয়ক কার্নিভালের আয়োজন করে গ্লেনরিচ ইন্টারন্যাশনাল স্কুল। স্টিম সংশ্লিষ্ট বিষয়ে শিক্ষার্থীদের সৃজনশীলতা ও উদ্ভাবন প্রদর্শনের অনন্য এক সুযোগ তৈরি করে এই স্টিম কার্নিভাল। কার্নিভালটি আজ ১৯ অক্টোবর গ্লেনরিচ ইন্টারন্যাশনাল স্কুলের উত্তরা সিনিয়র ক্যাম্পাসে সকাল সাড়ে ৯টা থেকে দুপুর আড়াইটা পর্যন্ত অনুষ্ঠিত হয়।

স্টিম (বিজ্ঞান, প্রযুক্তি, প্রকৌশল, শিল্পকলা এবং গণিত) তরুণদের জন্য সহযোগিতা ও প্রতিযোগিতাপূর্ণ পরিবেশে চিন্তা, জ্ঞান ও অভিজ্ঞতা আদানপ্রদান এবং প্রত্যেকের নিজস্ব প্রকল্প প্রদর্শনের একটি প্ল্যাটফর্ম। স্টিম কার্নিভালে গ্রেড ৫-১২ এর শিক্ষার্থীরা তাদের প্রকল্প উপস্থাপন করার সুযোগ পায়। শিক্ষার্থীদের এসব প্রকল্প স্কুলের ভেতরের ও বাইরের বিচারকরা মূল্যায়ন করেন। এই আয়োজনে নিউটনের দোলনা, গ্যালাক্সি ও সৌরজগত, হাইড্রোপনিক ফার্মিং, রোবোটিক আর্ম, কার্বন ডাই অক্সাইড এয়ার পিউরিফিকেশন, একটি এয়ার কুলার, একটি ড্রোন, সৌর ও চন্দ্রগ্রহণ সহ শিক্ষার্থীদের আরও নানান আকর্ষণীয় প্রকল্প উপস্থাপন করা হয়। শিক্ষার্থীরা স্টিম কার্নিভালের এই আনন্দ আয়োজনে নিজেদের বন্ধুবান্ধবদেরও নিয়ে আসে।

কার্নিভালটি সকলের জন্য উন্মুক্ত ছিল। গ্লেনরিচের পাশাপাশি ইন্টারন্যাশনাল হোপ স্কুল, আগা খান একাডেমি, সিঙ্গাপুর স্কুল এবং কিন্ডারল্যান্ড সহ অন্যান্য স্কুলের শিক্ষার্থীরাও অংশগ্রহণ করে।

সকলের জন্য এই কার্নিভাল আরও উপভোগ্য করে তুলতে গ্লেনরিচ একটি পপ-আপ বইয়ের দোকান, মঞ্চনাটক, চিত্র প্রদর্শনী ও বিভিন্ন স্টলের আয়োজন করে। এলিসিয়ান বিডস (কাপড়ের দোকান) এর সাথে এই আয়োজনে বেশ কিছু খাবারের স্টলও ছিল। ডি’স বিস্ট্রো, মোকজা, থান্ডা গরম ও ওয়াফেল আপ এর মধ্যে অন্যতম। মেলায় দর্শক এবং শিক্ষার্থীরা বিভিন্ন পানীয়, সুশি, মোমো এবং অন্যান্য সুস্বাদু খাবার উপভোগ করেন।

এই কার্নিভাল সম্পর্কে গ্লেনরিচ ইন্টারন্যাশনাল স্কুল উত্তরা’র অধ্যক্ষ ড. শিবানন্দ সিএস বলেন, “আমরা তরুণ উদ্ভাবকদের প্রতিভা বিকাশে সাহায্য করার মাধ্যমে একটি সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গড়ে তুলতে প্রত্যয়ী। এরই ধারাবাহিকতায় এই স্টিম কার্নিভালের আয়োজন করেছি আমরা। কার্নিভালে অংশগ্রহণকারীদের সৃজনশীলতা এবং উদ্দীপনা ছিল অনুপ্রেরণাদায়ক। সকলের স্বতঃস্ফূর্ত অংশগ্রহণের মাধ্যমে এটি আবার প্রমাণ হয়েছে যে, শিক্ষা একইসাথে আনন্দদায়ক ও অর্থবহ হতে পারে।”

গ্লেনরিচ সক্রিয়ভাবে স্টিম শিক্ষার প্রসারে বিভিন্ন উদ্যোগ গ্রহণ করছে। শিখন পদ্ধতিতে বিজ্ঞান, প্রযুক্তি, প্রকৌশল, শিল্পকলা এবং গণিত (স্টিম) বিষয়ের ওপর গুরুত্বারোপ শিক্ষার্থীদের আত্মবিশ্বাস বাড়াতে সহায়ক ভূমিকা রাখছে; ফলে শিক্ষা গ্রহণ আরও ফলপ্রসূ হচ্ছে।

-End-

Glenrich organizes STEAM carnival to showcase students’ creativity and innovation

[Dhaka, October 19, 2024] Glenrich International School has recently organized STEAM carnival to showcase creativity, innovation, and passion for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. The carnival took place on today, at Glenrich International School’s Uttara Senior Campus from 9:30 am – 2:30 pm.

The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) is a platform for young minds to exhibit their individual projects and exchange ideas, knowledge, and experience in a collaborative and competitive environment. Students from Grade 5 to Grade 12 got the chance to exhibit their projects at STEAM carnival. Students’ projects were judged by both outside and in-house jurors. There were numerous fascinating student project displays, including Newton’s cradle, the Galaxy and Solar System, Hydroponic Farming, Robotic Arm, Carbon Dioxide Air Purification, an Air Cooler, a Drone, Solar and Lunar Eclipses, and many more. Students also invited their friends and buddies to join in the fun at the STEAM Carnival.

The carnival was open to all, with participation not only from Glenrich but also from students of International Hope School, Aga Khan Academy, Singapore School, Kinderland, and others.

To enhance the experience, Glenrich has also organized a fair consisting of a Pop-up book shop, Drama and Art Dept exhibition, Elisian Beads (cloth store) and multiple food stalls like D’s Bistro, Mokja, Thanda Garam, Waffle Up etc. At the fair, visitors and students were able to enjoy flavored drinks, sushi, momo, and other delicacies.

On this occasion, Dr Shivananda CS, Principal, Glenrich International School Uttara, said, “The STEAM carnival is a reflection of our commitment to nurturing young innovators who are ready to shape the future. The creativity, passion, and enthusiasm that all the participants demonstrated during the carnival have been inspiring. They all have proved it again that learning can be both fun and meaningful.”

Glenrich is actively promoting STEAM education. The educational approach to learning utilizes Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, as access points to increase students’ learning outcomes and augment their confidence level in communication.

Post Views: 25

Like this: Like Loading...