ধূমপান ও তামাকজাত দ্রব্য ব্যবহার (নিয়ন্ত্রণ) আইন (সংশোধিত-২০১৩) এর যথাযথ বাস্তবায়নের লক্ষ্যে বাংলাদেশ রোড ট্রান্সপোর্ট অথোরিটি-বিআরটিএ’র উদ্যোগ ও ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন, স্বাস্থ্য সেক্টরের সহযোগিতায় রাজধানীর জোয়ার সাহারা বিআরটিসি বাস ডিপোতে বুধবার (১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারী’২৪) ২০০ জন গণ-পরিবহন চালককে প্রশিক্ষণ প্রদান করা হয়েছে।

‘পেশাজীবি গাড়ি চালকদের পেশাগত দক্ষতা ও সচেতনতা বৃদ্ধিমূলক প্রশিক্ষণ’ শিরোনামে আয়োজিত প্রশিক্ষণে পেশাদার গাড়ী চালকদের মাঝে তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইন বাস্তবায়ন ও স্বাস্থ্য ক্ষতি বিষয়ক তথ্যচিত্র উপস্থাপন করেন ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের স্বাস্থ্য সেক্টরের তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রকল্পের প্রোগ্রাম অফিসার অদুত রহমান ইমন।

প্রশিক্ষণে প্রত্যক্ষ ও পরোক্ষ ধুমপানের কুফল, স্বাস্থ্য ঝুঁকি, তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইন সম্পর্কে গণপরিবহন চালকদের (বাস,সিএনজি, লেগুনা, টেম্পু) অবহিত করা হয়। চালক ও চালকের সহকারীদের ধূমপানের ফলে গণপরিবহনে পরোক্ষভাবে ধূমপানের শিকার হন যাত্রীরা, বিশেষ করে নারী ও শিশুরা। ফলে ধূমপান না করেও একই রকম ক্ষতির শিকার হচ্ছেন তারা। এ সময় ভিডিও চিত্রের মাধ্যমে অংশ্যগ্রহণকারী চালকদের গণপরিবহনে ধূমপানের অপকারিতা বিষয়ে সু-স্পষ্ট ধারণা ও আইনের বাধ্যবাধকতা সম্পর্কে বাস চালকদের সামনে বিস্তারিত উপস্থাপন করা হয়।

পাবলিক প্লে­স যেমন বাস টার্মিনাল, বিমান বন্দর, রেলষ্টেশন, নৌ-বন্দর, সরকারী বিভিন্ন অফিসসহ গণ-জমায়েত স্থলে ধূমপান আইনত শাস্তিযোগ্য অপরাধ। যেসব স্থানে প্রত্যক্ষ ধূমপানকারিদের কারণে পরোক্ষ ধূমপানের শিকার হচ্ছেন অনেক শিশু-মহিলাসহ সকল অধূমপায়ীরা।

গণ-পরিবহন শতভাগ তামাকমুক্ত রাখা ও আইনের বাস্তবায়ন করার লক্ষ্যে ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশন ও বিআরটিএ-র যৌথ উদ্যোগে প্রতি সপ্তাহেই নিয়মিতভাবে এই প্রশিক্ষণ কার্যক্রম পরিচালনা করে আসছে।

200 public transport drivers trained by DAM and BRTA jointly

To implement the Tobacco Control Act (amendment-2013) Dhaka Ahsania Mission Organized training among 200 public transport drivers in collaboration with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority-BRTA.

The training was held on the 14th February’24 morning at Zoar Sahara BRTC Bus Depot in the capital titled ‘Professional Drivers’ Professional Skill and Awareness Training’.

Adut Rahman Emon, Program Officer of the DAM’s Tobacco Control Project of the Health Sector, presented a documentary on implementing the Tobacco Control Act and health damage among professional drivers.

In the training public transport drivers (Bus, CNG, Laguna, Tempu) are informed about the bad effects of direct and indirect smoking, health hazards, and tobacco control laws. Passengers, especially women and children, are indirectly exposed to smoke in public transport due to the smoking of drivers and driver assistants. As a result, they suffer the same damage as non-smokers.

At this time, the participating drivers got a clear idea through a documentary about the harmfulness of smoking in public transport, and the legal obligations were presented to the bus drivers in detail.

Smoking in public places such as bus terminals, airports, railway stations, seaports, public offices, and public places is a punishable offense. All non-smokers, including many women and children, are exposed to second-hand smoke in places where direct smokers are exposed.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission and BRTA have been jointly conducting this training program regularly every week, to make public transport 100% tobacco-free and implement the law.

