ব্যবহারকারীদের এআই অভিজ্ঞতা সমৃদ্ধ করতে স্যামসাং নিয়ে এলো গ্যালাক্সি এস২৪ এফই

[ঢাকা, ০১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪] দেশের বাজারে সম্প্রতি নতুন গ্যালাক্সি এস২৪ এফই নিয়ে এসেছে স্যামসাং। ডিভাইসটিতে সর্বাধুনিক এআই টুলস ও ইকোসিস্টেম কানেক্টিভিটির পাশাপাশি নান্দনিক ডিজাইন ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে। স্মার্টফোনটি এর অত্যাধুনিক এআই ফিচারের মাধ্যমে ব্যবহারকারীর সৃজনশীলতা, উৎপাদনশীলতা ও যোগাযোগের অভিজ্ঞতা আরও সমৃদ্ধ করবে।

গ্যালাক্সি এস২৪ এফই স্মার্টফোনে ৫০ মেগাপিক্সেল ওয়াইড লেন্স, ৩X অপটিক্যাল জুম সহ ৮ মেগাপিক্সেল টেলিফটো লেন্স, ১২ মেগাপিক্সেল আলট্রা-ওয়াইড লেন্স ও ১০ মেগাপিক্সেল সেলফি ক্যামেরার প্রিমিয়াম ক্যামেরা সেটআপ রয়েছে। এই ক্যামেরা সিস্টেমকে আরও সমৃদ্ধ করতে প্রোভিজ্যুয়াল ইঞ্জিন ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে; যার এআই অ্যালগরিদম নাইটোগ্রাফি, ৫০ মেগাপিক্সেল অ্যাডাপ্টিভ পিক্সেল সেন্সর ও সুপার হাই ডায়নামিক রেঞ্জের (এইচডিআর) মতো ফিচার ব্যবহার করে আরও নিখুঁত ও অনন্য ছবি তোলা নিশ্চিত করবে। এতে জেনারেটিভ এডিট, পোর্ট্রেইট স্টুডিও, এডিট সাজেশন ও ইনস্ট্যান্ট স্লো-মোর মাধ্যমে ইমেজ এডিট করা ও সৃজনশীলতার বিকাশে শুরু থেকেই গ্যালাক্সি এআইয়ের মতো অত্যাধুনিক ফিচার ব্যবহার করা হচ্ছে।

এ বিষয়ে স্যামসাং ইলেকট্রনিকস প্রাইভেট লিমিটেড বাংলাদেশের হেড অব এমএক্স বিজনেস মো. মূয়ীদুর রহমান বলেন, “গ্যালাক্সি এস২৪ এফই’র সেরা ও সর্বাধুনিক সব ফিচার ডিভাইসটির শক্তিশালী ও প্রিমিয়াম পারফরমেন্স নিশ্চিত করবে। ফলে, আরও বেশি মানুষ বিশেষ করে, তরুণরা এটি ব্যবহার করতে পারবেন। অনবদ্য গ্যালাক্সি এস২৪ এফই’র মাধ্যমে তরুণদের জন্য আমাদের সর্বাধুনিক এআই ইকোসিস্টেম নিয়ে আসতে পেরে আমরা অত্যন্ত উচ্ছ্বসিত।”

গ্যালাক্সি এস২৪ এফই’তে এক্সিনোস ২৪০০ই চিপসেট ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে। এতে আগের জেনারশনের তুলনায় ১১ শতাংশ বড় ভেপর চেম্বার, ৪,৭০০ মিলিঅ্যাম্পিয়ারের সুবিশাল ব্যাটারি, ভিশন বুস্টার ও ১২০ হার্জ রিফ্রেশ রেট সহ ৬.৭ ইঞ্চির অ্যাডাপ্টিভ ডায়নামিক অ্যামোলেড ২X ডিসপ্লের মতো নানা আধুনিক ফিচার ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে। ফ্যান এডিশন সিরিজের ডিভাইসগুলোর মধ্যে গ্যালাক্সি এস২৪ এফই’র ডিসপ্লেই সবচেয়ে বড়।

ডিভাইসটি সুরক্ষিত রাখতে স্যামসাং নক্স ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে। সাথে থাকছে ৭ জেনারেশনের ওএস আপগ্রেড ও ৭ বছরের সিকিউরিটি আপগ্রেড। এছাড়াও, এতে ২৫৬ জিবি রম ও ৮ জিবি র‍্যাম (এলপিডিডিআর৫এক্স) এবং আইপি৬৮ ডাস্ট অ্যান্ড ওয়াটার রেজিজট্যান্ট ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে। গ্রাফাইট ও ব্লু – এই দুইটি রঙে গ্যালাক্সি এস২৪ এফই পাওয়া যাবে। ১২,০০০ টাকার আকর্ষণীয় ক্যাশব্যাক অফারের পর গ্যালাক্সি এস২৪ এফই’র বিশেষ বাজারমূল্য নির্ধারণ করা হয়েছে ১,১৪,৯৯৯ টাকা।

গ্রাহকরা যেকোনো অনুমোদিত স্যামসাং মোবাইল স্টোর থেকে গ্যালাক্সি এস২৪ এফই ক্রয় করলে এই ক্যাশব্যাক অফার উপভোগ করতে পারবেন। অফারটি সীমিত সময়ের জন্য প্রযোজ্য।

Samsung brings AI experience to more users via Galaxy S24 FE in Bangladesh Market

[Dhaka, December 01, 2024] Samsung has recently unveiled the newest Galaxy S24 FE for the Bangladesh market, which is housed in an iconic design and comes with the latest Galaxy AI tools and ecosystem connectivity. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will take the productivity, communication, and creativity of its users to a notch higher with the latest AI features.

The premium camera setup of Galaxy S24 FE features a 50MP wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP selfie camera. The camera system is enhanced by ProVisual Engine which leverages AI algorithms to deliver outstanding details and remarkably subtle textures with Nightography, 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor, and Super High Dynamic Range (HDR). Since its inception, the Galaxy AI has become an invaluable feature for expressing creativity and editing images through Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, Edit Suggestions, and Instant Slow-mo.

On this occasion, Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics Pvt Limited, Bangladesh Office, commented, “All the cool and advanced features of Galaxy S24 FE make it a powerful device with premium performance that can be used by more people now, especially the younger generation. We feel happy that we have been able to bring our advanced AI ecosystem to the youth through the beautiful and powerful Galaxy S24 FE.”

Galaxy S24 FE is powered by Exynos 2400e chipset and the device utilizes multiple key features like a 11% larger vapor chamber than previous gen, a massive 4,700mAh battery, Vision Booster, and a 6.7-inch adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen of Galaxy S24 FE is the largest display ever used in the Fan Edition series.

The device is protected with Samsung Knox and comes with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security upgrades. It has 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) and is IP68 dust and water-resistant. The Galaxy S24 FE will be available in Blue and Graphite colors. After BDT 12,000 exciting cash back offer the special launch price of Galaxy S24 FE is BDT 1,14,999.

Customers can enjoy this exciting cash back offer of BDT 12,000 on purchasing the Galaxy S24 FE from any authorized Samsung Mobile Store. The offer is valid for a limited time.

